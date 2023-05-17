LaunchPad Home Group’s Residential Inspector of America Acquires Discovery Inspections

AUSTIN, Texas, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LaunchPad Home Group (“LaunchPad”), the nation’s premier provider of home inspection and residential services, announced today that its subsidiary Residential Inspector of America (“RIA”) has acquired Discovery Inspections (“Discovery”) of Fayetteville, GA.



Serving the Fayetteville and surrounding areas for the past 25 years, Discovery’s decades of experience and attention to customer care has led it to become the leader in its core markets for residential inspection services.

“Our recent partnership with LaunchPad and Residential Inspector of America is already showing tremendous benefits to our clients and referral sources alike,” said Discovery’s owner Gary Sloan. “We now cover a much larger area of Atlanta, have more available inspection time slots, and additional inspection services. Our common business cultures, deep inspection experience, and commitment to a positive customer experience have been key elements in this smooth transition.”

Scott Swayze, CEO for LaunchPad, said: “We are excited to partner with Gary and Kay Sloan and welcome the crew from Discovery to join our team. Discovery has built a customer centric culture and the team will fit well with RIA’s growth focused mentality.”

Residential Inspector of America (RIA)

RIA is the largest and most prominent home inspection provider in the Atlanta area providing the full breadth of inspection services. Founded in 1989, RIA has developed a culture built on a growth mindset focused on technical excellence and exceptional client service. Over the past several years, RIA has partnered with three inspection companies in Nashville (API), Charleston (SBS), and Jacksonville (HPI) to expand its services in these markets and broaden its geographic reach.

About LaunchPad Home Group

LaunchPad Home Group is a family of regional home inspection and services brands sharing relationships, support systems, best practices, and capital base for the mutual growth of our brands. LaunchPad’s mission is to create lifelong relationships by simplifying home ownership at every stage of the journey, from inspections to remodeling to day-to-day safekeeping and maintenance. For more information, visit www.launchpadhomegroup.com.

Today, with the help of private equity investor RFE Investment Partners, LaunchPad is the fastest growing residential inspection company in the US and provides a full suite of services to assist customers in their home ownership journey.

About RFE Investment Partners

RFE Investment Partners is a private equity firm focused on making control investments in established small market companies located in the U.S. RFE is a long-standing firm founded in 1980 with over 40 years of experience investing in the lower middle market. The firm’s investment strategy is to transform its portfolio companies from the lower end of the market to fully professionalized and market-leading middle-market companies. RFE is currently investing out of Fund IX. For more information, visit www.rfeip.com.