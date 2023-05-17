Retinol Global Market Report 2023: Rising Demand from the Cosmetics Sector Fuels $1.7 Billion Industry

Dublin, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Retinol Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Natural, Synthetic), By Application (Personal Care & Cosmetics, Dietary Supplements), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global retinol market size is expected to reach USD 1.79 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2023 to 2030.

This is attributed to the growing inclusion of the product in various end-use industries, including personal care & cosmetics, animal feed, and food & beverages, especially in emerging economies of China, India, and Indonesia.



Rising demand for synthetic retinol from the cosmetics sector is expected to drive the global market. Increasing usage of the product in the formulation of skincare creams which leads to the removal of dead skin cells and the formation of healthy and new skin cells is projected to provide ample opportunities to key manufacturers in the near future.



Manufacturers are developing new formulations and delivery methods to make retinol-based products more effective and user-friendly. For instance, in 2021, Paula's Choice launched a product called "Clinical 0.3% Retinol + 2% Bakuchiol Treatment" that combines retinol with bakuchiol. The product promises to be gentle on the skin while still providing anti-aging benefits.



The food & beverage segment is also growing and making its mark. One of the key trends driving the growth of this segment is the increasing demand for functional foods and beverages that provide health benefits. Retinol is a nutrient that is essential for maintaining healthy skin, eyesight, and immune function, which has led to an increase in demand for fortified food and beverages. For instance, in 2020. The company Bossi introduced a line of vitamin-infused sparkling water that included a retinol-fortified option.



Manufacturers are developing new formulations and delivery methods to make fortified products more effective and appealing to consumers. For instance, in 2021. The company Lycored launched a retinol-fortified gummy supplement that is targeted toward children. The gummies are designed to be fun and easy to consume, making it more likely that children will receive the health benefits of the product.



Europe emerged as the largest consumer of the market due to its increasing demand for personal care & cosmetics applications. The personal care & cosmetics industry is one of the prominent consumers in Europe because of increasing concerns among people towards skin cancer, and exposure to harmful rays, which has led to increased production of nutricosmetic products. However, stringent government regulations related to limiting the concentration of retinol in personal care & cosmetics products are likely to become a challenge for market growth.



Retinol Market Report Highlights

The synthetic segment is the largest of type segment. It accounted for 82.8% of revenue share in 2022. As it is more readily available, stable, and consistent in terms of potency and purity, which ensures consistent product quality for consumers

Personal Care & Cosmetics is the largest application segment which accounted for 50.9% of revenue share in 2022. This can be attributed to the increasing demand for anti-aging products

The product is utilized in dietary supplements owing to its numerous health benefits. They are typically used to maintain healthy bones and teeth, as well as to support the growth and development of body cells

North America is the fastest-growing region with a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. The region is home to many cosmetics & personal care manufacturers and offers thriving opportunities for manufacturers as the demand for the products is abundant

The market is highly competitive, with several key companies involved in the production and distribution of retinol-based products. Some of the leading players in the market include BASF SE; DSM Nutritional Products; and Zhejiang NHU Co., Ltd.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.33 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.79 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology And Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Retinol: Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Global Vitamins Market Outlook

3.2 Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3 Price Trend Analysis, 2018 - 2030

3.4 Regulatory Framework

3.4.1 Food And Drug Administration Department Of Health & Human Services

3.4.2 Scientific Committee On Consumer Safety (SCCS)

3.4.3 Commission Implementing Regulation (EU)

3.5 Market Dynamics

3.5.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.5.1.1 Growing Demand For Anti-Aging Skin Care Products

3.5.1.2 Flourishing Personal Care & Cosmetics Industry

3.5.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.5.2.1 Safety Concerns Related To The Use Of Retinol

3.5.3 Industry Challenges Analysis

3.5.4 Industry Opportunities Analysis

3.6 Industry Analysis - Porter's Analysis

3.7 Macroeconomic Analysis - PESTLE



Chapter 4 Retinol Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Type Movement Analysis & Market Share

4.1.1 Natural

4.1.2 Synthetic



Chapter 5 Retinol Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Application Movement Analysis & Market Share

5.1.1 Personal Care & Cosmetics

5.1.2 Dietary Supplements

5.1.3 Food & Beverage

5.1.4 Animal Feed

5.1.5 Others (Biochemistry & Pharmaceuticals)



Chapter 6 Retinol Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 7 Retinol Market: Competitive Landscape



Companies Mentioned

BASF SE

Beauty Solutions LTD

Biotics Research Corporation

Divi's Laboratories Limited

DRUNK ELEPHANT

Eluminex Biosciences

Guangzhou ZIO Chemical Co., Ltd

DSM

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hkbmls

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment