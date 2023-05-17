Global Biopsy Devices Market Size To Worth USD 3.98 Billion By 2030 | CAGR of 7.9%

New York, United States , May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Biopsy Devices Market Size to grow from USD 2.52 billion in 2021 to USD 3.98 billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.9% during the forecast period.

Biopsies, which include the surgical removal of tissue from an organ to determine the existence or severity of a disease, are typically focused on inflammatory and malignant conditions. It is typically carried out by radiologists, interventional cardiologists, and surgeons. Using specialised biopsy equipment, biopsies can be performed on any organ as a confirmatory test for cancer and celiac disease. The type of organ being investigated determines the applicability of each biopsy tool. In order to execute biopsy with accuracy and minimal invasiveness, advanced imaging technologies, such as MRI-guided biopsy, stereotactic-guided biopsy, ultrasound-guided biopsy, CT scan, and others, can be utilised in conjunction with conventional biopsy techniques.

The increasing demand for biopsy instruments is being fueled in part by the rising incidence of cancer in the world. For instance, according to a research released by the American Cancer Society, there were around 1.9 million new cancer cases identified in the United States in 2022. The leading market participants are being encouraged by the rise in cancer cases to develop safer, more sophisticated, and effective biopsy processes. Invasive medical techniques also have other advantages that are boosting their acceptance. These medical methods are less stressful and aid in the patients' fast recovery. According to numerous statistics, invasive operations are replacing minimally invasive ones because they provide higher patient satisfaction rates.

The expansion of the worldwide biopsy devices market is projected to be fueled by the rise in demand for less invasive operations and disposable biopsy equipment. Many technologically sophisticated biopsy guidance systems, such as vacuum assisted guns, are becoming very popular with both patients and healthcare professionals. Additionally, the rise in the elderly population and the introduction of cutting-edge, efficient devices are fueling the market's expansion.

Global Biopsy Devices Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Needle-based Biopsy Guns, Biopsy Guidance Systems, Biopsy Forceps, Biopsy Needles), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030

Needle based biopsy guns segment holds the largest market share over the forecast period

On the basis of product, the global biopsy devices market is segmented into needle-based biopsy guns, biopsy guidance systems, biopsy forceps, biopsy needles. Among these, the needle-based biopsy guns segment is dominating the market with the largest market share over the forecast period. The rise in demand for these weapons to obtain soft tissue samples from internal organs including the breasts, kidneys, and lungs is responsible for the growth, which will contribute to the segment's overall growth throughout the forecast period. Another element driving the demand for the segment, in addition to this, is the growing need for quick and painless cell sample collection for biopsy.

North America is dominating the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

Due to the strong presence of the major industry players, North America is now dominating the market with the biggest market share and is expected to keep doing so in the years to come. Additionally, it is anticipated that rising disposable device demand and market penetration rates for technologically advanced equipment, such as vacuum assisted biopsy systems, will propel regional market expansion.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific is reportedly experiencing the fastest market growth as a result of improvements in the healthcare infrastructure across a number of developing economies, an increase in patient demand, and an increase in cancer cases.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Biopsy Devices Market include Argon Medical Devices, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton Dickinson and Company (C.R. Bard, Inc.), Boston Scientific Corporation, Cardinal Health, Inc., Cook Medical, Inc., Danaher Corporation (Leica Microsystem), Fujifilm Holdings Corp., Hologic, Inc., Medtronic plc. And among others.

