Global Independent Software Vendors Market to Grow by $1.73 Billion During 2023-2027

Dublin, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Independent Software Vendors Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The independent software vendors market is forecast to grow by USD 1,738.53 billion during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 14.01% during the forecast period. This report on the independent software vendors market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in the volume of enterprise data, growing digitization, and growing automation of business processes.



The analyst's independent software vendors market is segmented as below:

By Deployment

On-premise

Cloud

By Component

Software

Services

By Geographical Landscape

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the increasing cloud computing as one of the prime reasons driving the independent software vendor's market growth during the next few years. Also, a surge in low-code or no-code development and rising adoption of IoT boosting market growth will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.



This report on the independent software vendors market covers the following areas:

Independent software vendors market sizing

Independent software vendors market forecast

Independent software vendors market industry analysis

The analyst's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading independent software vendors market vendors that include Alphabet Inc., American Software Inc., Apple Inc., Autodesk Inc., BMC Software Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Gamma Technologies LLC, H and W Computer Systems Inc., HP Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Mocana Corp., Nutanix Inc., Odyssey Computing Inc., Open Text Corp., Oracle Corp., RSA Security LLC, SAP SE, ServiceNow Inc., and Vision ID Ltd. Also, the independent software vendors' market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The analyst's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Deployment

7 Market Segmentation by Component

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends



11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Alphabet Inc.

American Software Inc.

Apple Inc.

Autodesk Inc.

BMC Software Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Gamma Technologies LLC

H and W Computer Systems Inc.

HP Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Mocana Corp.

Nutanix Inc.

Odyssey Computing Inc.

Open Text Corp.

Oracle Corp.

RSA Security LLC

SAP SE

ServiceNow Inc.

Vision ID Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/809b8m

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.