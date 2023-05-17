Plant-based Food Processing Equipment Market - Global Forecasts to 2030: Increased Investments and Innovations Bodes well for the Sector

Dublin, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plant-based Food Processing Equipment Market by Type; by Mode of Operation; by Production Facility Size; and Geography - Global Forecasts to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global plant-based food processing equipment market is projected to reach $7.79 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2030

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the plant-based food processing equipment market across five major geographies, emphasizing the current market trends, market size, and recent developments and providing the forecast till 2030.



This market is characterized by more diversified operations, which offer nutritional products, mainly due to rising awareness and consumer preference for sustainable food products.



The high growth of the plant-based food processing equipment market is mainly attributed to the factors such as the increasing demand for plant-based foods, innovations in plant-based food processing equipment, and increasing investments in the plant-based food processing industry. However, the high cost of food processing equipment restrains the growth of this market.



Based on type, the mixers & grinders segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The growth of this segment is attributed to the benefits offered by mixers and grinders, including low maintenance costs, increased productivity, uniform mixing and grinding, and improved process hygiene.



Based on mode of operation, in 2023, the semi-automatic segment is expected to account for the larger share of the global plant-based food processing equipment market.

The dominant position of this segment is attributed to the benefits of semi-automatic food processing equipment, such as ease of installation, flexibility in production processes, lower investment costs compared to fully-automated processing equipment, and technical & economic feasibility.



Based on production facility size, the global plant-based food processing equipment market is segmented into small & medium-scale production facilities and large-scale production facilities.

In 2023, the small & medium-scale production facilities segment is expected to account for the larger share of the global plant-based food processing equipment market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to increased government support for developing small-scale processing enterprises and the increasing number of SMEs offering plant-based food products.

In addition, the benefits offered by plant-based food processing equipment, such as increased productivity, reduced labor costs, and high profitability, drive their adoption in small & medium-scale production facilities.



Regional analysis

Asia-Pacific is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this region is attributed to the increasing government support for small and medium-scale enterprises, technological advancements in the food industry, and the increasing expansion initiatives by major market players.



Key Questions Answered in the Report

What is the current value of revenue generated by the plant-based food processing equipment market?

At what rate is the demand for plant-based food processing equipment projected to grow for the next 5-7 years?

What was the historical market size and growth rate for the plant-based food processing equipment market?

What are the major factors impacting the growth of this market at the global and regional levels? What are the major opportunities for existing players and new entrants in the market?

Which segments in terms of type, mode of operation, and production facility size have created major traction for the manufacturers in this market in recent years?

What are the key geographic trends in this market? Which regions/countries are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for plant-based food processing equipment manufacturers?

Who are the major players in the plant-based food processing equipment market? What are their specific product offerings in this market?

What recent developments have taken place in the plant-based food processing equipment market? What impact have these strategic developments created on the market?

Market Insights

Drivers

Increasing Demand for Plant-based Foods

Innovations in Plant-based Food Processing Equipment

Increasing Investments in the Plant-based Food Processing Industry

Restraints

High Cost of Food Processing Equipment

Opportunities

Advancements in Plant-based Food Processing Technologies

Challenges

Shortage of Skilled Labor

Company Profiles

Alfa Laval AB (Sweden)

amixon GmbH (Germany)

ANDRITZ AG (Austria)

Buhler Group (Switzerland)

Coperion GmbH (Germany)

Clextral SAS (France)

Duravant LLC (U.S.)

Flottweg SE (Germany)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (Germany)

Marel hf. (Iceland)

SPX FLOW Inc. (U.S.)

Tetra Pak (Switzerland)

Scope of the Report:

Plant-based Food Processing Equipment Market, by Type

Dryers

Mixers & Grinders

Pasteurizers

Extruders

Homogenizers

Ovens

Formers

Other Plant-based Food Processing Equipment

Plant-based Food Processing Equipment Market, by Mode of Operation

Semi-automatic

Automatic

Plant-based Food Processing Equipment Market, by Production Facility Size

Small & Medium Scale Production Facilities

Large Scale Production Facilities

Plant-based Food Processing Equipment Market, by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

