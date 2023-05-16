New York, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Orthopedic Navigation Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032408/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Orthopedic Navigation Systems Market to Reach $688.5 Million by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Orthopedic Navigation Systems estimated at US$146.2 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$688.5 Million by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 21.4% over the period 2022-2030. Electromagnetic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 20.5% CAGR and reach US$259.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Optical segment is readjusted to a revised 24.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $42.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 20.6% CAGR



The Orthopedic Navigation Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$42.8 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$117.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 20.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 19% and 18.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 16.1% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured)

- Amplitude SAS

- B Braun Melsungen AG

- Brainlab AG

- CAScination AG

- DePuy Synthes, Inc.

- Fiagon GmbH

- Medtronic

- MicroPort Medical

- OMNI

- Orthokey Italia SRL

- Scopis GmbH

- Siemens Healthineers

- Smith & Nephew

- Stryker Corporation

- Zimmer-Biomet, Inc.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032408/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Orthopedic Navigation Systems - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Orthopedic Navigation Systems by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Orthopedic Navigation

Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Orthopedic Navigation

Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electromagnetic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Electromagnetic by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Electromagnetic by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Optical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Optical by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Optical by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Radiography by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Radiography by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Radiography by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Technologies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Technologies by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Technologies by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Knee

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Knee by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Knee by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Spine by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Spine by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Spine by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hip

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Hip by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Hip by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Joint Replacement by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Joint Replacement by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for Joint Replacement by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 31: World Orthopedic Navigation Systems Market Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Orthopedic Navigation Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023

(E)

Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Orthopedic Navigation Systems by Technology - Electromagnetic,

Optical, Radiography and Other Technologies - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 33: USA Historic Review for Orthopedic Navigation Systems

by Technology - Electromagnetic, Optical, Radiography and Other

Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 34: USA 16-Year Perspective for Orthopedic Navigation

Systems by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Electromagnetic, Optical, Radiography and Other Technologies

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Orthopedic Navigation Systems by Application - Knee, Spine,

Hip, Joint Replacement and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 36: USA Historic Review for Orthopedic Navigation Systems

by Application - Knee, Spine, Hip, Joint Replacement and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 37: USA 16-Year Perspective for Orthopedic Navigation

Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Knee, Spine, Hip, Joint Replacement and Other Applications

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Orthopedic Navigation Systems by Technology - Electromagnetic,

Optical, Radiography and Other Technologies - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Orthopedic Navigation

Systems by Technology - Electromagnetic, Optical, Radiography

and Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Orthopedic Navigation

Systems by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Electromagnetic, Optical, Radiography and Other Technologies

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Orthopedic Navigation Systems by Application - Knee, Spine,

Hip, Joint Replacement and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Orthopedic Navigation

Systems by Application - Knee, Spine, Hip, Joint Replacement

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 43: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Orthopedic Navigation

Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Knee, Spine, Hip, Joint Replacement and Other Applications

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Orthopedic Navigation Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Orthopedic Navigation Systems by Technology - Electromagnetic,

Optical, Radiography and Other Technologies - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Orthopedic Navigation

Systems by Technology - Electromagnetic, Optical, Radiography

and Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Orthopedic Navigation

Systems by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Electromagnetic, Optical, Radiography and Other Technologies

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Orthopedic Navigation Systems by Application - Knee, Spine,

Hip, Joint Replacement and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Orthopedic Navigation

Systems by Application - Knee, Spine, Hip, Joint Replacement

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Orthopedic Navigation

Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Knee, Spine, Hip, Joint Replacement and Other Applications

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Orthopedic Navigation Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Orthopedic Navigation Systems by Technology - Electromagnetic,

Optical, Radiography and Other Technologies - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 51: China Historic Review for Orthopedic Navigation

Systems by Technology - Electromagnetic, Optical, Radiography

and Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: China 16-Year Perspective for Orthopedic Navigation

Systems by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Electromagnetic, Optical, Radiography and Other Technologies

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 53: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Orthopedic Navigation Systems by Application - Knee, Spine,

Hip, Joint Replacement and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 54: China Historic Review for Orthopedic Navigation

Systems by Application - Knee, Spine, Hip, Joint Replacement

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: China 16-Year Perspective for Orthopedic Navigation

Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Knee, Spine, Hip, Joint Replacement and Other Applications

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Orthopedic Navigation Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Orthopedic Navigation Systems by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Orthopedic Navigation

Systems by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and

Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Orthopedic Navigation

Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets

for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Orthopedic Navigation Systems by Technology - Electromagnetic,

Optical, Radiography and Other Technologies - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Orthopedic Navigation

Systems by Technology - Electromagnetic, Optical, Radiography

and Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Orthopedic Navigation

Systems by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Electromagnetic, Optical, Radiography and Other Technologies

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Orthopedic Navigation Systems by Application - Knee, Spine,

Hip, Joint Replacement and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Orthopedic Navigation

Systems by Application - Knee, Spine, Hip, Joint Replacement

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Orthopedic Navigation

Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Knee, Spine, Hip, Joint Replacement and Other Applications

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Orthopedic Navigation Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 65: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Orthopedic Navigation Systems by Technology - Electromagnetic,

Optical, Radiography and Other Technologies - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 66: France Historic Review for Orthopedic Navigation

Systems by Technology - Electromagnetic, Optical, Radiography

and Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: France 16-Year Perspective for Orthopedic Navigation

Systems by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Electromagnetic, Optical, Radiography and Other Technologies

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 68: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Orthopedic Navigation Systems by Application - Knee, Spine,

Hip, Joint Replacement and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 69: France Historic Review for Orthopedic Navigation

Systems by Application - Knee, Spine, Hip, Joint Replacement

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: France 16-Year Perspective for Orthopedic Navigation

Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Knee, Spine, Hip, Joint Replacement and Other Applications

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Orthopedic Navigation Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 71: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Orthopedic Navigation Systems by Technology - Electromagnetic,

Optical, Radiography and Other Technologies - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 72: Germany Historic Review for Orthopedic Navigation

Systems by Technology - Electromagnetic, Optical, Radiography

and Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Orthopedic Navigation

Systems by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Electromagnetic, Optical, Radiography and Other Technologies

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 74: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Orthopedic Navigation Systems by Application - Knee, Spine,

Hip, Joint Replacement and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 75: Germany Historic Review for Orthopedic Navigation

Systems by Application - Knee, Spine, Hip, Joint Replacement

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Orthopedic Navigation

Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Knee, Spine, Hip, Joint Replacement and Other Applications

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 77: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Orthopedic Navigation Systems by Technology - Electromagnetic,

Optical, Radiography and Other Technologies - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 78: Italy Historic Review for Orthopedic Navigation

Systems by Technology - Electromagnetic, Optical, Radiography

and Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Orthopedic Navigation

Systems by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Electromagnetic, Optical, Radiography and Other Technologies

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 80: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Orthopedic Navigation Systems by Application - Knee, Spine,

Hip, Joint Replacement and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 81: Italy Historic Review for Orthopedic Navigation

Systems by Application - Knee, Spine, Hip, Joint Replacement

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Orthopedic Navigation

Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Knee, Spine, Hip, Joint Replacement and Other Applications

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Orthopedic Navigation Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023

(E)

Table 83: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Orthopedic Navigation Systems by Technology - Electromagnetic,

Optical, Radiography and Other Technologies - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 84: UK Historic Review for Orthopedic Navigation Systems

by Technology - Electromagnetic, Optical, Radiography and Other

Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: UK 16-Year Perspective for Orthopedic Navigation

Systems by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Electromagnetic, Optical, Radiography and Other Technologies

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 86: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Orthopedic Navigation Systems by Application - Knee, Spine,

Hip, Joint Replacement and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 87: UK Historic Review for Orthopedic Navigation Systems

by Application - Knee, Spine, Hip, Joint Replacement and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: UK 16-Year Perspective for Orthopedic Navigation

Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Knee, Spine, Hip, Joint Replacement and Other Applications

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 89: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Orthopedic Navigation Systems by Technology -

Electromagnetic, Optical, Radiography and Other Technologies -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 90: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Orthopedic

Navigation Systems by Technology - Electromagnetic, Optical,

Radiography and Other Technologies Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 91: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Orthopedic

Navigation Systems by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Electromagnetic, Optical, Radiography and Other

Technologies for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 92: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Orthopedic Navigation Systems by Application - Knee, Spine,

Hip, Joint Replacement and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 93: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Orthopedic

Navigation Systems by Application - Knee, Spine, Hip, Joint

Replacement and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 94: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Orthopedic

Navigation Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Knee, Spine, Hip, Joint Replacement and Other

Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Orthopedic Navigation Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 95: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Orthopedic Navigation Systems by Technology -

Electromagnetic, Optical, Radiography and Other Technologies -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 96: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Orthopedic

Navigation Systems by Technology - Electromagnetic, Optical,

Radiography and Other Technologies Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 97: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Orthopedic

Navigation Systems by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Electromagnetic, Optical, Radiography and Other

Technologies for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 98: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Orthopedic Navigation Systems by Application - Knee, Spine,

Hip, Joint Replacement and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 99: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Orthopedic

Navigation Systems by Application - Knee, Spine, Hip, Joint

Replacement and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 100: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Orthopedic

Navigation Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Knee, Spine, Hip, Joint Replacement and Other

Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



REST OF WORLD

Table 101: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Orthopedic Navigation Systems by Technology -

Electromagnetic, Optical, Radiography and Other Technologies -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 102: Rest of World Historic Review for Orthopedic

Navigation Systems by Technology - Electromagnetic, Optical,

Radiography and Other Technologies Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 103: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for Orthopedic

Navigation Systems by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Electromagnetic, Optical, Radiography and Other

Technologies for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 104: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Orthopedic Navigation Systems by Application - Knee, Spine,

Hip, Joint Replacement and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 105: Rest of World Historic Review for Orthopedic

Navigation Systems by Application - Knee, Spine, Hip, Joint

Replacement and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 106: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for Orthopedic

Navigation Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Knee, Spine, Hip, Joint Replacement and Other

Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



IV. COMPETITION

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032408/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________