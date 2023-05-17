Dental Handpieces Market Set to Surge Past US$ 2.88 Billion and Register a Steady Revenue CAGR of 5.4% by 2031 | Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Growth Plus Reports estimated the size of the global market for dental handpieces in 2022 to be worth US$ 1.8 billion and is expected to increase at a revenue CAGR of 5.4% to reach US$ 2.88 billion by 2031.

Analysis of the global market for dental handpieces indicates that during the forecast period, revenue share is likely to increase significantly. Dentists and dental hygienists utilize dental handpieces as tools to perform a variety of dental procedures.

Key Takeaways:

The rising need for dental procedures such as root canal therapy is driving the market revenue share.

For modern dentistry, electric handpieces are a great piece of equipment, driving the market demand.

Modern dental care services, like cosmetic dentistry and laser dentistry, require dental handpieces increasing the market revenue growth rapidly.

Dental Handpieces Market Scope



Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2022 US$ 1.8 billion Revenue forecast in 2031 US$ 2.88 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 5.4% from 2023 to 2031 Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Type, End User, and Region. Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Recent Development in the Dental Handpieces Market:

• In May 2020, According to TKD, high-speed turbines with effective anti-retraction valves were introduced, which can greatly reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission. By eliminating liquid and aerosol backflow from the mouth cavity into the device, the design reduces the risk of cross-contamination.

Competitive Landscape

A list of the prominent players operating in the global market for dental handpieces includes:

Danaher Corporation

J. Morita Corp.

KaVo Dental

3M Company

W & H Dentalwerk Burmoos GmbH

Market Drivers and Restraints:

The global dental handpieces market revenue is driven by the rising increasing demand for laryngoscopes in emergency medical services, advancements in technology, and growing awareness of lacrimal gland and tear duct disorders.

However, due to the low dental procedure reimbursement rates and expensive root canal therapy costs, the dental handpiece market revenue growth is expected to be restrained.

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation By Products

Based on the products, the air-driven handpiece segment dominates the global dental handpiece market with the largest revenue share and is likely to grow during the forecast period. Air-driven handpieces are used during surgical procedures to shape and polish teeth and remove cavities.

Segmentation By End User

Based on end-user, the dental clinic's segment accounts for the highest revenue share in the global dental handpieces market. The rise in revenue is expected to be observed in the coming years due to a large number of established dental clinics and the adoption of advanced dental equipment.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, North America, with the largest revenue share, dominates the global dental handpieces market and is expected to rise with a sizable revenue growth during the forecast period. This significant rise in revenue share is attributed to the advancements in technology, rapid acceptance of novel practices, and advances in healthcare infrastructure supported by government initiatives.

Report Coverage

Growth Plus Reports conducted extensive research on the world market for dental handpieces. We looked at the basic market traits, important investment spheres, regional growth analytics, revenue projections, rival market participants, and mergers and acquisitions.

