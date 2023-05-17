Lubricants Market is Projected to Grow a CAGR of 5% Between 2023 and 2030 While Touching Approximately USD 146 Billion by 2030– Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lubricants Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Lubricants Market Information by Type, Application, and Region - Forecast till 2030”, the Lubricants Market could thrive at a rate of 5% between 2023 and 2030. The market size will be reaching around USD 146 Billion by the end of the year 2030

Market Synopsis

The lubricants market is a global market that is expected to experience growth in the coming years. Lubricants are widely used in various industries, including automotive, industrial, marine, and aerospace, among others.

One of the major drivers of the lubricants market is the growth of the automotive industry. With the increase in demand for vehicles, the demand for lubricants has also increased. The automotive industry relies heavily on lubricants to ensure that vehicles function smoothly and efficiently. In addition, the increasing adoption of synthetic lubricants, which offer better performance and efficiency, is also contributing to market growth.



Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent companies in the Lubricants industry include

Royal Dutch Shell PLC.

ExxonMobil Corporation

Chevron Corporation

TotalEnergies

Sinopec Lubricant Company

PetroChina Company Limited

BP PLC

JXTG Group

Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd

FUCHS

Among others.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2030 USD 146 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 5.00% (2023-2030) Base Year 2022 Market Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2018 & 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Application, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Increasing need for the housing and lodging sector with the rapid industrialization





October 2022

An agreement was signed between TotalEnergies and Valeo to collaborate on developing a novel method for cooling electric vehicle batteries.

November 2022

Valvoline developed a new engine oil called Valvoline All-Terrain, designed specifically for heavy-duty diesel engines operating in demanding off-road conditions.

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

One driver for the lubricants market is the growth of the automotive industry. As more and more people purchase vehicles, the demand for lubricants increases, as lubricants are essential for the proper functioning of automotive engines and machinery. Additionally, there has been a rise in demand for high-performance lubricants that offer better fuel efficiency and longer engine life, further driving the growth of the market.

Market Restraints:

Restraint for the lubricants market is the increasing trend towards the use of electric vehicles (EVs). Unlike traditional gasoline-powered vehicles, EVs have fewer moving parts, which reduces the need for lubricants. As more consumers switch to EVs, the demand for traditional lubricants may decrease. However, this could also lead to an increase in demand for specialty lubricants designed specifically for EVs, such as those used for the lubrication of electric motors and other components

COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the lubricant market. With the outbreak of the pandemic, many industries and businesses worldwide experienced significant disruption, leading to a decline in demand for lubricants. One of the most significant impacts was the disruption in the global supply chain, which caused a shortage of raw materials and caused a slowdown in production. Additionally, the global travel restrictions imposed during the pandemic led to a decrease in demand for transportation fuels and lubricants. However, some segments of the lubricant market saw increased demand during the pandemic. For instance, with the increase in remote working, the demand for data centers and server equipment increased, leading to an increase in the demand for specialized lubricants. Also, with the rise in demand for e-commerce, the need for warehousing and cold storage facilities increased, leading to higher demand for lubricants in these industries.



Market Segmentation

By Type

The types in the market include Mineral Oil, Bio-based and Synthetic Lubricants.

By Application

By application, the segment includes Industrial, Automotive, Marine, Construction, and Others

Regional Insights

In North America, the market is driven by the presence of a large number of end-use industries such as automotive, industrial machinery, and marine. The increasing demand for advanced lubricants with improved properties, such as longer service life, better fuel efficiency, and lower emissions, has also contributed to the growth of the market.

In Europe, the lubricant market is driven by the increasing demand for high-quality lubricants to comply with stringent regulations related to emissions and fuel efficiency. The automotive industry is the major consumer of lubricants in this region. The growing focus on sustainability and the adoption of bio-based lubricants are some of the other factors driving the growth of the market.



In the Asia Pacific region, the lubricant market is driven by the growth of the automotive and industrial sectors in emerging economies such as China and India. The increasing demand for better quality lubricants to improve the performance and efficiency of vehicles and machinery has also contributed to the growth of the market. The adoption of advanced technologies, such as synthetic lubricants and automatic transmission fluids, has further boosted the growth of the market in this region.

