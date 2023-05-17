Battery Separators Market is Projected to Grow a CAGR of 12.69% Between 2023 and 2030 While Touching Approximately USD 7.34 Billion by 2030– Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York (US), May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Battery Separators Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Battery separators Market Information by Material, battery type, Application, and Region - Forecast till 2030”, the Battery separators Market could thrive at a rate of 12.69% between 2022 and 2030. The market size will be reaching around USD 7.34 Billion by the end of the year 2030

Market Synopsis

The battery separator is a permeable membrane that is placed between the electrodes of a battery to prevent short circuits while allowing the flow of ions to complete the electrical circuit. The battery separator market refers to the market for these membranes used in various types of batteries, such as lead-acid, lithium-ion, and others.

The growth of the battery separator market is driven by several factors, including the increasing demand for electric vehicles (EVs), the growing use of renewable energy storage systems, and the rise in consumer electronics. As the demand for EVs and renewable energy storage systems grows, the demand for high-performance batteries with longer life and greater safety also increases. This, in turn, drives the demand for high-quality battery separators.



Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent companies in the Battery separators industry include

Toray Industries, Inc

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd

Asahi Kasei Corporation

SK Innovation Co., Ltd

Freudenberg Performance Materials

Entek

Dreamweaver International

W-Scope Corporation

Ube Industries, Ltd

Bernard Dumas

DowDuPont

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Eaton

Teijin Limited

Cangzhou Mingzhu Plastic Co., Ltd

Among others.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2030 USD 7.34 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 12.69 % (2022-2030) Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2019 & 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Application, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Increasing need for the housing and lodging sector with the rapid industrialization





November 2022

General Motors and Microvast announced a partnership with the US Department of Energy's Battery Materials Processing and Battery Manufacturing to invest $0.2 billion in the development of specialized electric vehicle battery separators.

April 2022

ENTEK announced its plans to expand its presence in the United States in response to increasing demand for lithium-ion battery separators. ENTEK is expected to complete its first phase of expansion by 2025 and continue to expand until 2027, ultimately producing 1.4 billion square meters of material, enough to power approximately 1.4 billion EVs.

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

One driver of the battery separators market is the increasing demand for electric vehicles, as battery separators are a critical component in these vehicles. As the world shifts towards renewable energy sources and aims to reduce carbon emissions, there has been a significant increase in the production and sale of electric vehicles. Battery separators are essential to the functioning and safety of these vehicles, and as a result, the demand for battery separators is expected to continue to rise.

Market Restraints:

One major restraint for the battery separators market is the volatility in the prices of raw materials used in the production of battery separators. The main raw material used in battery separator production is polyethylene, and the prices of this material can be subject to significant fluctuations due to factors such as supply and demand, geopolitical events, and changes in regulations. This volatility can make it challenging for manufacturers to plan and predict their production costs and can impact the overall profitability of the market

COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the global battery separators market. On one hand, the increased demand for batteries in medical devices and remote work setups has driven demand for battery separators. However, on the other hand, the pandemic has led to a slowdown in manufacturing and supply chain disruptions, which have impacted the overall growth of the market.

During the pandemic, many countries implemented lockdowns and social distancing measures, which caused a significant decrease in the manufacturing capacity of battery separator manufacturers. This, in turn, led to a shortage of battery separators in the market. Additionally, the slowdown in automotive production also affected the demand for battery separators in the electric vehicle market.



Market Segmentation



By Material

The material in the market includes Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Nylon, Ceramic, Polyvinylidene Fluoride, and Others.

By Battery Type

By battery type, the segment includes Lithium-Ion, Lead Acid, Nickel-Cadmium, Nickel Metal Hydride, Others

By Application

By application, the segment includes Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial

Regional Insights

The battery separators market in North America is expected to grow due to the increasing demand for electric vehicles and the presence of major automotive manufacturers in the region. The increasing demand for consumer electronics is also expected to drive the market in North America.



In Europe, the market is expected to grow due to the presence of major battery manufacturers in the region and the increasing demand for electric vehicles. Additionally, favorable government initiatives and regulations supporting the adoption of electric vehicles are expected to drive the market.

In the Asia Pacific, the market is expected to witness significant growth due to the increasing demand for electric vehicles in countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea. The growing popularity of electric scooters and bikes is also expected to drive the market in the region. Additionally, the increasing demand for consumer electronics is expected to drive the market in Asia Pacific.

