Direct Factor Xa Inhibitors Market to Expand at a CAGR of 5.8% during 2023-2031, Says Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent report published by Growth Plus Reports, the direct factor Xa Inhibitors Market is projected to register a CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2031. The market research report on direct factor xa inhibitors includes detailed information on the market's economics, trends, top competitors, major regions, revenue growth drivers, opportunities, and a complete revenue projection from 2023 to 2031.

Key Takeaways:

The increasing prevalence of thromboembolic diseases will drive market revenue growth.

Increasing demand for anticoagulant drugs will support market revenue growth.

North America dominates the global direct factor Xa inhibitors market.

Direct Factor Xa Inhibitors Market Scope

Report Attribute Details CAGR 5.8% Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Indication, Route of Administration, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Market Drivers

The increasing prevalence of thromboembolic diseases such as deep vein thrombosis, pulmonary embolism, and stroke will drive the market's revenue growth. Besides, medication delivery and diagnostic technology advancements are expected to support the market's revenue growth.

Market Segmentation

Growth Plus Reports has analyzed the global direct factor xa inhibitors market from four perspectives: Indication, Route of Administration, and Region

Based on the indication, the direct factor Xa inhibitors market is segmented into

Based on the route of administration, the direct factor Xa inhibitors market is segmented into oral and parenteral.

Route of Administration Segmentation

Based on this, the direct factor Xa inhibitors market is divided into oral and parenteral. Because of its various advantages over other formulations, including enhanced patient convenience and medication adherence, the oral segment dominates the market.

Regional Growth Dynamics

The global direct factor xa inhibitors market is segmented based on the region into North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the direct factor Xa inhibitors market with the largest revenue share because of the increased demand for anticoagulant drugs, modern healthcare infrastructure, and growing venous thromboembolism prevalence.

Competitive Landscape

The top companies in the direct factor Xa inhibitors market are:

Janssen Pharmaceuticals (Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.)

Mylan N.V.

Bayer AG

GSK plc

Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited

Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

Pfizer Limited

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Boehringer Ingelheim

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Leo Pharma Inc.

The direct factor Xa inhibitor market is somewhat competitive, with some global players present. Market behemoths prioritize R&D and employ mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations to expand their reach and market share.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2021 Base Year – 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) Regulatory Landscape MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL DIRECT FACTOR XA INHIBITORS MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY INDICATION Deep Vein Thrombosis Defibrination Syndrome Myocardial Infarction Others GLOBAL DIRECT FACTOR XA INHIBITORS MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY ROUTE OF ADMINISTRATION Oral Parenteral

DIRECT FACTOR XA INHIBITORS MARKET TOC

