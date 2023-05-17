Direct Factor Xa Inhibitors Market to Expand at a CAGR of 5.8% during 2023-2031, Says Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent report published by Growth Plus Reports, the direct factor Xa Inhibitors Market is projected to register a CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2031. The market research report on direct factor xa inhibitors includes detailed information on the market's economics, trends, top competitors, major regions, revenue growth drivers, opportunities, and a complete revenue projection from 2023 to 2031.
Key Takeaways:
- The increasing prevalence of thromboembolic diseases will drive market revenue growth.
- Increasing demand for anticoagulant drugs will support market revenue growth.
- North America dominates the global direct factor Xa inhibitors market.
Request a Free Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/direct-factor-xa-inhibitors-market/8899
Direct Factor Xa Inhibitors Market Scope
|Report Attribute
|Details
|CAGR
|5.8%
|Base Year for Estimation
|2022
|Forecast Period
|2023 to 2031
|Historical Year
|2021
|Segments Covered
|Indication, Route of Administration, and Region
|Regional Scope
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa
Market Drivers
The increasing prevalence of thromboembolic diseases such as deep vein thrombosis, pulmonary embolism, and stroke will drive the market's revenue growth. Besides, medication delivery and diagnostic technology advancements are expected to support the market's revenue growth.
Market Segmentation
Growth Plus Reports has analyzed the global direct factor xa inhibitors market from four perspectives: Indication, Route of Administration, and Region
- Based on the indication, the direct factor Xa inhibitors market is segmented into
- Based on the route of administration, the direct factor Xa inhibitors market is segmented into oral and parenteral.
Route of Administration Segmentation
Based on this, the direct factor Xa inhibitors market is divided into oral and parenteral. Because of its various advantages over other formulations, including enhanced patient convenience and medication adherence, the oral segment dominates the market.
Regional Growth Dynamics
The global direct factor xa inhibitors market is segmented based on the region into North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the direct factor Xa inhibitors market with the largest revenue share because of the increased demand for anticoagulant drugs, modern healthcare infrastructure, and growing venous thromboembolism prevalence.
Request for Customization – https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/customization/direct-factor-xa-inhibitors-market/8899
Competitive Landscape
The top companies in the direct factor Xa inhibitors market are:
- Janssen Pharmaceuticals (Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.)
- Mylan N.V.
- Bayer AG
- GSK plc
- Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited
- Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.
- Pfizer Limited
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Leo Pharma Inc.
.
The direct factor Xa inhibitor market is somewhat competitive, with some global players present. Market behemoths prioritize R&D and employ mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations to expand their reach and market share.
Table of Content
- INTRODUCTION
- Market Ecosystem
- Timeline Under Consideration
- Historical Years – 2021
- Base Year – 2022
- Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031
- Currency Used in the Report
- RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
- Research Approach
- Data Collection Methodology
- Data Sources
- Secondary Sources
- Primary Sources
- Market Estimation Approach
- Bottom Up
- Top Down
- Market Forecasting Model
- Limitations and Assumptions
- PREMIUM INSIGHTS
- Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective)
- Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022)
- Regulatory Landscape
- MARKET DYNAMICS
- Drivers
- Restraints/Challenges
- Opportunities
- GLOBAL DIRECT FACTOR XA INHIBITORS MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY INDICATION
- Deep Vein Thrombosis
- Defibrination Syndrome
- Myocardial Infarction
- Others
- GLOBAL DIRECT FACTOR XA INHIBITORS MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY ROUTE OF ADMINISTRATION
- Oral
- Parenteral
DIRECT FACTOR XA INHIBITORS MARKET TOC
Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.growthplusreports.com/checkout-8899
VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:
- Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report
- Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level
- Covid 19 impact trends and perspective
- Granular insights at global/regional/country level
- Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment
- Blanket coverage on competitive landscape
- Winning imperatives
- Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market.
CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:
- Distributor Landscape Assessment
- Pricing Intelligence
- Customer Base Assessment
- Investment & Initiatives Analysis
- 'Business Profile' of Key Players
Schedule a call with our analyst: https://appoint.ly/s/salesZ3Jvd3RocGx1c3JlcG9ydHMuY29t/introduction
Visit our report store at - https://www.growthplusreports.com/report-store
Browse more latest healthcare reports:
Vibrating Mesh Nebulizer Market by Type (Passive Mesh Nebulizer and Piezoelectric Actuation), End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Home Healthcare) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031
Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis Market by Product (Services, NGS Commercial Software, Others), Mode (In-house Data Analysis, Outsourced Data Analysis), Read Length (Short Read Sequencing, Long Read Sequencing), End User (Academic Research, Clinical Research) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Market by Type (Sub-acute Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis, Acute Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis), Treatment (Immunosuppressive, Corticosteroids) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031
Endodontic Files Market by Type (Manual, Rotary), Material (Stainless Steel, Nickel-titanium), End User (Hospitals & OPDs, Dental Clinics, Others) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031
Langerhans Cell Histiocytosis Treatment Market by Drug Class (Corticosteroids, Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031
About Us:
Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).
Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.
We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.