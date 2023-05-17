The plastic Caps and Closures Market is projected to be worth US$ 76,953.0 million by 2033, registering a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period 2023 to 2033 | Future Market Insight, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global plastic caps & closures market size is slated to surpass a valuation of US$ 45,913.6 million in 2023. FMI anticipates the market is estimated to attain a valuation of US$ 76,953.0 million by 2033. The market is predicted to showcase a CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2033.



For packing and closing various kinds of bottles, tubes, containers, and jars, plastic caps, and closures provide a reliable and secure packaging option. Thermoplastic and thermoset plastics are the materials used to make plastic caps and closures.

Plastic caps and closures are great for packaging a range of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages as well as industrial items since they are lightweight and recyclable.

The increasing number of millennials in emerging nations and their increasing disposable incomes drive the consumption of carbonated and non-carbonated drinks. Due to shifting inclinations toward healthy lifestyles, the market for plastic caps & closures has experienced notable expansion.

Drivers and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-1205

The demand for plastic caps and closures is expected to increase as consumers turn to convenient packaging options.

The United States is anticipated to be a significant growth region during the forecast period. The rising product innovations, expanding food and beverage industry, and growing demand for bottled water are expected to bolster regional market growth.

Key Takeaways from Plastic Caps & Closures Market:

In 2018, the global plastic caps & closures market size stood at US$ 36,420.4 million.

The market size valued at US$ 43,602.7 million in 2022.

The market expanded at a considerable CAGR of 4.6% from 2018 to 2022.

In 2022, the screw closures segment captured 71.0% market share.

Thermoplastics accounted for nearly 97% of the total plastic caps & closures market in 2022.

In 2022, the beverage segment captured 49.1% market share.

In 2022, the United States accounted for 18.9% market share.



Recent Developments Observed by FMI:

For the Estathè brand of sweet tea soft drinks from Ferrero, Aptar debuted a new practical product packaging in May 2023. To package Estathè, Ferrero used an Aptar Rocket sports hat.

In March 2023, United Caps introduced a brand-new tethered closure for a carton packing. The Tamper-Evident (TE) band included in the new 23 H-PAK tethered solution keeps all components whole for quick recycling and is easy to incorporate with existing practices.

Mespack and Hoffer introduced spout and cap closure in January 2023. The new closure uses 20% less plastic and is comprised of a monolayer material.

Silgan Plastics, a top provider of eco-friendly rigid packaging solutions, purchased Gateway Plastics in September 2021. Gateway Plastics makes dispensing closures and offers integrated dispensing packaging solutions to the food and beverage industry.

In June 2021, Mala Verschluss-Systeme GmbH was bought by BERICAP, a well-known producer of plastic closures. Manufacturers of aluminum closures include Mala. With the purchase of Mala, BERICAP might expand its product line to include aluminum closures and create cutting-edge closure solutions that combine plastic and aluminum.

Aptar Global, Inc. debuted PolkaLite, a new product category, in January 2022. PolkaLite is a closure that performs better and is convenient since it is light.

Want your report customized? Speak to an analyst and personalize your report according to your needs: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-1205

Key Players in the Global Market

Berry Global Inc.

Amcor Plc

Silgan Plastics

Aptar Inc.

O.Berk Company LLC

Bericap GmbH & Co KG

UNITED CAPS

CL Smith Company

Closure Systems International Inc.

BLACKHAWK MOLDING CO. Inc.

Georg MENSHEN GmbH & Co. KG

Mold-Rite Plastic LLC

Plasticap Inc.

Guala Closures S.p.A.

Weener Plastik GmbH



Plastic Caps & Closures Market Segmentation

By Caps Type:

Screw Closures

Snap Closures

Push-Pull Closures

Others

By Material Type:

Thermoplastic PE LDPE/LLDPE HDPE PP Others (PS, PET, etc.)

Thermosets



By End-use:

Beverage

Food

Pharmaceutical

Household

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Others (Chemicals, Fertilizers, etc.)

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Grow your profit margin with Future Market Insights Inc. – Buy the report! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/1205

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Overview

3. Market Background

4. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast, 2023 to 2033

5. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast 2023 to 2033, By Caps Type

6. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast 2023 to 2033, By Material Type

7. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast 2023 to 2033, By End Use

8. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast 2023 to 2033, By Region

9. North America Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast 2023 to 2033, By Country

10. Latin America Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast 2023 to 2033, By Country

Explore Trending Reports of Packaging

T-Top Closures Market Demand: T-top closures help in achieving the ideal product packaging. It offers easy-to-open packaging. With the application, of T-top closures, customers can easily open and close the bottles and other containers.

IV Infusion Bottle Seals & Caps Market Size: The global IV infusion bottle seals and caps market size is anticipated to showcase striking growth from 2023 to 2033. According to the research report published by Future Market Insights, the global market is predicted to surpass a valuation of US$ 168.0 million in 2023

Buttress Closures Market Share: Buttress closures are used to seal the compartment of a tube, container, or other packaged product. Metal and plastic are generally used to produce these closures. Buttress closures reduce spillage, provide protection against outside contamination, and ensure item quality throughout the inventory network.

Resealable Closures And Spouts Packaging Market Growth: Manufacturers need to develop innovative products to remain competitive. There is a great deal of attention being paid by manufacturers to the size, shape, and design of portable resealable closures and spout bags that can be easily taken from one destination to another. The market for resealable closures and spouts is growing in the food and beverage, cosmetics, personal care, healthcare, and toiletries sectors.

Industrial Pails & Drums Market Value: The industrial pails & drums market is projected to bolster the increasing demand for bulk industrial packaging. A new forecast by FMI analysis estimates that industrial pails & drums sales will propel during the foreseeable period and is anticipated to create a growth opportunity of US$ 13.3 billion.

Flip Top Caps And Closures Market Sales: Flip top caps and closures help in achieving the ideal product packaging. It offers easy-to-open packaging. With the application, of flip-top caps and closures, customers can easily open and close the bottle, blister pack, clamshell package, and other containers.

Smooth Hinge Caps And Closure Market Trends: Caps & Closure is considered to be one of the important packaging solutions among the personal care & cosmetic and beverage manufacturing companies. One of the most widely used caps & closures serving the purpose for most of the brand owners is smooth hinge caps & closures.

Sport Caps And Closures Market Outlook: Sport cap and closure solution providers are investing in the research & development of more eco-friendly alternatives for plastic but there has not been any substantial breakthrough yet. This factor is expected to pose several challenges to sport cap and closure vendors in the years to come as more stringent mandates are being placed to reduce the use of plastic.

Transport Cases & Boxes Market Analysis: Transport cases & boxes made up of plastic material are expected to be the most lucrative ones because of their functional characteristics such as durability, sturdiness, and being light in weight.

Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic Packaging Market Types: Packaging products made of eco-friendly material are gaining popularity as market players are adapting to sustainable packaging methods. Products and materials sold in the consumer markets, which have served their intended purpose or completed their life cycle are sent to material recovery facilities (MRFs).

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, Stevie Award - recipient market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10 years.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com