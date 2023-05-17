Global Digital Education Market Report 2023: Reduced Infrastructure Cost and Increased Scalability Using Online Learning Drives Adoption

Dublin, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Digital Education Market by Type (Self-paced Online Education and Instructor-led Online Education), Course Type, End User (Academic Institutions and Enterprises & Public Sector) and Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Digital Education Market size to grow from USD 19.4 billion in 2023 to USD 66.7 billion by 2028, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 28.0% during the forecast period.

A major advantage of digital learning over traditional learning is its affordability. With online learning, learners/students only need to pay for university credits, broadband bills, thereby saving a lot of money which would have been spent otherwise on textbooks, student transportation, meals, formal attire, availability of a wide range of payment options that let learners pay in installments or per class basis, real estate (those who are non-localite, seek accommodation). Moreover, all study materials are available online, thus creating a paperless learning environment that is more affordable while also being eco-friendly.

By Type, the Self-paced Online Education segment to hold the larger market size during the forecast period.

The Self-paced Online Education segment is expected to hold the larger market size. Self-paced online courses do not require instructors and students to be available at the same time during the entire course. Instructors can record videos or provide content that students can learn from without the instructor's involvement. Learners get the flexibility of taking the course anywhere anytime at their own pace of grasping the knowledge and hence it becomes effective in long-term knowledge retention significantly.

By Course Type, Entrepreneurship and business management courses segment to have second highest CAGR during the forecast period

The Entrepreneurship and business management courses segment is projected to hold the second highest CAGR during the forecast period. Business management courses consist of various areas of study, such as general management, business development, finance and banking, marketing, travel and tourism, liberal arts, and business-related subjects. Universities and educational organizations in Europe have adopted digital education solutions, enabling international mobility and multiple-language training. As a result, various regional digital education providers, such as TshinguaX and Federica Web Learning, have collaborated with several globally active digital education providers.

The initiation of business-oriented courses by online education service providers has added to the growth of the digital education market. Digital education providers have enhanced existing management-specific courses to target higher-education-focused learners with several university-affiliated courses, such as Global MBA and Masters in Innovation and Entrepreneurship.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Internet Penetration

Reduced Infrastructure Cost and Increased Scalability Using Online Learning

Increased Self-Efficacy, Greater Convenience, and More Flexibility

Rising Demand for Microlearning

Remote Access Anytime, Anywhere

Restraints

Lack of Face-To-Face Interaction and Direct Monitoring

Health Concerns due to More Screen Time

Opportunities

Rising Demand for Game-based Learning

Growing Inclination Toward Adaptive Learning

Challenges

Unreliable Infrastructure in Developing Countries

Need for Additional Training

