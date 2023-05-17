RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

| Source: Sveriges Riksbank Sveriges Riksbank

Stockholm, SWEDEN

Auction date2023-05-17
Loan1061
Coupon0.75 %
ISIN-codeSE0011281922
Maturity2029-11-12
Tendered volume, SEK mln750 +/- 750
Total bid volume, SEK mln5,772
Volume sold, SEK mln750 
Number of bids35 
Number of accepted bids
Average yield2.282 %
Lowest yield2.280 %
Highest accepted yield2.294 %
% accepted at highest yield       2.40 

 

Auction date2023-05-17
Loan1053 
Coupon3.50 %
ISIN-codeSE0002829192
Maturity2039-03-30
Tendered volume, SEK mln750 +/- 750
Total bid volume, SEK mln4,531 
Volume sold, SEK mln750 
Number of bids48 
Number of accepted bids
Average yield2.410 %
Lowest yield2.407 %
Highest accepted yield2.411 %
% accepted at highest yield       84.00 



 