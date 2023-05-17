Dyes and Pigments Market to Hit USD 56.1 Billion by 2029 | Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Fortune Business Insights™, titled " Dyes and Pigments Market Size , Growth, Trends and Report Forecast, 2022-2029" the global market size was estimated to be USD 39.09 billion in 2021 and reached USD 40.71 billion in 2022. The market is anticipated to expand further and reach USD 56.1 billion by 2029, with a CAGR of 4.9% throughout the forecast period. The market for dyes and pigments is projected to experience substantial growth in the coming years.

The rising global population, coupled with economic development, is creating a higher demand for dyes and pigments across various sectors. Additionally, the booming e-commerce industry is also driving the market's expansion by increasing the consumption of products that rely on dyes and pigments for their visual appeal.

Get a Free Sample Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/dyes-pigments-market-102333

List of Key Players Profiled in the Dyes and Pigments Market Report:

BASF SE (Germany)

DIC CORPORATION (Japan)

Clariant (Switzerland)

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited (India)

Huntsman International LLC. (U.S.)

Atul Ltd (India)

Cabot Corporation (U.S.)

DuPont (U.S.)

Kiri Industries Ltd. (India)

KRONOS Worldwide, Inc. (U.S.)

Competitive Landscape

Major Players Engage in Acquisitions to Expand Product Line-up

The prominent companies operating in the market engage in acquisitions to expand their market presence. An example of this is Sun Chemical DIC Corporation, which successfully acquired BASF's global pigments business in June 2021. This strategic move is expected to broaden Sun Chemical DIC Corporation's portfolio, allowing them to cater to various applications such as inks, paints, coatings, cosmetics, and electronic displays.

Furthermore, companies are adopting a range of strategies to strengthen their position in the market. These include investing in research and development, forming partnerships, engaging in acquisitions and mergers, as well as expanding their operations. These initiatives are aimed at improving their market standing and staying competitive in the dynamic landscape of the industry.

Segments

By type, the market is segmented into reactive, dispersive, vat, others, and acid dyes; and inorganic and organic pigments. By end-user, it is classified into textiles, leather, paper, paints, plastics, and other dyes; and printing ink, paints & coatings, plastics, and other pigments. Geographically, it is clubbed into Asia Pacific, Latin America, North America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/dyes-pigments-market-102333

Report Coverage

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the market, focusing on top segments and the latest trends. It provides an in-depth discussion of the factors driving and restraining market growth, including the impact of COVID-19. Furthermore, the report examines regional developments and explores the strategies implemented by key players in the market.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Forecast CAGR 4.9 % 2029 Value Projection USD 56.91 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 40.71 Million Historical Data 2018-2020 No. of Pages 205 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Types

By End Use Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Dyes and Pigments Impact Factor Market is poised to experience significant growth due to strong demand from the coatings and paints industry The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness industry growth, potentially fueled by the rising middle-class population

Drivers and Growth Impact Factor

Robust Demand from the Coatings & Paints Industry to Propel Market Growth

Dyes and pigments play a crucial role in imparting color to materials. The industry is poised for growth due to increasing demand from the coatings and paints sector. Furthermore, there is a growing awareness about the desirable properties of dyes and pigments, such as corrosion resistance, mechanical strength, toughness, clarity, and color, which is driving their demand. Additionally, the use of these chemicals in decorative, automotive, and architectural applications is on the rise, further contributing to their sales. The manufacturing industry's increasing demand for coatings is also expected to drive the progress of the dyes and pigments market.

However, stringent government regulations related to waste generation are expected to hinder market progress.

Regional Insights

Rising Middle-Class Population May Foster Industry Growth in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the market share of dyes and pigments. The market in this region was valued at USD 15.91 billion in 2021 and is expected to exhibit positive growth in the coming years. The growth of the textile industry in Asia Pacific is a significant factor contributing to market progress in the region.

In North America, the rapid expansion of the textile industry, particularly in the United States, is expected to drive the adoption of dyes and pigments. Additionally, the increasing use of titanium dioxide as a pigment in manufacturing processes is poised to stimulate industry growth.

Europe, on the other hand, is experiencing a rise in the consumption of dyes and pigments in the leather industry. Furthermore, there is a growing demand for these products in clothing, furniture, footwear, and the automotive sector, which is expected to propel market development in the region.

Ask for Customization:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/ask-for-customization/dyes-pigments-market-102333

Detailed Table of Content

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Latest Technological Advancement Insights on Regulatory Scenario Porters Five Forces Analysis

Qualitative Insights – Impact of COVID-19 on Global Dyes and Pigments Market Supply Chain Challenges Challenges and opportunities due to COVID-19 outbreak

Global Pigments Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029 Key Findings / Summary By Type (Volume/Value) Dyes Textiles Leather Paper Paints & Coatings Plastics Others Pigments Printing Inks Paints & Coatings Plastics Others By End-Use (Volume/Value) Dyes Textile Leather Paper Paints Plastics Others Pigments Printing Ink Paints & Coatings Plastics Others By Region (Volume/Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/dyes-pigments-market-102333

Read Related Insights:

Plastic Containers Market Estimated to Reach USD 86.27 Billion by 2029

Atmospheric Water Generator Market to Touch USD 6,214.9 Million by 2027

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner –

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com