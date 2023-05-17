United States PreK-12 Enrollment and Demographics Market Report 2023-2024: An Essential Tool for Publishing Executives, M&A Advisors, Market Analysts, and Industry Consultants

Dublin, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US PreK-12 Enrollment and Demographics Market 2023-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This PreK-12 Enrollment and Demographics 2023-2024 details the trends impacting enrollment in traditional PreK-12 schools and the move to religious or other private schools, home schooling, virtual schools, public charter schools, and other long-term learning alternatives.

PreK-12 Enrollment and Demographics 2023-2024 is an essential tool for publishing executives, M&A advisors, market analysts, and industry consultants who need to understand the current drivers of how many students are enrolling in PreK-12 schools, the current challenges in learning, forecasts for future enrollment and other major drivers impacting enrollment, graduation, and learning.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused significant disruptions to the education system, including declines in PreK-12 enrollments, and has led to shifts in where and how families choose to educate their children, with some opting for religious or private schools, homeschooling, virtual schools, public charter schools, and other alternatives.

Publishers and investment professionals can trust this PreK-12 Enrollment and Demographics 2023-2024 to provide the inside intelligence needed to evaluate the changes and student needs affecting public, private, and home-based K-12 schooling.

The data and findings are based on the publisher's research and analysis of official data drawn from governmental agencies, associations, and other authoritative and timely sources.

The PreK-12 Enrollment and Demographics 2023-2024 market research report covers the following major categories:

Enrollment Rates

Public Schools

Population Trends

Private Schools

Charter Schools

Homeschooling

Virtual Schools

Graduation Rates

Students in Poverty

ELL Population

Special Services

PreK Program Growth

Student Migration

Post-Pandemic Connectivity

PreK-12 Enrollment and Demographics 2023-2024 contains detailed and granular data and analysis on key trends and developments including:

Post-pandemic enrollment trends and impacts

State Public School enrollment

Trends impacting the general population

Digital learning, home schooling, and virtual schools

Private school enrollment trends

Graduation rates decline and dual enrollment growth

Poverty, homelessness, and student migration trends

Rise in the ELL population

Special Education enrollment decline

PreK Program growth

Key trends discussed include:

Long-term enrollment trends

Growth in public school alternatives enrollment

Population trends impacting school enrollment

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Introduction and Methodology Methodology

Post-Lockdown Enrollments Lag Pandemic-Led Impacts Longer-Term Trends Permanent Impacts

The Public School Landscape Enrollment Trends Vary by State Preliminary 2022-2023 State Estimates Variations by District Impacts Vary by Race and Ethnicity

General Population Trends Birth Rates Youth Population Population Trends by State

Number of Public Schools

Alternatives to Public Schools School Choice

Private Schools See Pandemic Coattails Catholic Schools Stay Strong

Charter Schools

Home Schooling

Virtual Schooling

Graduation Rates and Dual Enrollment

Dual Enrollment

Poverty and Homelessness Homelessness and Education

Continued Rise of the English Learner Population

Special Education Enrollments Decline Slightly

Universal PreK Programs Continue To Grow

Students on the Move

Exchange Programs

Undocumented Students

Even Post-Pandemic, Room for Improvement in Connectivity

Conclusion

