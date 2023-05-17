RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

|Auction date
|2023-05-17
|Loan
|1061
|Coupon
|0.75 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0011281922
|Maturity
|2029-11-12
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|750 +/- 750
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|5,772
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|750
|Number of bids
|35
|Number of accepted bids
|5
|Average yield
|2.282 %
|Lowest yield
|2.280 %
|Highest accepted yield
|2.294 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|2.40
|Auction date
|2023-05-17
|Loan
|1053
|Coupon
|3.50 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0002829192
|Maturity
|2039-03-30
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|750 +/- 750
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|4,531
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|750
|Number of bids
|48
|Number of accepted bids
|2
|Average yield
|2.410 %
|Lowest yield
|2.407 %
|Highest accepted yield
|2.411 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|84.00