Nuclear Fusion Global Market Report 2023: Increased Government Support for Nuclear Energy Fuels Growth

The global nuclear fusion market is expected to grow from $296.40 billion in 2022 to $313.56 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. The nuclear fusion market is expected to reach $395.14 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.0%.

Increased government funding for nuclear energy is expected to propel the growth of the nuclear fusion market going forward. Nuclear energy is energy created by breaking atoms in a reactor to heat water into steam, operate a turbine, and generate electricity. Several governments of developed countries are funding nuclear reactors, which increases the demand for the nuclear fusion market.

For instance, in 2021, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA), a Paris-based autonomous intergovernmental organization, in the United States, 6 large-scale nuclear reactors came online and started operating with a combined capacity of 5.6 GW and, 2 reactors are expected to start operations by 2030 and would receive USD 3.2 billion in government funding.

Furthermore, France is funding a total of USD 1.08 billion(EUR 1 billion), and China, is undergoing some projects such as the HTR-PM units at Shidao Bay already grid-connected in 2021, and others under construction which has several advanced nuclear technologies under development. Therefore, increased government funding for nuclear energy is driving the growth of the nuclear fusion market.



Advancements in technologies have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the nuclear fusion market. Major companies operating in the nuclear fusion market are developing innovative technologies to strengthen their position in the market.

For instance, in June 2021, Zap Energy, a US-based company that commercializes fusion power created the first plasmas in FuZE-Q, a prototype device designed to achieve Q=1, where nuclear fusion inside plasma yields more energy than it consumes. This prototype shows the company's innovation of sheared-flow stabilization that continues to extend the lifetime of Z-pinch plasmas at 500 kiloamps (kA) of current. The technology used by the company is incredibly elegant and does not require any superconducting magnets and high-powered lasers.



In April 2021, SHINE Medical Technologies LLC, a US-based nuclear technology company operating in the nuclear fusion market, merged with Phoenix LLC, a US-based neutron-generating company for an undisclosed amount. With this merger, the long-term objective of both firms is to deliver on the promise of clean fusion energy through improving fusion technology, beginning with the commercialization of medical isotopes.



Europe was the largest region in the nuclear fusion market in 2022. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the nuclear fusion market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.



