Change in the business name and the articles of association

Today, the new business name of Harju Elekter, AS Harju Elekter Group, was entered into the commercial register. The new wording of the articles of association, which reflects the change of business name, was also approved. Subsequently, there are plans to change the business name and articles of association of AS Harju Elekter Elektrotehnika, the Estonian subsidiary.

With the change of AS Harju Elekter Elektrotehnika's business name to AS Harju Elekter, the harmonization of the business names of subsidiaries of Harju Elekter Group will be complete. All subsidiaries engaged in the main activities will bear the name Harju Elekter. The aim of these changes in business names is to create greater clarity for the Group's stakeholders in different countries.

Harju Elekter is an international industrial group with extensive experience in providing future proof solutions for electrical power distribution. We engineer, manufacture, and install electrification solutions for utilities, industries, infrastructure, public and commercial buildings. The entities of Harju Elekter Group in Estonia, Finland, Sweden, and Lithuania employ around 900 people, and the Group’s revenue in 2022 was 175.3 million euros.

Tiit Atso

Chairman of the Management Board

+372 674 7400

Prepared by:

Marit Tack

Corporate Communications Manager

+372 5340 8444

E-mail: marit.tack@harjuelekter.com