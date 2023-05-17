Storytelling & Writing for Internal Communications Conference 2023: How To Build Compelling Stories That Captivate, Inspire And Engage Employees Within Your Organization (August 8-10, 2023)

Dublin, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Storytelling & Writing for Internal Communications: How To Build Compelling Stories That Captivate, Inspire And Engage Employees Within Your Organization" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Transform your internal communications through the power of storytelling & writing. Captivate your employees through creative communications that inform and engage.



During This Virtual Event, You'll Hear From Internal Communications Professionals And Seasoned Storytellers Who Will Show You How To:

Use storytelling to engage a hybrid workforce by finding compelling stories that unite your organization

Seek out the stories within your organization

Develop creative content which is relevant to your employees

Determine the right channels to share your content with your employees - including through videos and podcasts

Distinguish between the words you should (and shouldn't use) to ensure your inclusive language reflects your organizational values

Draw your audience in from your very first sentence - by finding authentic emotional connections

Craft a narrative that can capture the core of your values and inspire your employees

Use your internal communications toolkit to gain employee feedback and input

Create motivational content that will inspire and encourage your employees

Gain advice from your peers, see strategies that work, and hear solutions to your most pressing challenges, including how to:

Use the emotional connection that comes through storytelling to build authentic connections within your workforce

Drive employees to look at and engage with your content

Remove jargon from your writing to engage all your audiences

Use stories to leave individuals with something to remember and value

Incorporate visuals wherever possible to communicate complex information and data

Bridge the disconnect between leaders and their employees

Master the use of headlines, leads and quotes

Identify the best channel to use to share your story

Encourage employees to tell and share their own stories

Use "six-word stories" to inspire, engage, and motivate your workforce

Recruit employees to create content and tell their own stories

Recycle and reuse content across a variety of channels

How the pandemic opened new ways of communicating internally

Benefits Of Attending This ALI Virtual Conference

Access to a tactical presentation with real examples and proven strategies

Networking list for attendees to continue the conversation after the Virtual Conference

Interactive, hands-on breakout sessions allowing you to work with your communication peers

Certificate of attendance for CEU's

Opportunity to meet your peers face-to-face while remaining safe

Recording of the Virtual Conference after the event ends

A fraction of the cost of an ALI in-person workshop with the same high-quality content

Content from leading consultants delivered straight to your home/office

Guaranteed extensive, how-to instruction that you can use immediately

Opportunity to have your most pressing issues on the topic answered in real-time

This isn't a passive experience! You will be encouraged to weigh in with poll questions, engage via chat throughout the entire event, and turn your camera on during group breakout sessions.



Leave with a thorough understanding of the competencies covered and how they apply or can be applied in your work context.

Who Should Attend:

Directors, managers, vice presidents, specialists, officers, leaders and consultants in:

Internal Communications

Employee Engagement

Brand Communication

Strategic Communications

Corporate Communications

Employee Communications

Training & Development

Employee Relations

Public Relations

Human Resources

Strategic Planning

Intranet Communications

Digital Communications

Global Communications

Organizational Development

Key Topics Covered:



Day 1 - 08/08/2023

11:00 am - 11:15 am

Welcome And Speed Networking

Andrea Greenhous, President & Chief Internal Communications Strategist - Vision2Voice Communications

11:15 am - 12:00 pm

Make Stories Stick: How to Create Memorable Narratives that Inform and Inspire

Debra Capua, Senior Manager, Internal Communications - Genmab

12:00 pm - 12:45 pm

How to Use The Power of Employee Storytelling to Achieve Your Organization's Cultural Goals

Lauryn Sargent, CoFounder & Partner - STORIES Incorporated

12:45 pm - 1:00 pm

Refresh & Recharge Break

1:00 pm - 1:45 pm

Viva Engage + Yammer: How to Give Everyone a Voice for Engaging Story Telling

Geoff Ables, Managing Partner - C5 Insight

1:45 pm - 2:00 pm

Final Comments and Close



Day 2 - 08/09/2023

11:00 am - 11:15 am

Welcome & Group Breakouts

Andrea Greenhous, President & Chief Internal Communications Strategist - Vision2Voice Communications

11:15 am - 11:40 am

Appealing to the Head and the Heart: How to Tell Memorable Stories that Inspire your Colleagues

Debra Capua, Senior Manager, Internal Communications - Genmab

11:40 am - 12:05 pm

Strategic Storytelling: Lessons from the Paper Bag Princess

Andrea Greenhous, President & Chief Internal Communications Strategist - Vision2Voice Communications

12:05 pm - 12:15 pm

Refresh & Recharge

12:15 pm - 1:00 pm

Your Story Matters: The Power of Communicating with Confidence, Clarity, and Creativity

Jason Martinez, Director of Brand Innovation - Game On

1:00 pm - 1:30 pm

How to Use the Art of Video Storytelling to Empower your Employees

Ted Skroback, Communications Specialist - Colorado Springs Utilities

1:55 pm - 2:00 pm

Wrap-Up & Close

1:30 pm - 1:55 pm

Panel: Get Answers to All Your Pressing Storytelling and Internal Communications Questions!

Ananya Mani, Internal Communications Lead - Ingram Micro

Zane Ewton, Senior Internal Communications Manager - The Villages



Day 3 - 08/10/2023

11:00 am - 11:10 am

Welcome Back & Group Breakouts

Andrea Greenhous, President & Chief Internal Communications Strategist - Vision2Voice Communications

11:10 am - 11:35 am

"How Did We Do?" How to Measure your Storytelling and Internal Communications Success

Lori Croy, Director of Communications - Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance

11:35 am - 12:05 pm

Telling Complex Stories, Simply: How internal storytelling can support an organization's strategic growth

Suzanne Broadbent, Senior Director of Communications - Kennedy Jenks

12:05 pm - 12:30 pm

Interactive Group-Breakouts

Andrea Greenhous, President & Chief Internal Communications Strategist - Vision2Voice Communications

12:30 pm - 12:40 pm

Refresh & Recharge

12:40 pm - 1:05 pm

Telling Stories That Matter & Shape Your Culture: Connecting People to Purpose Through Stories and Getting the Mission off the Break Room Wall and into People's Hearts

Frank Schwartz, Senior Director, Internal Communications and Culture - Rectangle Health

1:05 pm - 1:30 pm

How to Become A Story Sleuth: Searching, Gathering, and Sharing Content

Meredith Daniels, Deputy Director Employee Communications - State of New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority1:55 pm - 2:00 pm

Parting Thoughts, Q&A, Biggest Take-Aways!

1:30 pm - 1:55 pm

Closing Panel

Erin Caffrey, Communications & Culture Lead - Clif Bar Integration - Mondelez International

Brandi Chionsini, Senior Manager of Communications - CSC Generation



