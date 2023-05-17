Disperse Dye Market Report 2023: Increasing Demand from the Automotive Industry to Boost Sector

Dublin, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Disperse Dye Market, By Fibre Type, By Type, By Application, And by Region - Global Forecast To 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global disperse dye market size was USD 7,654.2 million in 2022 and is expected to reach at a USD 13,981.7 million by 2033 with a CAGR of 5.63% during the forecast period 2023 to 2033.

Increasing demand from the automobile industry is one of the factors contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, rising consumer demand for synthetic fibres is expected to fuel market growth. However, fluctuation in raw material prices is predicted to hamper the market growth.



Increasing demand from the automobile industry is expected to fuel the market. The expanding use of plastic and synthetic hydrophobic fibres in automotive applications, such as seat belts, airbags, upholstery, and floor covering, has increased the need for dispersion dye. Disperse dyes are used in resins and polymers to colour the surface and overall.

The need for dispersion dyes is rising as the usage of plastic in vehicles is increased to reduce weight and greenhouse gas emissions. The market for dispersion dye is further boosted by the growing acceptance of electric cars and many laws and schemes to encourage environmentally friendly transportation. According to the Edison Electric Institute (EEI), there will be 18 million electric cars on American roads by 2030, which will increase demand for plastic and propel the market for dispersion dyes.



Rising consumer demand for synthetic fibres is expected to propel the market growth during the forecast period. Synthetic fibres have better qualities than natural fibres like silk, cotton, and wool due to characteristics like low water absorption, stain resistance, and affordable price. In addition to these advantages, synthetic fibres are stronger, more elastic, soft, and durable, making them the greatest raw material for finished goods like seat belts, airbags, hats, raincoats, sportswear, ropes, and other items. The bulk of the synthetic fibres produced each year, or around 62% of the total, are made in China, according to studies.



Segmentation

By Fibre Type



In 2022, the polyester fibre segment accounted for the highest revenue share due to the textile industry's rising need for polyester fibres due to its strength, crease resistance, and colourfastness, polyester fibres are often utilized in a variety of applications, including clothing, home furnishings, and industrial textiles. However, the acrylic fibre segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to its warmth, softness, and resistance to wrinkles and shrinking, acrylic fibres are frequently utilized in the manufacture of knitwear and other textile products.

Acrylic fibres are frequently coloured with dispersed dyes, which raises their artistic appeal. It is anticipated that the need for dispersion dyes in the acrylic fibre sector will be driven by the expanding demand for acrylic fibres in the textile industry, which will also be fuelled by the expanding demand for high-performance and visually attractive textiles.



By Type



In 2022, the high-energy segment accounted for the highest revenue share. Low dyeing rate, high sublimation, high molecular weight, and high polarity are properties of high-energy dispersion dyes. They offer all-around fastness qualities. High energy dispersion dyes' enhanced resistance to fading, when exposed to light, is the primary factor driving the market growth in this sector.

However, the medium dye segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to a variety of factors, including the growth in synthetic fibre demand and the rising requirement for eco-friendly colours and dispersion dyes in the textile sector. The textile sector may choose the medium dye segment as it maintains a balance between colour fastness and dying effectiveness, which might be driving its growth.



By Application



In 2022, the textile industry segment accounted for the highest revenue share. The market for dispersion dye is led by the textile industry, accounting for more than 25% of the total market. Since they are more durable, wrinkle-free, and stain-proof than natural fibres, synthetic fibres like nylon, rayon, and polyester are increasingly being used in apparel applications, which is boosting the market growth. Carpets, upholstery padding, comforters, and clothing are all made using synthetic fibres.

Disperse dyes are increasingly in demand due to the world's booming textile sector as well as significant technological advancements in the paint and coatings industries. However, the plastic industry segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The plastic industry is expanding as a result of the rising demand for thermoplastic and thermosetting plastics in a variety of end-use sectors, including packaging, construction, and the automobile industries. To colour and improve the aesthetic appeal of these materials, disperse dyes are widely utilized in the plastics sector.



Regional Markets



In 2022, the Asia Pacific region accounted for the highest revenue in the dispersed dye market during the forecast period. Disperse dye market expansion is being driven by population growth, rapid industrialization, and rising disposable income in the APAC region. The country's developing textile industry and rising demand for clothing are driving the market's growth.

The North American region is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. an increase in the demand for high-performance textiles for use in a variety of industries including sports, aerospace, and automotive, which need specialized dyes for their specialized qualities. The demand for dispersion dyes with a lesser environmental effect is also anticipated to increase as people become more conscious of environmentally friendly and sustainable textile manufacturing methods.



Segmentation: Disperse Dye Market Report 2022 - 2033

By Fibre Type (Revenue, USD Million), 2022 - 2033

Polyester

Nylon

Acrylic

Others

By Type (Revenue, USD Million), 2022 - 2033

Low Energy Dyes

Medium Energy Dyes

High Energy Dyes

By Application (Revenue, USD Million), 2022 - 2033

Textiles

Leather

Paints & Coatings

Plastic

Others

By Region (Revenue, USD Million), 2022 - 2033

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

GCC

Rest of MEA

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2022 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $7654.2 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $13981.7 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Methodology



2. Introduction: Disperse Dye



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Drivers

4.1.1. Growing Demand in the automobile industry

4.1.2. Expanding Knowledge of the use

4.1.3. Rising Demands in Coating Market

4.1.4. Improvements in raw material Facilities

4.2. Market Restraint

4.2.1. High cost of manufacturing

4.2.2. Fluctuation in demand

4.2.3. Lack of keeping up with quality

4.3. Market Opportunities

4.3.1. Rising Investment Opportunities

4.3.2. Favorable Policies

4.3.3. Increasing end use

4.4. Market Trends

4.4.1. New Product Launches

4.4.2. Use of cutting-edge technology

4.4.3. Innovative Methods and new techniques

4.5. Market Challenges

4.5.1. To keeping up with quality

4.5.2. General lack of awareness

4.5.3. Less available alternatives



5. Market Environment Analysis



6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis: Disperse Dye Market



7. Market Analysis by Fibre Type



8. Market Analysis by Type



9. Market Analysis by Application



10. Regional Market Analysis



11. North America Disperse Dye Market



12. Europe Disperse Dye Market



13. Asia Pacific Disperse Dye Market



14. Latin America Disperse Dye Market



15. MEA Disperse Dye Market



16. Competitor Analysis



17. Company Profiles



18. Conclusion



19. Recommendations



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Sudharshan Chemical Industries Limited

BASF SE

Archroma

Clariant AG

Tronox Limited

Atul Limited

DIC Corporation

Kronos Worldwide Inc.

Huntsman Corporation

Kiri Industries Ltd.

Lanxess AG

