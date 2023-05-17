Reverse Osmosis (RO) Membrane Global Market Report 2023: Increasing Demand for Clean Drinking Water Boosts Growth

Dublin, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Reverse Osmosis (RO) Membrane Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global reverse osmosis (RO) membrane market is expected to grow from $5.69 billion in 2022 to $6.26 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. The reverse osmosis (RO) membrane market is expected to grow to $8.93 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.3%.

The increasing demand for clean drinking water is expected to propel the demand for the reverse osmosis membrane market going forward. Clean water is a kind level water with less than 0.5 parts per 1000 dissolved parts. Clean drinking water is essential for good health and well-being. Each person on earth requires between 20 and 50 liters of safe water a day for drinking, cooking, and basic hygiene which is cleaned by reverse osmosis membrane application.

For instance, in 2020, according to the world health organization, a Switzerland-based agency of the United Nations responsible for international public health, in 2020, globally 5.8 billion people used safely managed drinking water services which means they used better water sources that were on-site, available when needed, and free of contamination.

The remaining 2 billion people without safely managed services in 2020 included 1.2 billion people with basic services, or an improved water source within a 30-minute round trip, 282 million people with limited services, or an improved water source that requires more than 30 minutes to collect water, 368 million people using unprotected wells and springs, and 122 million people collecting untreated surface water from lakes, ponds, rivers, and strewn areas. Therefore, the increasing demand for clean drinking water is driving the growth of the reverse osmosis membrane market.



Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the reverse osmosis membrane market. Major companies operating in the market are developing innovative products to gain a competitive advantage in the market. For instance, in January 2020, DuPont Water Solutions, a US-based solving water challenges company launched SWRO (Seawater Reverse Osmosis. Newly launched next-generation SWRO (Seawater Reverse Osmosis) technology enables customers to transition from wet to dry testing, which increases shelf life and offers more flexibility for storage. In addition, dry SWRO improves sustainability, safety, and ergonomics during operation. Dry Seawater reverse osmosis products will continue to meet or exceed membrane performance standards to achieve long-term operational benefits.



In April 2021, Komline-Sanderson Corporation, a US-based manufacturer of liquid-solid separation systems acquired Harn R/O Systems Inc. for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, Komline-Sanderson Corporation will broaden its product range by introducing reverse osmosis, nanofiltration, and low-pressure membrane treatment systems tailored to individual customer requirements. Harn R/O Systems, Inc. is a US-based company in the membrane treatment industry that provides reverse osmosis and nanofiltration membrane systems for industrial and municipal water treatment applications.



North America was the largest region in the reverse osmosis (RO) membrane market in 2022. The regions covered in the reverse osmosis (RO) membrane market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the reverse osmosis (RO) membrane market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for reverse osmosis (ro) membrane? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The reverse osmosis (ro) membrane market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.



1) By Type: Thin-Film Composite Membranes; Cellulose Based Membranes

2) By Filter Module: Spiral Wound; Hollow Fiber; Tubular; Plate And Frame

3) By Application: Desalination; Utility Water Treatment; Wastewater Treatement And Refuse; Process Water

4) By End User: Water and Wastewater Treatment; Industrial Processing



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $6.26 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $8.93 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.3% Regions Covered Global

