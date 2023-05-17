Dublin, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Transcatheter Mitral Valve Implantation (TMVI) Pipeline Report Including Stages of Development, Segments, Region and Countries, Regulatory Path and Key Companies, 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher's Medical Devices sector report provides comprehensive information about the Transcatheter Mitral Valve Implantation (TMVI) pipeline products with comparative analysis of the products at various stages of development and information about the clinical trials which are in progress.



The Transcatheter Heart Valve is a artificial heart valve made up of natural tissue (biological material mainly derived from cow or bovine) surrounded by a flexible mesh frame known as stent (made of steel or cobalt-chromium), all placed in a long narrow tube known as a catheter.



Note: Certain sections in the report may be removed or altered based on the availability and relevance of data in relation to the equipment type.



Scope

Extensive coverage of the Transcatheter Mitral Valve Implantation (TMVI) under development

The report reviews details of major pipeline products which includes, product description, licensing and collaboration details and other developmental activities

The report reviews the major players involved in the development of Transcatheter Mitral Valve Implantation (TMVI) and list all their pipeline projects

The coverage of pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from Early Development to Approved/Issued stage

The report provides key clinical trial data of ongoing trials specific to pipeline products

Recent developments in the segment/industry

Reasons to Buy

The report enables you to:

Formulate significant competitor information, analysis, and insights to improve R&D strategies

Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage

Identify and understand important and diverse types of Transcatheter Mitral Valve Implantation (TMVI) under development

Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies

Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying major players with the most promising pipeline

In-depth analysis of the product's current stage of development, territory and estimated launch date

Key Topics Covered:



1 Table of Contents



2 Introduction

2.1 Transcatheter Mitral Valve Implantation (TMVI) Overview



3 Products under Development

3.1 Transcatheter Mitral Valve Implantation (TMVI) - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

3.2 Transcatheter Mitral Valve Implantation (TMVI) - Pipeline Products by Territory

3.3 Transcatheter Mitral Valve Implantation (TMVI) - Pipeline Products by Regulatory Path

3.4 Transcatheter Mitral Valve Implantation (TMVI) - Pipeline Products by Estimated Approval Date

3.5 Transcatheter Mitral Valve Implantation (TMVI) - Ongoing Clinical Trials



4 Transcatheter Mitral Valve Implantation (TMVI) - Pipeline Products under Development by Companies

4.1 Transcatheter Mitral Valve Implantation (TMVI) Companies - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

4.2 Transcatheter Mitral Valve Implantation (TMVI) - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development



5 Transcatheter Mitral Valve Implantation (TMVI) Companies and Product Overview

5.1 4C Medical Technologies Inc Company Overview

5.1.1 4C Medical Technologies Inc Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.2 Abbott Vascular Inc Company Overview

5.2.1 Abbott Vascular Inc Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.3 Annulon Company Overview

5.3.1 Annulon Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.4 Cardiovalve Ltd Company Overview

5.4.1 Cardiovalve Ltd Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.5 Cephea Valve Technologies, Inc. Company Overview

5.5.1 Cephea Valve Technologies, Inc. Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.6 Colibri Heart Valve LLC Company Overview

5.6.1 Colibri Heart Valve LLC Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.7 Direct Flow Medical Inc (Inactive) Company Overview

5.7.1 Direct Flow Medical Inc (Inactive) Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.8 Edwards Lifesciences Corp Company Overview

5.8.1 Edwards Lifesciences Corp Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.9 Emory University Company Overview

5.9.1 Emory University Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.10 Foldax Inc Company Overview

5.10.1 Foldax Inc Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.11 Jenscare Scientific Co Ltd Company Overview

5.11.1 Jenscare Scientific Co Ltd Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.12 Jiangsu Zhenyi Medical Technology Co Ltd Company Overview

5.12.1 Jiangsu Zhenyi Medical Technology Co Ltd Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.13 Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co Ltd Company Overview

5.13.1 Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co Ltd Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.14 LivaNova PLC Company Overview

5.14.1 LivaNova PLC Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.15 Medtronic Plc Company Overview

5.15.1 Medtronic Plc Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.16 Micro Interventional Devices, Inc. Company Overview

5.16.1 Micro Interventional Devices, Inc. Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.17 MicroPort CardioFlow Medtech Corp Company Overview

5.17.1 MicroPort CardioFlow Medtech Corp Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.18 MicroPort Scientific Corp Company Overview

5.18.1 MicroPort Scientific Corp Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.19 MitrAssist Ltd. Company Overview

5.19.1 MitrAssist Ltd. Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.20 MValve Technologies Ltd. Company Overview

5.20.1 MValve Technologies Ltd. Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.21 Neovasc Inc Company Overview

5.21.1 Neovasc Inc Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.22 NewMed Medical Co Ltd Company Overview

5.22.1 NewMed Medical Co Ltd Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.23 P+F Products + Features GmbH Company Overview

5.23.1 P+F Products + Features GmbH Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.24 Polares Medical SA Company Overview

5.24.1 Polares Medical SA Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.25 Shanghai Shenqi Medical Technology Co Ltd Company Overview

5.25.1 Shanghai Shenqi Medical Technology Co Ltd Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.26 Sino Medical Sciences Technology Inc Company Overview

5.26.1 Sino Medical Sciences Technology Inc Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.27 Symetis SA Company Overview

5.27.1 Symetis SA Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.28 Tioga Medical Inc Company Overview

5.28.1 Tioga Medical Inc Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.29 Trinity College Dublin Company Overview

5.29.1 Trinity College Dublin Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.30 University College London Company Overview

5.30.1 University College London Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.31 Valcare Medical Company Overview

5.31.1 Valcare Medical Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.32 Venus Medtech Hangzhou Inc Company Overview

5.32.1 Venus Medtech Hangzhou Inc Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview



6 Transcatheter Mitral Valve Implantation (TMVI)- Recent Developments



7 Appendix

7.1 Methodology

7.2 About the Publisher

7.3 Contact the Publisher

7.4 Disclaimer



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

4C Medical Technologies Inc

Abbott Vascular Inc

Annulon

Cardiovalve Ltd

Cephea Valve Technologies, Inc.

Colibri Heart Valve LLC

Direct Flow Medical Inc (Inactive)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp

Emory University

Foldax Inc

Jenscare Scientific Co Ltd

Jiangsu Zhenyi Medical Technology Co Ltd

Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co Ltd

LivaNova PLC

Medtronic Plc

Micro Interventional Devices, Inc.

MicroPort CardioFlow Medtech Corp

MicroPort Scientific Corp

MitrAssist Ltd.

MValve Technologies Ltd.

Neovasc Inc

NewMed Medical Co Ltd

P+F Products + Features GmbH

Polares Medical SA

Shanghai Shenqi Medical Technology Co Ltd

Sino Medical Sciences Technology Inc

Symetis SA

Tioga Medical Inc

Trinity College Dublin

University College London

Valcare Medical

Venus Medtech Hangzhou Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dtgfix



Source: GlobalData

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.