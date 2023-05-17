PTA Balloon Catheter Global Market Report 2023: Increasing Prevalence of Cardiovascular Disorders Bolsters Growth

Dublin, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "PTA Balloon Catheter Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global PTA balloon catheter market is expected to grow from $1.95 billion in 2022 to $2.15 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%.

The PTA balloon catheter market is expected to reach $3.09 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.4%.

The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disorders is expected to propel the PTA balloon catheter market growth going forward. Cardiovascular disorders refer to a term for the conditions affecting the heart or blood vessels. The rise in cardiovascular diseases would require advanced diagnostics and treatments such as PTA balloon catheters, which would increase the demand for the market.

For instance, in October 2022, according to the Center For Disease Control and Prevention, a US-based health organization, one person dies every 34 seconds in the United States from cardiovascular disease, and approximately 69.7k people in the United States died from heart disease in 2020. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disorders is driving the growth of the PTA balloon catheter market.



Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the PTA balloon catheter market. Major companies operating in the PTA balloon catheter market are focused on developing innovative products to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, in March 2021, Medtronic, an Ireland-based company that provides medical devices, launched a chameleon PTA balloon catheter.

The device's unique features include a particular aperture close to the balloon, which allows the administration of diagnostic fluids (such as contrast medium) or therapeutic fluids to the treatment site. This device combines the capabilities of a conventional diagnostic catheter with a high-pressure PTA balloon, allowing for simultaneous angioplasty and injection, less volume utilization, and shorter treatment and fluoroscopy times while maintaining full guidewire access.



In July 2021, Surmodics, Inc., a US-based medical device company, acquired Vetex Medical for $39.9 million. This acquisition would allow Surmodics to accelerate its thrombectomy platform development for future treatment of pulmonary embolism. This acquisition also expand the company's portfolio and it would position the company with two FDA-approved mechanical thrombectomy devices to treat arterial and venous vasculature. Vetex Medical is Iran-based company involved in developing innovative, effective, and efficient catheters and solutions for the removal of venous thromboembolism.



North America was the largest region in the PTA balloon catheter market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the balloon catheter report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the PTA balloon catheter market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies.

Understand how the market has been affected by the COVID-19 and how it is responding as the impact of the virus abates.

Assess the Russia - Ukraine war's impact on agriculture, energy and mineral commodity supply and its direct and indirect impact on the market.

Measure the impact of high global inflation on market growth.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market shares.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Scope

Markets Covered:



1) By Type: Polyurethane; Nylon

2) By Application: Coronary Artery Disease; Peripheral Vascular Disease

3) By End User: Hospitals; Ambulatory Surgical Centers; Other End Users



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.15 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $3.09 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. PTA Balloon Catheter Market Characteristics



3. PTA Balloon Catheter Market Trends And Strategies



4. PTA Balloon Catheter Market - Macro Economic Scenario



5. PTA Balloon Catheter Market Size And Growth



6. PTA Balloon Catheter Market Segmentation

7. PTA Balloon Catheter Market Regional And Country Analysis



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Medtronic plc.

Terumo Corporation

Cook Medical Inc.

Cardinal Health Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Biotronik SE & Co. KG

Natec Medical Ltd.

Andratec GmbH

Surmodics Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Becton Dickinson and Co.

Cardionovum GmbH.

TriReme Medical

Creagh Medical

Cardionovum GmbH.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4tkjg8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment