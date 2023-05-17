Global Health Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market to Grow by $4.39 Billion During 2023-2027

Dublin, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Health Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The health intelligent virtual assistant market is forecast to grow by USD 4,396.38 million during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 39.76% during the forecast period. This report on the health intelligent virtual assistant market provides a holistic analysis, market size, and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increasing focus on digitization in healthcare, growing demand for healthcare services, and rising smartphone users coupled with increasing usage of healthcare applications.



The analyst's health intelligent virtual assistant market is segmented as below:

By Technology

Speech recognition

Text-to-speech

Voice recognition

By Product

Chatbots

Smart speakers

By Geographical Landscape

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the rising adoption of technology as one of the prime reasons driving the health intelligent virtual assistant market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing M and A, partnership, and collaboration and increasing focus on precision medicines will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.



This report on the health intelligent virtual assistant market covers the following areas:

Health intelligent virtual assistant market sizing

Health intelligent virtual assistant market forecast

Health intelligent virtual assistant market industry analysis

The analyst's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading health intelligent virtual assistant market vendors that include Ada Health GmbH, Babylon Healthcare Services Ltd., Buoy Health Inc., CodeBaby LLC, CSS Corp., eGain Corp., HealthTap Inc., Infermedica Sp. z o.o., Kognito Solutions LLC, MedRespond, Microsoft Corp., Orbita Inc., PACT Care BV, Sense.ly Corp., True Image Interactive Inc., Verint Systems Inc., and Virgin Pulse Inc.. Also, the health intelligent virtual assistant market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The analyst's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.





Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Technology

7 Market Segmentation by Product

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Ada Health GmbH

Babylon Healthcare Services Ltd.

Buoy Health Inc.

CodeBaby LLC

CSS Corp.

eGain Corp.

HealthTap Inc.

Infermedica Sp. z o.o.

Kognito Solutions LLC

MedRespond

Microsoft Corp.

Orbita Inc.

PACT Care BV

Sense.ly Corp.

True Image Interactive Inc.

Verint Systems Inc.

Virgin Pulse Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1mvrnu

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.