Photoacoustic Imaging Market to surpass USD 251 million by 2032, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Photoacoustic Imaging Market size will be over USD 251 million by 2032, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc.

A surge in product innovations and approvals is serving as a key driver for market growth. Growing demand for non-invasive and accurate diagnostic imaging modalities has increased product innovations in the field. This has led to the launch of many photoacoustic imaging devices such as the MSOT Acuity system, Lumify with Reacts system, and Vevo LAZR-X system, in recent years. These devices are being widely used in areas such as dermatology, oncology, cardiology, and others, which will amplify progression for photoacoustic imaging solutions.

Advancements in imaging technology to favor adoption of photoacoustic microscopy

Photoacoustic microscopy industry size will be over USD 115 million in 2032. Recent advancements in imaging technology coupled with the development of new and advanced photoacoustic microscopy systems are contributing to segment gains. Moreover, photoacoustic microscopy can improve the diagnosis and treatment of various chronic disorders such as cardiovascular diseases, neurological disorders, cancer, and others. The growing clinical applications of photoacoustic microscopy will thus accelerate photoacoustic imaging market industry value over the forecast period.

Photoacoustic imaging to gain prominence for improved diagnosis of cardiological diseases

Photoacoustic imaging industry share from the cardiology segment will depict over 14.5% CAGR from 2023 to 2032. Rising incidence of cardiovascular disorders has increased the demand for photoacoustic imaging for improved disease diagnosis. As per the CDC, around 805,000 people have a heart attack every year in the U.S. alone. Moreover, advancements in non-invasive imaging methods for detection of anomalies in cardiovascular dynamics are further fueling the need for photoacoustic imaging solutions.

Browse key industry insights spread across 380 pages with 370 market data tables & 18 figures & charts from the report, "Photoacoustic Imaging Market Size By Product (Photoacoustic Tomography, Photoacoustic Microscopy), By Type (Clinical, Preclinical), By Application (Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology, Dermatology), By End-use (Research Laboratories, Hospitals and Clinics, Diagnostic Imaging Centers) Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2023 – 2032"

Availability of advanced imaging equipment to increase patient footfall in hospitals & clinics

Photoacoustic imaging industry size from the hospitals and clinics segment will be over USD 57 million by 2032. High availability of advanced equipment and skilled healthcare professionals have increased patient footfalls in these facilities. Additionally, many governments across the developed economies provide favorable reimbursement policies for treatment procedures, which increased preference for hospitals and clinics among low and middle-income group patients.

Asia Pacific to emerge as key revenue hub for photoacoustic imaging market

Asia Pacific photoacoustic imaging industry size will be over USD 56 million by 2032. Growing occurrence of chronic disorders such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and others has increased the need for photoacoustic imaging systems in the region. According to the Journal of Thoracic Oncology, lung cancer is the most often diagnosed cancer and makes up 8.1% of all cancer-related deaths in India alone. Regional industry expansion can also be credited to rising government initiatives focused on boosting awareness about photoacoustic imaging across the Asia Pacific.

Photoacoustic Imaging Market Players

Vibronix Inc, Advantest Corp, iThera Medical GmbH, TomoWave Laboratories, Endra Life Sciences, Aspectus GmbH, FUJIFILM VisualSonics Inc, and Photo sound Technologies Inc, among others.

