Iceland Seafood International hf: Q1 2023 results and investors meeting

As previously announced Iceland Seafood will host a meeting for investors and maket participants at 4.14pm today, where management will present and discuss the Q1 2023 results. Due to driving of delegations from the European Council summit in Harpa, traffic delays can be expected in the capital area today. We therefore want to highlight that the meeting will be webcasted live in Icelandic on https://vimeo.com/event/3401613/embed/675ea70904 . Participants in the online meeting can send questions in writing before and during the meeting to the email investors@icelandseafood.com.