InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Victory Battery Metals’ Completion of Mag Survey at Tahlo Lake Property in Babine Copper-Gold Porphyry District, British Columbia

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Battery Metals Corp. (CSE:VR) (FSE:VR6) (OTCPink:VRCFF), a diversified investment corporation with mineral interests in North America, has completed its initial mag survey of its recently expanded Tahlo Lake Property in British Columbia’s prolific Babine Copper-Gold Porphyry District. The Tahlo Lake Property, recently expanded to 1,688 hectares, is located 8 km northwest of American Eagle Gold's NAK Property and lies 16 km NW of the Morrison Deposit.



The property overlies a significant NNW trending magnetometer high within the Hazelton Group rocks and is adjacent to the same NNW trending fault as the Morrison deposit and the historic Bell and Granisle Mines.

The mag survey, conducted by Helicopter-borne high resolution aeromagnetic data, utilized state-of-the-art geophysical instrumentation attached directly to the helicopter. The company choose to fly in a systematic low-level grid pattern with magnetic sensors mounted in a non-magnetic and non-conductive nose stinger configuration. Compared to conventional slung bird-type survey systems, this innovative design allowed the survey to be safely flown at reduced terrain clearance to minimize noise, improve resolution, and reduce the need for complex corrections to the data. Geophysical data and preparation of maps deployed industry-standard Geosoft algorithms and mapping software to show the geomagnetic properties of the survey area.

A regional geochemical survey silt sample in the center of the property returned over the 96th percentile for Cu and over the 98th percentile for Zn. The surrounding RGS samples form a cluster of elevated Cu and Zn values. Noranda reported a linear soil anomaly approximately 50 m x 500 m, trending NNW, with Cu values ranging from 60 to 720 ppm Cu to the southwest of the area drained by the highly anomalous silt sample site. Noranda never followed up on the anomaly and no work has been reported since.

A regional till sample taken about half a kilometer east of the soil anomaly returned elevated Cu and highly anomalous Zn over the 98th percentile. A till sample about 2 km down ice from this site returned over the 95th percentile for Au. Another till sample on the newly staked property returned 49 ppb Au, which is over the 98th percentile for the region.

Mark Ireton, President, stated: “Our Exploration team has initiated this initial mag survey to gain a better understanding of the geology and structure of the property. The team has found it very interesting that the historic Cu in soil anomaly overlies one of the linear mag highs and has confirmed that the Northwest striking Morrison Fault is clearly shown by the mag survey and runs immediately west of the aforementioned copper anomaly.”

Helgi Sigurgeirson, Victory’s Geologist, added: “Building on the information gained through the mag survey, the exploration team will be focussing on the area of coincident Cu in soil and mag high to assess whether these features are related to mineralization related to biotite feldspar porphyry (BFP) of the Babine Igneous suite, which is the lithology that hosts the significant Babine Porphyry deposits such as the Nak, Morrison, Bell and Granisle.”

