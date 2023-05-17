Plastic Processing Auxiliary Equipment Markets: Batch Blenders, Extrusion Controllers, Chillers, Granulators, Robots - Global Forecast to 2030

Dublin, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plastic Processing Auxiliary Equipment Market by Type, Molding Technique, Sector - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The plastic processing auxiliary equipment market is expected to reach $9.0 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period of 2023-2030.



The growth of this market is driven by the high demand for plastics across sectors such as plastic packaging, construction, automotive, and healthcare, where the demand for plastic products is increasing. In addition, economic growth and improving living standards across the world's developing countries are driving the demand for plastic products.



However, the rising awareness regarding plastic pollution and the growing emphasis on reusing plastics, such as refilling, returning, and reusing, restrain the growth of this market. The proliferation of advanced plastic recycling techniques, also called chemical recycling, is expected to create growth opportunities for the players operating in this market.

However, government initiatives to ban single-use plastics are a major challenge to market growth. Additionally, growing consumer awareness regarding sustainability and the adoption of advanced technologies in plastic processing are prominent trends in the plastic processing auxiliary equipment market.



Based on type, the plastic processing auxiliary equipment market is segmented into blending equipment, extrusion equipment, conveying equipment, drying equipment, heat transfer equipment, material storage equipment, size reduction equipment, and other equipment.

In 2023, the conveying equipment segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global plastic processing auxiliary equipment market. The conveying system offers various benefits to companies, such as automatic material transfer, labor savings, reduced spillage/wastage, consistent material feeding, and a modular system. However, the blending equipment segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Based on molding technique, the global plastic processing auxiliary equipment market is segmented into injection technique, blow technique, extrusion technique, compression technique, and other molding techniques.

In 2023, the injection technique segment is projected to account for the largest share of the global plastic processing auxiliary equipment market. This technique is used to create various plastic parts such as plastic bottles, machinery and automotive components, containers, computers, televisions components, outdoor furniture, agricultural products, and toys. However, the blow technique segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Based on sector, the global plastic processing auxiliary equipment market is broadly segmented into automotive, food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, plastic packaging, opticals, electricals, white goods, construction, healthcare and other industries. In 2023, the plastic packaging segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global plastic processing auxiliary equipment market.

However, the construction segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. In construction industries, plastic is widely used in facade panels, exterior covers, weatherboards, windows, wall linings, floors, ceilings, sanitary equipment, cables, and insulators.



Geographic Review:



In 2023, Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of the plastic processing auxiliary equipment market. The large share of this market is driven by the growing investment in smart city projects across China, India, and ASEAN member countries. Smart city projects highly demand plastic products such as cables, seals, windows, doors, pipes, cables, floor coverings, and insulation.



