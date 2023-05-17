Flash News: OKX Launches Meme Token Voting Event, Teams Up with BitKan to Expand Derivatives Offering on BitKan's Platform

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , the second-largest crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for the day of May 17, 2023.

OKX Launches Meme Token Voting Event: Users Can Vote for Their Favorite Tokens to be Listed on OKX

OKX is proud to announce that it is now accepting votes for its latest meme token voting event. During the voting period*, users who deposit 10 USDT worth of their preferred meme tokens will be able to vote for their favorite tokens to be listed on OKX. The meme tokens included in the vote are:

• Bob (BOB) is the native token of "Explain This Bob", an AI Twitter bot that explains tweets by leaving a comment when tagged by a Twitter user.

• Turbo Coin (TURBO) is a community-driven cryptocurrency that offers a unique approach to the world of meme coins. It's also an AI-guided project that features fair token distribution.

• Mong Coin (MONG) is a new meme coin launched on April 23, 2023, and is related to the MONGS NFT collection.

• Il Capo of Crypto (CAPO) is a meme token based on the famous character, Vito Corleone, from The Godfather movie. CAPO is dedicated to one of the biggest counter-trading Twitter accounts, Capo of Crypto.

• SpongeBob (SPONGE) is a decentralized meme token built on the Ethereum network.

The top two tokens with the highest volume of deposits will be shortlisted for the final listing. If there is a third token with 5,000 or more votes, OKX will also list that token. Results will be announced on 22 May at 6:00 (UTC), and the tokens will begin trading at 8:00 (UTC) on the same day. Withdrawals for the tokens will be enabled on May 23 at 8:00 (UTC).

For further details on the meme token voting event, click here .

*The voting period begins on May 17 at 6:00 (UTC) and ends on May 22 at 2:00 (UTC).

OKX Teams Up with BitKan to Expand Derivatives Offering on BitKan's Platform

OKX is proud to partner with BitKan, the world's largest crypto broker exchange. The partnership aims to promote OKX's USDT- and COIN- margined futures contracts to BitKan's five million users. As part of the collaboration, BitKan will launch a series of events - including the OKX x BitKan Futures Leaderboard Event and OKX x BitKan Trading Carnival - to reward users who make their first OKX futures trade on its platform. For further details, click here and here.

Integrating OKX's crypto-derivative feature into BitKan's trading platform offers users lower prices and tighter bid-ask spreads. This integration also enables users access to greater trading depth and a wider range of trading pairs, with up to 125x leverage. In addition, BitKan's integration of OKX's USDT- and COIN-margined futures contracts provides users with more trading flexibility. BitKan caters to both long-term hodlers and short-term traders with its broad range of listings and trading options.

Trusted since 2012, BitKan is the world's largest crypto broker exchange. It aggregates listings from eight partner exchanges, including OKX, allowing users to trade across multiple exchanges via one trading platform.

For more information, please visit the Support Center .

