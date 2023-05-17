New York, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Nonylphenol Ethoxylates Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032353/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Nonylphenol Ethoxylates Market to Reach $767.1 Million by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Nonylphenol Ethoxylates estimated at US$562 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$767.1 Million by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 4% over the period 2022-2030. Industrial & Institutional Cleaning, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.7% CAGR and reach US$264.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Paints segment is readjusted to a revised 4.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $164.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.5% CAGR
The Nonylphenol Ethoxylates market in the U.S. is estimated at US$164.4 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$133.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 3.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 3.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured)
- Clariant
- Dow
- Fibrol
- Huntsman International LLC
- India Glycols Limited
- KH Chemicals
- Matangi Industries
- Merck KGaA
- Mona Exim Inc
- Niram Chemicals
- PCC Exol
- Redox
- SABIC
- Shree Vallabh Chemicals
- Shubh Industries
- Solvay
- Stepan Company
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032353/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Nonylphenol Ethoxylates - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nonylphenol Ethoxylates by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Nonylphenol Ethoxylates by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Nonylphenol Ethoxylates
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Oilfield chemicals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Oilfield chemicals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Oilfield chemicals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Leather by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Leather by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Leather by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Textile by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Textile by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Textile by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Nonylphenol Ethoxylates Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2030
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial & Institutional Cleaning by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 18: World Historic Review for Industrial & Institutional
Cleaning by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 19: World 16-Year Perspective for Industrial &
Institutional Cleaning by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Paints by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: World Historic Review for Paints by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 22: World 16-Year Perspective for Paints by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Nonylphenol Ethoxylates Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 23: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nonylphenol Ethoxylates by Application - Industrial &
Institutional Cleaning, Paints, Oilfield chemicals, Leather,
Textile and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 24: USA Historic Review for Nonylphenol Ethoxylates by
Application - Industrial & Institutional Cleaning, Paints,
Oilfield chemicals, Leather, Textile and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 25: USA 16-Year Perspective for Nonylphenol Ethoxylates
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial & Institutional Cleaning, Paints, Oilfield
chemicals, Leather, Textile and Other Applications for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 26: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nonylphenol Ethoxylates by Application - Industrial &
Institutional Cleaning, Paints, Oilfield chemicals, Leather,
Textile and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 27: Canada Historic Review for Nonylphenol Ethoxylates by
Application - Industrial & Institutional Cleaning, Paints,
Oilfield chemicals, Leather, Textile and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 28: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Nonylphenol
Ethoxylates by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Industrial & Institutional Cleaning, Paints, Oilfield
chemicals, Leather, Textile and Other Applications for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Nonylphenol Ethoxylates Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 29: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nonylphenol Ethoxylates by Application - Industrial &
Institutional Cleaning, Paints, Oilfield chemicals, Leather,
Textile and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 30: Japan Historic Review for Nonylphenol Ethoxylates by
Application - Industrial & Institutional Cleaning, Paints,
Oilfield chemicals, Leather, Textile and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 31: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Nonylphenol Ethoxylates
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial & Institutional Cleaning, Paints, Oilfield
chemicals, Leather, Textile and Other Applications for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Nonylphenol Ethoxylates Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 32: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nonylphenol Ethoxylates by Application - Industrial &
Institutional Cleaning, Paints, Oilfield chemicals, Leather,
Textile and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 33: China Historic Review for Nonylphenol Ethoxylates by
Application - Industrial & Institutional Cleaning, Paints,
Oilfield chemicals, Leather, Textile and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 34: China 16-Year Perspective for Nonylphenol Ethoxylates
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial & Institutional Cleaning, Paints, Oilfield
chemicals, Leather, Textile and Other Applications for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Nonylphenol Ethoxylates Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 35: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nonylphenol Ethoxylates by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 36: Europe Historic Review for Nonylphenol Ethoxylates by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Nonylphenol
Ethoxylates by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 38: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nonylphenol Ethoxylates by Application - Industrial &
Institutional Cleaning, Paints, Oilfield chemicals, Leather,
Textile and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 39: Europe Historic Review for Nonylphenol Ethoxylates by
Application - Industrial & Institutional Cleaning, Paints,
Oilfield chemicals, Leather, Textile and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Nonylphenol
Ethoxylates by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Industrial & Institutional Cleaning, Paints, Oilfield
chemicals, Leather, Textile and Other Applications for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Nonylphenol Ethoxylates Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 41: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nonylphenol Ethoxylates by Application - Industrial &
Institutional Cleaning, Paints, Oilfield chemicals, Leather,
Textile and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 42: France Historic Review for Nonylphenol Ethoxylates by
Application - Industrial & Institutional Cleaning, Paints,
Oilfield chemicals, Leather, Textile and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: France 16-Year Perspective for Nonylphenol
Ethoxylates by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Industrial & Institutional Cleaning, Paints, Oilfield
chemicals, Leather, Textile and Other Applications for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Nonylphenol Ethoxylates Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 44: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nonylphenol Ethoxylates by Application - Industrial &
Institutional Cleaning, Paints, Oilfield chemicals, Leather,
Textile and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 45: Germany Historic Review for Nonylphenol Ethoxylates
by Application - Industrial & Institutional Cleaning, Paints,
Oilfield chemicals, Leather, Textile and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Nonylphenol
Ethoxylates by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Industrial & Institutional Cleaning, Paints, Oilfield
chemicals, Leather, Textile and Other Applications for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 47: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nonylphenol Ethoxylates by Application - Industrial &
Institutional Cleaning, Paints, Oilfield chemicals, Leather,
Textile and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 48: Italy Historic Review for Nonylphenol Ethoxylates by
Application - Industrial & Institutional Cleaning, Paints,
Oilfield chemicals, Leather, Textile and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Nonylphenol Ethoxylates
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial & Institutional Cleaning, Paints, Oilfield
chemicals, Leather, Textile and Other Applications for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Nonylphenol Ethoxylates Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 50: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nonylphenol Ethoxylates by Application - Industrial &
Institutional Cleaning, Paints, Oilfield chemicals, Leather,
Textile and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 51: UK Historic Review for Nonylphenol Ethoxylates by
Application - Industrial & Institutional Cleaning, Paints,
Oilfield chemicals, Leather, Textile and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: UK 16-Year Perspective for Nonylphenol Ethoxylates by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial & Institutional Cleaning, Paints, Oilfield
chemicals, Leather, Textile and Other Applications for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 53: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Nonylphenol Ethoxylates by Application - Industrial &
Institutional Cleaning, Paints, Oilfield chemicals, Leather,
Textile and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 54: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Nonylphenol
Ethoxylates by Application - Industrial & Institutional
Cleaning, Paints, Oilfield chemicals, Leather, Textile and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Nonylphenol
Ethoxylates by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Industrial & Institutional Cleaning, Paints, Oilfield
chemicals, Leather, Textile and Other Applications for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Nonylphenol Ethoxylates Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 56: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Nonylphenol Ethoxylates by Application - Industrial &
Institutional Cleaning, Paints, Oilfield chemicals, Leather,
Textile and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 57: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Nonylphenol
Ethoxylates by Application - Industrial & Institutional
Cleaning, Paints, Oilfield chemicals, Leather, Textile and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Nonylphenol
Ethoxylates by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Industrial & Institutional Cleaning, Paints, Oilfield
chemicals, Leather, Textile and Other Applications for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF WORLD
Table 59: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Nonylphenol Ethoxylates by Application - Industrial &
Institutional Cleaning, Paints, Oilfield chemicals, Leather,
Textile and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 60: Rest of World Historic Review for Nonylphenol
Ethoxylates by Application - Industrial & Institutional
Cleaning, Paints, Oilfield chemicals, Leather, Textile and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for Nonylphenol
Ethoxylates by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Industrial & Institutional Cleaning, Paints, Oilfield
chemicals, Leather, Textile and Other Applications for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
IV. COMPETITION
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032353/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Nonylphenol Ethoxylates Market to Reach $767.1 Million by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Nonylphenol Ethoxylates Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032353/?utm_source=GNW