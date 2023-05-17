Global Food Grade Gases Market Size To Worth USD 14.3 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 6.5%; Spherical Insights & Consulting

New York, United States , May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Food Grade Gases Market Size is to grow from USD 7.5 billion in 2022 to USD 14.3 billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.5% during the projected period. The market is being driven by rising convenience food demand, a growing population, and changing lifestyles. The food grade gases market is also seeing an increase in the use of natural and eco-friendly gases.

Food grade gases are used as a processing aid or as an additive to meet food quality standards. Food grade gases are essential during the food packaging and preservation process. These gases are primarily used to freeze, chill, grind, and package a variety of goods, including beverages, bakery, and dairy products, fruits and vegetables, meat and poultry, and prepared meals. The food grade gases market is experiencing increased demand due to a variety of factors, including the growing popularity of packaged goods and carbonated beverages. Food producers are turning to sophisticated packaging techniques such as oxygen scavenging, MAP, CAP, and active packaging as consumers become more concerned about the quality of their food. These advancements create controlled environments within the packaging, preserving food freshness while reducing the need for additives without compromising food quality.

Key market players are expanding their product portfolios through strategic mergers and acquisitions, as well as investing in R&D to develop new and innovative products. For instance, in October 2022, Linde collaborated with JSL to increase the manufacturing capacity of JSL's Kalinga Nagar group. Linde primarily supplies this plant with carbon dioxide, argon, and oxygen.

However, the regulatory environment surrounding the use of food grade gases is becoming more stringent, which can result in additional costs and approval delays. This has the potential to affect the availability and affordability of food grade gases, particularly for small businesses and developing countries.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 130 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on '' Global Food Grade Gases Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Oxygen, Nitrogen, Carbon Dioxide, and Others), By Application (Packaging, Freezing & Chilling, Carbonation, and Others), By Industry (Beverages, Dairy & Frozen Products, Meat, Poultry & Seafood, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032.''

The nitrogen segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global food grade gases market over the forecast period.

The global food grade gases market is classified into three types: oxygen, nitrogen, and carbon dioxide. Among these, nitrogen is expected to account for the largest share of the global food grade gases market during the forecast period. The nitrogen used in the food industry for various applications such as chilling, freezing, and purging can be attributed to segmental growth. It aids in the preservation of food freshness and quality by reducing the amount of oxygen present in food packaging.

The freezing & chilling segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global food grade gases market over the projected period.

The global food grade gases market is segmented by application into packaging, freezing & chilling, and carbonation. The freezing and chilling segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global food grade gases market over the forecast period. The increase can be attributed to the use of food grade gases in the freezing and chilling processes. Gases such as nitrogen and carbon dioxide are used to create a controlled atmosphere that can aid in the preservation of the food's texture, flavor, and nutritional value.

The beverages segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global food grade gases market over the forecast period.

The global food grade gases market is divided into four industries: beverages, dairy and frozen products, meat, poultry, and seafood. Over the period of prediction, the beverages segment is projected to hold the largest share of the global food grade gases market. Food grade gases such as carbon dioxide and nitrogen are widely used in the production of carbonated beverages such as soft drinks, beer, and sparkling wine, which accounts for segmental growth. Carbon dioxide is also used to create a protective atmosphere during non-carbonated beverage bottling and canning.

North America is estimated to hold the largest share of the global food grade gases market over the predicted timeframe.

North America is expected to have the largest share of the global food grade gases market during the study period, owing to the high demand for packaged food products, frozen food products, and carbonated beverages. Canada and Mexico import the most meat, fish, and seafood. In 2018, Canada was the United States' largest export market for agricultural goods. The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest rate in the global food grade gases market over the next few years, owing to rising population and shifting dietary habits. Stringent government regulations regarding food hygiene and safety in countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India, as well as rapid advancements in food manufacturing and packaging techniques, are some of the key factors expected to open up new opportunities for Asia Pacific food and beverage companies.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Food Grade Gases Market include Linde PLC., Air Products & Chemicals, Inc., The Messer Group GmbH, Lez Gas Industriels Ltd., Chengdu Taiya Industrial Gases Co., Yingde Gas Group Shanghai, American Welding & Gas, Massy Group, Inc., Air Source Industries, Purity Cylindrical Gases, Cryogenic Gases, Gulf Cryo, Air Water Inc., Wesfarmers Limited, Air Liquide, and Others.

Recent Developments

In October 2022, Abdullah Hashim Industrial Gases & Equipment Co. Ltd., an Air Products Middle East Merchant Industrial Gas Joint Venture, acquired Air Liquide's Merchant Industrial Gases Business in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

