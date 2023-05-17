Perceptions of Environmental Sustainability in the Life Sciences 2022: Over 85% of Life Science Consumers Feel Environmental Responsibility is at Least Somewhat Important

Dublin, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2022 Perceptions of Environmental Sustainability in the Life Sciences" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Today, a key area of focus for consumers is environmental sustainability and supporting brands that promote and enforce those efforts. As markets move towards more sustainable products, the perceived efficacy of institutional sustainability initiatives is critical to driving growth and trust in your brand.

To help you make strides with consumer audiences, the analyst has conducted an independent market research study to better understand consumer perceptions of environmentally sustainable laboratory consumables. Laboratory consumables are supplies that have limited use and then must be disposed, such as pipettes, syringes, beakers, funnels, disposable and test tubes, among many examples.

Specific objectives from this consumer study include:

Understanding the perceptions of environmentally sustainable laboratory consumables

Evaluating the current environmental sustainability initiatives within the life sciences industry

Understanding the pain points experienced with implementing environmentally sustainable initiatives

This study further highlights the perceptions of life science consumable suppliers and their sustainability initiatives. Finally, this report addresses the barriers to achieving environmental sustainability from the consumer perspective, including the reasons sustainable solutions are no longer used and the features that would encourage consumers to adopt more sustainable consumables. These barriers include cost, product quality, available selection, and other factors.

The complete findings in this study will help you understand the concerns of your audience and how your business can position itself to address those concerns in the coming year.

The Scope and Details of This Study

The study contains 39 questions (including demographics) and was fielded to 290 respondents worldwide. These were primarily members of the Science Advisory Board (SAB) - a segment of the scientific community with a demonstrated willingness to participate in market research activities and supplemented by additional qualified life scientists from our trusted partners.

The qualification criteria for this survey included:

Must work in Academia, Pharma / Biotech or Industry / Applied segments of the life sciences industry within North America, Europe and Asia Pacific

Must currently use life sciences consumables

Key Topics Covered:

1. Study Overview & Objectives

2. Executive Summary

3. Demographics

4. General Perceptions of Environmental Sustainability

Importance of Different Initiatives

What Comes to Mind When Thinking About Sustainability

Importance of Incorporating Sustainable Products in Lab Environments

Most Impactful Sustainability Efforts by Region

5. Perceptions of Environmentally Sustainable Laboratory Practices

Areas in Need of Improvement

Usage of Environmentally Sustainable Solutions

High Satisfaction with Environmentally Sustainable Solutions by Usage

High Importance of Aspects When Considering Laboratory Consumables to Purchase by Region

Willingness to Pay a Premium for Sustainable Laboratory Consumables by Purchase Authority

Approach to Purchasing Sustainable Lab Consumables by Region and Importance of Sustainable Lab Products

6. Institutional Environmental Sustainability Initiatives

Presence of Institutional Environmental Sustainability Initiatives

Derived Importance of Overall Goals and Specific Aspects of Institutional Sustainability Initiatives

Change in Organization Sustainability Efforts Over Last and Next 3 Years by Region

Commitment to Finding/Executing Sustainable Products/Processes at Organizations

Perceived Effectiveness of Institutional Sustainability Initiatives by Region

Perceived Effectiveness of Institutional Sustainability Initiatives by Importance of Sustainable Products

7. Perceptions of Laboratory Consumable Suppliers

Perception of Life Science Suppliers' Sustainability Efforts by Region

Perception of Life Science Suppliers' Sustainability Efforts by Importance of Sustainable Products

Top 4 Reasons for Respondent Perceptions of LS Suppliers' Sustainability Efforts

Improvements Most Impactful in Improving Sustainability Efforts

Change in Suppliers' Sustainability Efforts in Last 3 Years by Region

Life Science Suppliers Current Usage and Considered as Sustainability Leaders

Large Life Science Suppliers Summary: Usage, Believed Leader and Evaluation of Sustainability Efforts

Medium Life Science Suppliers Summary: Usage, Believed Leader and Evaluation of Sustainability Efforts

Small* Life Science Suppliers Summary: Usage, Believed Leader and Evaluation of Sustainability Efforts

Change in Suppliers' Reputation When Implementing Sustainability Efforts by Importance of Sustainable Products

8. Challenges in Implementing Environmentally Sustainable Laboratory Initiatives

Reasons Sustainable Solutions Are No Longer Used

Biggest Challenges in Using More Sustainable Consumables (n=290)

Features That Would Encourage Adoption of Sustainable Consumables by Importance of Sustainable Products

