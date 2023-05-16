New York, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Orange Oil Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032396/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Orange Oil Market to Reach $1.2 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Orange Oil estimated at US$750.7 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.2 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 5.7% over the period 2022-2030. Natural, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6% CAGR and reach US$697.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Organic segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $204.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10% CAGR
The Orange Oil market in the U.S. is estimated at US$204.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$270 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 4.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 52 Featured)
- Aksuvital
- Biolandes and Aromaaz International
- Bontoux S.A.S.
- Citromax S.A.C.I.
- Citrosuco Paulista SA
- Citrus Oleo Citrus and Allied Essences Ltd.
- doTERRA International LLC
- Lionel Hitchen (Essential Oils) Ltd
- Mountain Rose Herbs Inc.
- Plant Therapy Essential Oils
- Symrise AG
- Ultra International B.V.
- Young Living Essential Oils LC
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032396/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Orange Oil - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bitter Orange Oil by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 8-Year Perspective for Bitter Orange Oil by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sweet
Orange Oil by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 8-Year Perspective for Sweet Orange Oil by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Orange Bosom Oil by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 8-Year Perspective for Orange Bosom Oil by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Petit
grain Oil by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World 8-Year Perspective for Petit grain Oil by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Natural by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 8-Year Perspective for Natural by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Organic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 8-Year Perspective for Organic by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Orange Oil Market Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2030
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Orange Oil by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 8-Year Perspective for Orange Oil by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aromatherapy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World 8-Year Perspective for Aromatherapy by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 18: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 19: World 8-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food &
Beverages by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 8-Year Perspective for Food & Beverages by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cosmetics & Personal Care by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: World 8-Year Perspective for Cosmetics & Personal
Care by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 24: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home
Care Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 25: World 8-Year Perspective for Home Care Products by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Orange Oil Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Orange
Oil by Product Type - Bitter Orange Oil, Sweet Orange Oil,
Petit grain Oil and Orange Bosom Oil - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 27: USA 8-Year Perspective for Orange Oil by Product Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bitter Orange Oil,
Sweet Orange Oil, Petit grain Oil and Orange Bosom Oil for the
Years 2023 & 2030
Table 28: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Orange
Oil by Source Type - Natural and Organic - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 29: USA 8-Year Perspective for Orange Oil by Source Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Natural and Organic
for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 30: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Orange
Oil by End-Uses - Aromatherapy, Other End-Uses, Food &
Beverages, Cosmetics & Personal Care and Home Care Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 31: USA 8-Year Perspective for Orange Oil by End-Uses -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aromatherapy, Other
End-Uses, Food & Beverages, Cosmetics & Personal Care and Home
Care Products for the Years 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Orange Oil by Product Type - Bitter Orange Oil, Sweet Orange
Oil, Petit grain Oil and Orange Bosom Oil - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Orange Oil by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bitter Orange
Oil, Sweet Orange Oil, Petit grain Oil and Orange Bosom Oil for
the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 34: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Orange Oil by Source Type - Natural and Organic - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 35: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Orange Oil by Source
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Natural and
Organic for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 36: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Orange Oil by End-Uses - Aromatherapy, Other End-Uses, Food &
Beverages, Cosmetics & Personal Care and Home Care Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 37: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Orange Oil by End-Uses -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aromatherapy, Other
End-Uses, Food & Beverages, Cosmetics & Personal Care and Home
Care Products for the Years 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Orange Oil Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Orange Oil by Product Type - Bitter Orange Oil, Sweet Orange
Oil, Petit grain Oil and Orange Bosom Oil - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Orange Oil by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bitter Orange
Oil, Sweet Orange Oil, Petit grain Oil and Orange Bosom Oil for
the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 40: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Orange Oil by Source Type - Natural and Organic - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 41: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Orange Oil by Source
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Natural and
Organic for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 42: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Orange Oil by End-Uses - Aromatherapy, Other End-Uses, Food &
Beverages, Cosmetics & Personal Care and Home Care Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 43: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Orange Oil by End-Uses -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aromatherapy, Other
End-Uses, Food & Beverages, Cosmetics & Personal Care and Home
Care Products for the Years 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Orange Oil Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Orange Oil by Product Type - Bitter Orange Oil, Sweet Orange
Oil, Petit grain Oil and Orange Bosom Oil - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: China 8-Year Perspective for Orange Oil by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bitter Orange
Oil, Sweet Orange Oil, Petit grain Oil and Orange Bosom Oil for
the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 46: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Orange Oil by Source Type - Natural and Organic - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 47: China 8-Year Perspective for Orange Oil by Source
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Natural and
Organic for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 48: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Orange Oil by End-Uses - Aromatherapy, Other End-Uses, Food &
Beverages, Cosmetics & Personal Care and Home Care Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 49: China 8-Year Perspective for Orange Oil by End-Uses -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aromatherapy, Other
End-Uses, Food & Beverages, Cosmetics & Personal Care and Home
Care Products for the Years 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Orange Oil Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Orange Oil by Product Type - Bitter Orange Oil, Sweet Orange
Oil, Petit grain Oil and Orange Bosom Oil - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Orange Oil by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bitter Orange
Oil, Sweet Orange Oil, Petit grain Oil and Orange Bosom Oil for
the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Orange Oil by Source Type - Natural and Organic - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 53: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Orange Oil by Source
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Natural and
Organic for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 54: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Orange Oil by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 55: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Orange Oil by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Orange Oil by End-Uses - Aromatherapy, Other End-Uses, Food &
Beverages, Cosmetics & Personal Care and Home Care Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Orange Oil by End-Uses -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aromatherapy, Other
End-Uses, Food & Beverages, Cosmetics & Personal Care and Home
Care Products for the Years 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Orange Oil Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 58: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Orange Oil by Product Type - Bitter Orange Oil, Sweet Orange
Oil, Petit grain Oil and Orange Bosom Oil - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 59: France 8-Year Perspective for Orange Oil by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bitter Orange
Oil, Sweet Orange Oil, Petit grain Oil and Orange Bosom Oil for
the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 60: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Orange Oil by Source Type - Natural and Organic - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 61: France 8-Year Perspective for Orange Oil by Source
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Natural and
Organic for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Orange Oil by End-Uses - Aromatherapy, Other End-Uses, Food &
Beverages, Cosmetics & Personal Care and Home Care Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: France 8-Year Perspective for Orange Oil by End-Uses -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aromatherapy, Other
End-Uses, Food & Beverages, Cosmetics & Personal Care and Home
Care Products for the Years 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Orange Oil Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 64: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Orange Oil by Product Type - Bitter Orange Oil, Sweet Orange
Oil, Petit grain Oil and Orange Bosom Oil - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 65: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Orange Oil by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bitter Orange
Oil, Sweet Orange Oil, Petit grain Oil and Orange Bosom Oil for
the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 66: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Orange Oil by Source Type - Natural and Organic - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 67: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Orange Oil by Source
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Natural and
Organic for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Orange Oil by End-Uses - Aromatherapy, Other End-Uses, Food &
Beverages, Cosmetics & Personal Care and Home Care Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Orange Oil by End-Uses -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aromatherapy, Other
End-Uses, Food & Beverages, Cosmetics & Personal Care and Home
Care Products for the Years 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 70: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Orange Oil by Product Type - Bitter Orange Oil, Sweet Orange
Oil, Petit grain Oil and Orange Bosom Oil - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 71: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Orange Oil by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bitter Orange
Oil, Sweet Orange Oil, Petit grain Oil and Orange Bosom Oil for
the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 72: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Orange Oil by Source Type - Natural and Organic - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 73: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Orange Oil by Source
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Natural and
Organic for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Orange Oil by End-Uses - Aromatherapy, Other End-Uses, Food &
Beverages, Cosmetics & Personal Care and Home Care Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Orange Oil by End-Uses -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aromatherapy, Other
End-Uses, Food & Beverages, Cosmetics & Personal Care and Home
Care Products for the Years 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Orange Oil Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 76: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Orange
Oil by Product Type - Bitter Orange Oil, Sweet Orange Oil,
Petit grain Oil and Orange Bosom Oil - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 77: UK 8-Year Perspective for Orange Oil by Product Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bitter Orange Oil,
Sweet Orange Oil, Petit grain Oil and Orange Bosom Oil for the
Years 2023 & 2030
Table 78: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Orange
Oil by Source Type - Natural and Organic - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 79: UK 8-Year Perspective for Orange Oil by Source Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Natural and Organic for
the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Orange
Oil by End-Uses - Aromatherapy, Other End-Uses, Food &
Beverages, Cosmetics & Personal Care and Home Care Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: UK 8-Year Perspective for Orange Oil by End-Uses -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aromatherapy, Other
End-Uses, Food & Beverages, Cosmetics & Personal Care and Home
Care Products for the Years 2023 & 2030
SPAIN
Table 82: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Orange Oil by Product Type - Bitter Orange Oil, Sweet Orange
Oil, Petit grain Oil and Orange Bosom Oil - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 83: Spain 8-Year Perspective for Orange Oil by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bitter Orange
Oil, Sweet Orange Oil, Petit grain Oil and Orange Bosom Oil for
the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 84: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Orange Oil by Source Type - Natural and Organic - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 85: Spain 8-Year Perspective for Orange Oil by Source
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Natural and
Organic for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 86: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Orange Oil by End-Uses - Aromatherapy, Other End-Uses, Food &
Beverages, Cosmetics & Personal Care and Home Care Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Spain 8-Year Perspective for Orange Oil by End-Uses -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aromatherapy, Other
End-Uses, Food & Beverages, Cosmetics & Personal Care and Home
Care Products for the Years 2023 & 2030
RUSSIA
Table 88: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Orange Oil by Product Type - Bitter Orange Oil, Sweet Orange
Oil, Petit grain Oil and Orange Bosom Oil - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 89: Russia 8-Year Perspective for Orange Oil by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bitter Orange
Oil, Sweet Orange Oil, Petit grain Oil and Orange Bosom Oil for
the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 90: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Orange Oil by Source Type - Natural and Organic - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 91: Russia 8-Year Perspective for Orange Oil by Source
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Natural and
Organic for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 92: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Orange Oil by End-Uses - Aromatherapy, Other End-Uses, Food &
Beverages, Cosmetics & Personal Care and Home Care Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Russia 8-Year Perspective for Orange Oil by End-Uses -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aromatherapy, Other
End-Uses, Food & Beverages, Cosmetics & Personal Care and Home
Care Products for the Years 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 94: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Orange Oil by Product Type - Bitter Orange Oil, Sweet
Orange Oil, Petit grain Oil and Orange Bosom Oil - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 95: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Orange Oil by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bitter
Orange Oil, Sweet Orange Oil, Petit grain Oil and Orange Bosom
Oil for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 96: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Orange Oil by Source Type - Natural and Organic -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 97: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Orange Oil by
Source Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Natural
and Organic for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 98: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Orange Oil by End-Uses - Aromatherapy, Other End-Uses, Food &
Beverages, Cosmetics & Personal Care and Home Care Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Orange Oil by
End-Uses - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aromatherapy, Other End-Uses, Food & Beverages, Cosmetics &
Personal Care and Home Care Products for the Years 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Orange Oil Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Orange Oil by Product Type - Bitter Orange Oil, Sweet
Orange Oil, Petit grain Oil and Orange Bosom Oil - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 101: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Orange Oil by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bitter
Orange Oil, Sweet Orange Oil, Petit grain Oil and Orange Bosom
Oil for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Orange Oil by Source Type - Natural and Organic -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 103: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Orange Oil by
Source Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Natural
and Organic for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Orange Oil by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 105: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Orange Oil by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 106: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Orange Oil by End-Uses - Aromatherapy, Other End-Uses, Food &
Beverages, Cosmetics & Personal Care and Home Care Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 107: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Orange Oil by
End-Uses - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aromatherapy, Other End-Uses, Food & Beverages, Cosmetics &
Personal Care and Home Care Products for the Years 2023 & 2030
AUSTRALIA
Orange Oil Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Australia for 2023 (E)
Table 108: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Orange Oil by Product Type - Bitter Orange Oil, Sweet Orange
Oil, Petit grain Oil and Orange Bosom Oil - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 109: Australia 8-Year Perspective for Orange Oil by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bitter
Orange Oil, Sweet Orange Oil, Petit grain Oil and Orange Bosom
Oil for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 110: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Orange Oil by Source Type - Natural and Organic - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 111: Australia 8-Year Perspective for Orange Oil by
Source Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Natural
and Organic for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 112: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Orange Oil by End-Uses - Aromatherapy, Other End-Uses, Food &
Beverages, Cosmetics & Personal Care and Home Care Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 113: Australia 8-Year Perspective for Orange Oil by
End-Uses - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aromatherapy, Other End-Uses, Food & Beverages, Cosmetics &
Personal Care and Home Care Products for the Years 2023 & 2030
INDIA
Orange Oil Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in India for 2023 (E)
Table 114: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Orange Oil by Product Type - Bitter Orange Oil, Sweet Orange
Oil, Petit grain Oil and Orange Bosom Oil - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 115: India 8-Year Perspective for Orange Oil by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bitter Orange
Oil, Sweet Orange Oil, Petit grain Oil and Orange Bosom Oil for
the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 116: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Orange Oil by Source Type - Natural and Organic - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 117: India 8-Year Perspective for Orange Oil by Source
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Natural and
Organic for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 118: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Orange Oil by End-Uses - Aromatherapy, Other End-Uses, Food &
Beverages, Cosmetics & Personal Care and Home Care Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 119: India 8-Year Perspective for Orange Oil by End-Uses -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aromatherapy, Other
End-Uses, Food & Beverages, Cosmetics & Personal Care and Home
Care Products for the Years 2023 & 2030
SOUTH KOREA
Table 120: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Orange Oil by Product Type - Bitter Orange Oil, Sweet
Orange Oil, Petit grain Oil and Orange Bosom Oil - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 121: South Korea 8-Year Perspective for Orange Oil by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bitter
Orange Oil, Sweet Orange Oil, Petit grain Oil and Orange Bosom
Oil for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 122: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Orange Oil by Source Type - Natural and Organic -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 123: South Korea 8-Year Perspective for Orange Oil by
Source Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Natural
and Organic for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 124: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Orange Oil by End-Uses - Aromatherapy, Other End-Uses, Food &
Beverages, Cosmetics & Personal Care and Home Care Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 125: South Korea 8-Year Perspective for Orange Oil by
End-Uses - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aromatherapy, Other End-Uses, Food & Beverages, Cosmetics &
Personal Care and Home Care Products for the Years 2023 & 2030
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Orange Oil by Product Type - Bitter Orange Oil,
Sweet Orange Oil, Petit grain Oil and Orange Bosom Oil -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Orange
Oil by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Bitter Orange Oil, Sweet Orange Oil, Petit grain Oil and Orange
Bosom Oil for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Orange Oil by Source Type - Natural and Organic -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Orange
Oil by Source Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Natural and Organic for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Orange Oil by End-Uses - Aromatherapy, Other
End-Uses, Food & Beverages, Cosmetics & Personal Care and Home
Care Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032396/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Orange Oil Market to Reach $1.2 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Orange Oil Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032396/?utm_source=GNW