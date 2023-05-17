Intravenous Iron Drugs Global Market Report 2023: Upsurge in Chronic Renal Disease Bolsters Demand

Dublin, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Intravenous Iron Drugs Market- Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028: Segmented By Application (Intestinal malabsorption syndromes, Inflammatory diseases, Others), By Product, By End-User, By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global intravenous iron drugs market is anticipated to grow at a significant rate in the forecast years, 2024-2028.

Rising prevalence of iron deficiency coupled with upsurge in chronic renal disease patients undergoing dialysis are projected to augment the growth of intravenous iron drug market. Anemia is the most common blood disorders which is caused due to the iron deficiency.

According to the American Society of Hematology, anemia is one of the most common blood disorders in the United States and has affected over 3 million people in the country.

Anemia is highly prevalent in pregnant women and can be harmful to baby. According to the Vitamin and Mineral Nutrition Information System (VMNIS) survey, about 40% of mothers and children in developing nations are anemic. Additionally, rising research and development (R&D) activities in intravenous iron, along with rising government funding for the research is expected to propel the growth of the market.



The market of global intravenous iron drugs is segmented into application, product, end-user, company and region. The end-use segment is further fragmented into hospitals & clinics, ambulatory care, homecare, and others. Hospitals & clinics is expected to dominate the market in the coming years as they are the major centers for providing intravenous iron drugs to people. Also, the rising number of people suffering from anemia, or iron deficiency is contributing for the growth of the segment.



Based on regional analysis, North America is the dominant region in 2022. This is attributed to the rise in the number of anemic patients over the past years. Also, the lack of iron deficiency due to lifestyle changes, unhealthy eating choices and others are expected to impel the growth of the segment. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period on account of the rising awareness amongst people regarding chronic diseases such as anemia, etc.



Major players operating in the global intravenous iron drugs market include AMAG pharmaceuticals, Inc., Vifor Pharma Group, Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited, Sanofi SA, Rockwell Medical Inc., Allergan PLC, Pfizer Inc, Nippon Shinyaku Co., Novartis International AG, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, and Bausch Health Companies Inc.. The companies tend to adopt various organic and inorganic strategies to sustain in the market of intravenous iron drugs.



Report Scope:



In this report, global intravenous iron drugs market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

Global Intravenous Iron Drugs Market, By Application:

Intestinal malabsorption syndromes

Inflammatory diseases

Gastrectomy/bariatric surgery

Anemia

Osier-Weber-Rendu disease

Angiodysplasia

Pregnancy

Others

Global Intravenous Iron Drugs Market, By Product:

Iron dextran

Ferric gluconate

Iron sucrose

Ferric carboxymaltos

Iron isomaltoside 100

Ferumoxytol

Global Intravenous Iron Drugs Market, By End-User:

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Care

Homecare

Others

Global Intravenous iron drugs Market, By Region:

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. Global Intravenous Iron Drugs Market Outlook



6. Clinical Trial Analysis



7. Asia-Pacific Intravenous Iron Drugs Market Outlook



8. Europe Intravenous Iron Drugs Market Outlook



9. North America Intravenous Iron Drugs Market Outlook



10. South America Intravenous Iron Drugs Market Outlook

11. Middle East and Africa Intravenous Iron Drugs Market Outlook



12. Market Dynamics



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape



15. Strategic Recommendations



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

AMAG pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Vifor Pharma Management Ltd.

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited

Rockwell Medical Inc.

Allergan PLC

Pfizer Inc

Nippon Shinyaku Co.

Novartis International AG

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

