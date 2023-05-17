Swab & Viral Transport Medium Market Size to Hit US$ 2.24 Billion by 2031 | Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Growth Plus Reports studied and calculated the size of the global market for swab & viral transport medium in 2022 to be worth US$ 1.69 billion, and it is expected to grow at a revenue CAGR of 3.2% to reach US$ 2.24 billion by 2031.

Analysis of the global market for swab & viral transport mediums indicates that during the forecast period, revenue share is likely to increase significantly. An instrument used in medicine called a swab is used to gather biological samples, such as cells or secretions. Swabs are frequently used to obtain samples from mucous membranes such as the throat, nasal cavity, or other mucous membranes to detect infectious disorders or conduct genetic testing.

Swab & Viral Transport Medium Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2022 US$ 1.69 billion Revenue Forecast in 2031 US$ 2.24 billion CAGR 3.2% Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Indication, End user, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Key Takeaways:

• The growing incidence and awareness of infectious diseases are driving the market revenue share.

• The swab test's high sensitivity and specificity drive the transport medium market demand.

• The transport and long-term freezing of clinical specimens with viruses are rapidly increasing market revenue growth.

Recent Development in the Swab & Viral Transport Medium Market:

In February 2022, an indigenous biological transport and storage medium was introduced by Azooka Labs for use in research. This is an essential tool for moving and maintaining samples in the pandemic-fighting effort.

In June 2022, Safeguard DNA Diagnostics, Inc. started collecting COVID samples utilizing the rhinos-tics, dry nasal, and nasopharyngeal collecting swabs.

Competitive Landscape

A list of the key players operating in the global market for swab & viral transport mediums includes:

COPAN Diagnostics, Inc.

Titan Biotech Limited

Medical Wire & Equipment

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Puritan Medical Products

BD & Company

Market Drivers and Restraints:

The global swab & viral transport medium market revenue is driven by the increase in precise disease identification by microbiological techniques, the increase in viral diagnostics, and the reliable results required for personalized treatments.

However, due to the time taking procedures and presence of alternative transport mediums, the swab & viral transport medium market revenue growth is expected to be restrained.

Market Segmentation:

Based on types, the swab & viral transport medium market is segmented into transport medium, swab type, nasopharyngeal swabs, throat swabs, and others.

Based on indications, the swab & viral transport medium market is segmented into herpes simplex virus, influenza virus, and others.

Based on the end user, the swab & viral transport medium market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics, diagnostic laboratories, and others.

Segmentation By Indication

Based on the indications, the influenza virus segment dominates the global swab & viral transport medium market with the largest revenue share. This large revenue share of this segment is attributed to the rising prevalence of influenza infection and its high mortality and morbidity rate. Furthermore, for precise diagnostics and disease management, these viral and swab transport media are very important, driving the segment's revenue share.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, North America, with the largest revenue share, dominates the global swab & viral transport medium market. The revenue share of this segment is attributed to the rising prevalence of viral disease, the presence of several competitive players, and rising investments in healthcare diagnostics and research centers.

Report Coverage

Growth Plus Reports conducted extensive research on the world market for swab & viral transport mediums. We looked at the basic market traits, important investment spheres, regional growth analytics, ten years of revenue projections, rival market players, and mergers and acquisitions.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2021 Base Year – 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) Regulatory Landscape MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL SWAB AND VIRAL TRANSPORT MEDIUM MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT Transport Medium Swab Type Nasopharyngeal Swabs Throat Swabs Others GLOBAL SWAB AND VIRAL TRANSPORT MEDIUM MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY INDICATION Herpes Simplex Virus Influenza Virus Others GLOBAL SWAB AND VIRAL TRANSPORT MEDIUM MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END USER Hospitals Specialty Clinics Diagnostic Laboratories Others

SWAB AND VIRAL TRANSPORT MEDIUM MARKET TOC

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market.

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

'Business Profile' of Key Players

