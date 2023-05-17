5G Chipset Market Size to Surpass USD 218.04 Billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 36%

Pune, India, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, global 5G Chipset Market Size was valued at USD 19.69 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 25.30 billion in 2023 to USD 218.04 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 36.0% during the forecast period. This chipset is manufactured to transfer and carry high-speed internet data with a low-latency network. The fifth generation network chipset has lower latency than existing 4th generation (4G/ 4.5G/ 4.9G) LTE chipsets. It is also capable of offering higher efficiency and 10 to 100 times more data transfer than existing technology 4G technology, thus driving market proliferation. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights, in its report titled, 5G Chipset Market Forecast, 2023-2030.





Request a Free Sample PDF:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/5g-chipset-market-107514





Key Industry Development:

February 2022: Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. launched the new Snapdragon X70 5G Modem-RF System, its 5th generation modem-to-antenna 5G solution. The Snapdragon X70 unveils the world’s first 5G AI processor in a modem-RF system and enables users to harness the power of AI for breakthrough 5G performance with 10 Gigabit 5G downloads. It also promises low latency, incredible upload speeds, coverage, and power efficiency. It will allow global 5G operators to maximize spectrum resources for the best possible 5G connectivity.

Key Takeaways

5G chipset is a next generation high-end dedicated connectivity chipset device

This chipset is manufactured to carry and transfer high-speed internet data with a low-latency network.

5G technology also increases overall smartphone and connected device performance.

The growing use of 5G processors and chipsets in consumer electronics devices is driving the market globally.

Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report:

“Companies leading the 5G chipset Market are Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Broadcom (U.S.) , Unisoc Communications, Inc. (China), Mediatek Inc. (Taiwan), Intel Corporation (U.S.), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), Qorvo (U.S.) , Xilinx Inc. (U.S.), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany),”

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 36.0% 2030 Value Projection USD 218.04 Billion Base Year 2022 5G chipset Market Size in 2022 USD 190.6 Billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 160 Segments covered Type, Frequency, Deployment Type, Industry Vertical and Geography 5G chipset Market Growth Drivers Adoption of IoT Technology to Boost Product Demand and Drive Market Growth





Browse Complete Report Details:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/5g-chipset-market-107514





Drivers and Restraints:

Adoption of IoT Technology to Boost Product Demand and Drive Market Growth

The demand for high-speed and low-latency internet connections has been rising since the last decade, which, in turn, raises the need for high-speed internet networks and data transfer for rapid information processing. It also necessitates the adoption of 5G technology as it increases overall smartphone and connected device performance. For instance, according to a survey published by “Telecom-Talk”, the percentage of 5G smart phone users in the U.S. grew from 41% in 2021 to 63% in 2022. The rising adoption of advanced technologies, such as connected devices and IoT, has elevated the need for 5G chipsets in several consumer electronics, thus driving the 5G chipset market growth.

On the other hand, the high initial cost of adopting 5G chipsets will hinder market proliferation over the forecast timeframe.

Segments:

By Type

Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC)

Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit (RFIC)

Millimeter Wave Integrated Circuit (mmWave IC)

Cellular Integrated Circuit (Cellular IC)

Others

By Frequency

Sub-6 GHZ

26-39 GHZ

Above 39 GHz

By Deployment Type

Smartphone/Tablets

Connected Vehicles

Connected Devices

Broadband Access Gateway Devices

Others

By Industry Vertical

Energy and Utilities

Manufacturing

IT and Telecommunication

Media and Entertainment

Transportation and Logistics

Consumer Electronics

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific to Hold Major Share Stoked by Availability of Research & Development Facilities

Asia Pacific captured majority of the 5G chipset market share in 2022 owing to the availability of several chipset and advanced processor manufacturing units and research & development facilities in Japan, China, Taiwan, and South Korea. Moreover, developing economies, such as Australia, India, and Singapore, are focusing on enhancing their manufacturing capacity for chipsets, processors, and 5G devices, which will further aid market augmentation in the region..





Quick Buy - 5G Chipset Market Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/107514





Competitive Landscape:

Product Launches by Industry Leaders to Aid Market Proliferation

Leading companies take various measures to strengthen their market position and maximize profits. Some of these measures include product launches, mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations. For instance, in June 2021, Samsung Electronics, a leading consumer electronic products provider, launched its new 3GPP Rel.16 compliant chipsets, which are compatible with the next generation 5G mmWave radio frequency integrated circuit and 5G modem System-on-Chip (SoC). This product can effectively operate functions on a high-speed 5G low latency network.





FAQ’s

How big is the 5G chipset Market?

5G chipset Market size was USD 19.69 Billion in 2022.

How fast is the 5G chipset Market growing?

The 5G chipset Market will exhibit a CAGR of 36.0% during the forecast period, 2023-2030





Related Reports:

Artificial Intelligence Chipsets Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth 2023

Wi-Fi Chipset Market Share, Forecast, Trends and Growth Analysis

5G Infrastructure Market Size, Share, Forecast, Growth, Trends 2029





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245