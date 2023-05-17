Changes to the Board of Directors

Company announcement

Orphazyme A/S

No. 07/2023

Copenhagen, Denmark, May 17, 2023 – Orphazyme A/S (ORPHA.CO) (the “Company”), hereby announces that during the Annual General Meeting on May 17, 2023, Bo Jesper Hansen, John Sommer Schmidt and Anders Fink Vadsholt withdrew their candidacy as members of the Board of Directors.

Michael Schlomo Gabriely Hove, Jakob Færch Bendtsen and Jakob Alsted Have were elected as new members of the Board of Directors by the general meeting. A description of the qualifications and competencies of each of the new members of the Board of Directors will be appended to the company announcement regarding the result of the Annual General Meeting.

Anders Vadsholt, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer: +45 28 98 90 55

