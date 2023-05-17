Oxford Metrics’ Vicon secures contract with motion capture specialists, Digital Kinetics

17 May 2023

Oxford Metrics plc

("Oxford Metrics", the "Company" or the “Group”)

Vicon contract win

Contract secured with motion capture specialists, Digital Kinetics

Vicon’s latest flagship Valkyrie solution and proven Shōgun software to power Croatian motion capture studio

Oxford Metrics plc (LSE: OMG), the smart sensing software company servicing life sciences, entertainment, and engineering markets, is pleased to announce that Vicon, a world leader in motion measurement, has won a contract with Digital Kinetics, to deploy Vicon’s world-leading Valkyrie solution in combination with Vicon’s proven Shōgun software platform.

Based in Zagreb, Digital Kinetics’ motion capture stage boasts 300 square metres of studio space and is now fully equipped with 24 Vicon Valkyrie 26MP cameras to ensure the highest quality capturing results for its growing client list across the gaming and film industries. With the combination of the Valkyrie cameras and Shōgun, Digital Kinetics can offer services right across the production process. The new stage is fully capable of delivering the very best motion capture and virtual production services, available to both the local and international entertainment industries.

Launched in 2022, the VK26 is the flagship model of the Valkyrie range, offering 26MP resolution across an amazing field of view. It has been specifically designed for highly demanding applications, including full body and high-resolution finger performance capture, virtual production, and In-Camera VFX (ICVFX) for AAA films and games.

Veselin Krstovski, Mocap Producer at Digital Kinetics, said: “As a new, but rapidly growing studio, having the latest technology is vital to us. It allows us to address more complex projects, opening lots of new opportunities for our business. I don’t think there is anything that we can’t do with the Vicon system – it tracks our actors in incredible detail, produces exceptionally clean data, and the support from Vicon is second to none.”

Nick Bolton, CEO of Oxford Metrics said: “As the visual effects sector continues to push the boundaries of what is possible in motion capture, increasingly, filmmakers and game designers need technologies that truly sense and capture every dimension of their subjects more accurately to real life. With Valkyrie and Shōgun, Digital Kinetics is offering truly state-of-the-art services from day one. Demonstrating the advantages of innovative technology like Valkyrie, Digital Kinetics have already reported lightning quick production times – which is enabling them to rapidly meet their client demands. We wish the team luck and look forward to seeing what they achieve as one of our first Valkyrie users.”









For further information please contact:

Oxford Metrics +44 (0) 1865 261860 Nick Bolton, CEO David Deacon, CFO Numis Securities Limited +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Simon Willis / Hugo Rubinstein / Tejas Padalkar FTI Consulting +44 (0)20 3727 1000 Matt Dixon / Emma Hall / Jamille Smith / Jemima Gurney





About Oxford Metrics

Oxford Metrics develops software that enables the interface between the real world and its virtual twin. Our smart sensing software helps over 10,000 customers in more than 70 countries, including all of the world’s top 10 games companies and all of the top 20 universities worldwide. Founded in 1984, we started our journey in healthcare, expanded into entertainment, winning an OSCAR® and an Emmy®, then moved into defence and engineering. We have a track record of creating value by incubating, growing and then augmenting through acquisition, unique technology businesses.

The Group trades through its market-leading division: Vicon. Vicon is a world leader in motion measurement analysis to thousands of customers worldwide, including Guy’s Hospital, Industrial Light & Magic, MIT and NASA.

The Group is headquartered in Oxford with offices in California, Colorado, and Auckland. Since 2001, Oxford Metrics (LSE: OMG), has been a quoted company listed on AIM, a market operated by the London Stock Exchange. For more information about Oxford Metrics, visit www.oxfordmetrics.com

About Vicon

Academy Award®-winning Vicon is an innovator in motion capture and the world’s largest supplier of motion measurement systems. Established in 1984, Vicon serves customers in visual effects, object tracking, virtual and augmented realities, engineering, broadcast, biomechanics, sports and clinical sciences.

With thousands of customers world-wide, including Guy's Hospital, EA Sports, Bandai Namco, Sony, Dreamscape Immersive, MIT and NASA, the diverse applications for Vicon technology continues to grow.

More recently, Vicon has seen the demand for motion measurement going mainstream and applied to a broader range of applications than ever before with new markets including Location-based Virtual Reality and Elite Sports.

Vicon is a subsidiary of Oxford Metrics (LSE: OMG), the international smart sensing software company servicing government, life sciences, entertainment and engineering markets. For more information about Vicon, visit www.vicon.com.

About Digital Kinetics

Digital Kinetics is a motion capture studio in Zagreb, Croatia, specializing in Motion and Performance Capture, serving clients across various industries, including Games, Film and Media. The studio, which covers an area of almost 300 square meters (3229 square feet), was the first in Croatia to specialize in Motion Capture data. With a deep understanding of the underlying technology used for both AAA games and Film production, Digital Kinetics' new state-of-the-art studio combines the latest technology, with the most experienced team in Croatia, to capture realistic and nuanced movement for its clients. For more information about Digital Kinetics, visit www.digitalkinetics.hr