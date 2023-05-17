New York, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Non-Woven Adhesives Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032352/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Non-Woven Adhesives Market to Reach $5.7 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Non-Woven Adhesives estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.7 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 11% over the period 2022-2030. Hot-Melt, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 12.3% CAGR and reach US$4.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Other Technologies segment is readjusted to a revised 8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $678.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.5% CAGR



The Non-Woven Adhesives market in the U.S. is estimated at US$678.8 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 16.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6% and 9.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.1% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured)

- 3M

- Adtek Malaysia Sdn.Bhd

- Avery Dennison

- Beardow Adams

- Bostik

- Cattie Adhesives Solutions

- Celanese

- Dow Chemical

- Eastman Chemical

- Evonik

- GitAce Adhesives

- HB Fuller

- Henkel

- ITW Dynatec

- Klebstoffwerke

- Kraton

- Lohmann-koester GmbH Co., KG

- Max Frank

- Michelman

- Moresco

- Nordson

- Palmetto Adhesives

- PAM Fastening Technology

- Shanghai Jaour Adhesive Products

- Sika Ireland

- Svenska Lim

- Udaipur Surgicals





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032352/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Non-Woven Adhesives - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Woven Adhesives by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Non-Woven Adhesives by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Non-Woven Adhesives by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hot-Melt by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Hot-Melt by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Hot-Melt by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other

Technologies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Other Technologies by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Technologies by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Baby

Care by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Baby Care by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Baby Care by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Feminine Hygiene by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Feminine Hygiene by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Feminine Hygiene by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Adult Incontinence by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Adult Incontinence by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Adult Incontinence by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Medical by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Medical by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Styrenic Block Copolymers (SBC) by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Styrenic Block Copolymers

(SBC) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for Styrenic Block

Copolymers (SBC) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Amorphous Poly Alpha Olefin (APAO) by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Amorphous Poly Alpha Olefin

(APAO) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 16-Year Perspective for Amorphous Poly Alpha

Olefin (APAO) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Ethylene Vinyl Acetate

(EVA) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 33: World 16-Year Perspective for Ethylene Vinyl Acetate

(EVA) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 34: World Non-Woven Adhesives Market Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Non-Woven Adhesives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Woven Adhesives by Technology - Hot-Melt and Other

Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA Historic Review for Non-Woven Adhesives by

Technology - Hot-Melt and Other Technologies Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 37: USA 16-Year Perspective for Non-Woven Adhesives by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hot-Melt

and Other Technologies for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Woven Adhesives by Application - Other Applications, Baby

Care, Feminine Hygiene, Adult Incontinence and Medical -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA Historic Review for Non-Woven Adhesives by

Application - Other Applications, Baby Care, Feminine Hygiene,

Adult Incontinence and Medical Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 40: USA 16-Year Perspective for Non-Woven Adhesives by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other

Applications, Baby Care, Feminine Hygiene, Adult Incontinence

and Medical for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Woven Adhesives by Type - Styrenic Block Copolymers (SBC),

Amorphous Poly Alpha Olefin (APAO) and Ethylene Vinyl Acetate

(EVA) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: USA Historic Review for Non-Woven Adhesives by Type -

Styrenic Block Copolymers (SBC), Amorphous Poly Alpha Olefin

(APAO) and Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 43: USA 16-Year Perspective for Non-Woven Adhesives by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Styrenic Block

Copolymers (SBC), Amorphous Poly Alpha Olefin (APAO) and

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Woven Adhesives by Technology - Hot-Melt and Other

Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Non-Woven Adhesives by

Technology - Hot-Melt and Other Technologies Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Non-Woven Adhesives by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hot-Melt

and Other Technologies for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Woven Adhesives by Application - Other Applications, Baby

Care, Feminine Hygiene, Adult Incontinence and Medical -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Non-Woven Adhesives by

Application - Other Applications, Baby Care, Feminine Hygiene,

Adult Incontinence and Medical Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 49: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Non-Woven Adhesives by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other

Applications, Baby Care, Feminine Hygiene, Adult Incontinence

and Medical for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Woven Adhesives by Type - Styrenic Block Copolymers (SBC),

Amorphous Poly Alpha Olefin (APAO) and Ethylene Vinyl Acetate

(EVA) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Non-Woven Adhesives by

Type - Styrenic Block Copolymers (SBC), Amorphous Poly Alpha

Olefin (APAO) and Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Non-Woven Adhesives by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Styrenic Block

Copolymers (SBC), Amorphous Poly Alpha Olefin (APAO) and

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Non-Woven Adhesives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Woven Adhesives by Technology - Hot-Melt and Other

Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 54: Japan Historic Review for Non-Woven Adhesives by

Technology - Hot-Melt and Other Technologies Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Non-Woven Adhesives by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hot-Melt

and Other Technologies for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Woven Adhesives by Application - Other Applications, Baby

Care, Feminine Hygiene, Adult Incontinence and Medical -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Non-Woven Adhesives by

Application - Other Applications, Baby Care, Feminine Hygiene,

Adult Incontinence and Medical Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 58: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Non-Woven Adhesives by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other

Applications, Baby Care, Feminine Hygiene, Adult Incontinence

and Medical for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Woven Adhesives by Type - Styrenic Block Copolymers (SBC),

Amorphous Poly Alpha Olefin (APAO) and Ethylene Vinyl Acetate

(EVA) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: Japan Historic Review for Non-Woven Adhesives by Type -

Styrenic Block Copolymers (SBC), Amorphous Poly Alpha Olefin

(APAO) and Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Non-Woven Adhesives by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Styrenic Block

Copolymers (SBC), Amorphous Poly Alpha Olefin (APAO) and

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Non-Woven Adhesives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 62: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Woven Adhesives by Technology - Hot-Melt and Other

Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: China Historic Review for Non-Woven Adhesives by

Technology - Hot-Melt and Other Technologies Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: China 16-Year Perspective for Non-Woven Adhesives by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hot-Melt

and Other Technologies for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 65: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Woven Adhesives by Application - Other Applications, Baby

Care, Feminine Hygiene, Adult Incontinence and Medical -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 66: China Historic Review for Non-Woven Adhesives by

Application - Other Applications, Baby Care, Feminine Hygiene,

Adult Incontinence and Medical Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 67: China 16-Year Perspective for Non-Woven Adhesives by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other

Applications, Baby Care, Feminine Hygiene, Adult Incontinence

and Medical for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 68: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Woven Adhesives by Type - Styrenic Block Copolymers (SBC),

Amorphous Poly Alpha Olefin (APAO) and Ethylene Vinyl Acetate

(EVA) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: China Historic Review for Non-Woven Adhesives by Type -

Styrenic Block Copolymers (SBC), Amorphous Poly Alpha Olefin

(APAO) and Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: China 16-Year Perspective for Non-Woven Adhesives by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Styrenic Block

Copolymers (SBC), Amorphous Poly Alpha Olefin (APAO) and

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Non-Woven Adhesives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Woven Adhesives by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Non-Woven Adhesives by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Non-Woven Adhesives by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Woven Adhesives by Technology - Hot-Melt and Other

Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Non-Woven Adhesives by

Technology - Hot-Melt and Other Technologies Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Non-Woven Adhesives by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hot-Melt

and Other Technologies for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Woven Adhesives by Application - Other Applications, Baby

Care, Feminine Hygiene, Adult Incontinence and Medical -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Non-Woven Adhesives by

Application - Other Applications, Baby Care, Feminine Hygiene,

Adult Incontinence and Medical Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 79: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Non-Woven Adhesives by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other

Applications, Baby Care, Feminine Hygiene, Adult Incontinence

and Medical for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Woven Adhesives by Type - Styrenic Block Copolymers (SBC),

Amorphous Poly Alpha Olefin (APAO) and Ethylene Vinyl Acetate

(EVA) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Non-Woven Adhesives by

Type - Styrenic Block Copolymers (SBC), Amorphous Poly Alpha

Olefin (APAO) and Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Non-Woven Adhesives by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Styrenic Block

Copolymers (SBC), Amorphous Poly Alpha Olefin (APAO) and

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Non-Woven Adhesives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 83: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Woven Adhesives by Technology - Hot-Melt and Other

Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: France Historic Review for Non-Woven Adhesives by

Technology - Hot-Melt and Other Technologies Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: France 16-Year Perspective for Non-Woven Adhesives by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hot-Melt

and Other Technologies for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 86: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Woven Adhesives by Application - Other Applications, Baby

Care, Feminine Hygiene, Adult Incontinence and Medical -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: France Historic Review for Non-Woven Adhesives by

Application - Other Applications, Baby Care, Feminine Hygiene,

Adult Incontinence and Medical Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 88: France 16-Year Perspective for Non-Woven Adhesives by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other

Applications, Baby Care, Feminine Hygiene, Adult Incontinence

and Medical for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 89: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Woven Adhesives by Type - Styrenic Block Copolymers (SBC),

Amorphous Poly Alpha Olefin (APAO) and Ethylene Vinyl Acetate

(EVA) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 90: France Historic Review for Non-Woven Adhesives by

Type - Styrenic Block Copolymers (SBC), Amorphous Poly Alpha

Olefin (APAO) and Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: France 16-Year Perspective for Non-Woven Adhesives by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Styrenic Block

Copolymers (SBC), Amorphous Poly Alpha Olefin (APAO) and

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Non-Woven Adhesives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 92: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Woven Adhesives by Technology - Hot-Melt and Other

Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: Germany Historic Review for Non-Woven Adhesives by

Technology - Hot-Melt and Other Technologies Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 94: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Non-Woven Adhesives

by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hot-Melt and Other Technologies for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 95: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Woven Adhesives by Application - Other Applications, Baby

Care, Feminine Hygiene, Adult Incontinence and Medical -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 96: Germany Historic Review for Non-Woven Adhesives by

Application - Other Applications, Baby Care, Feminine Hygiene,

Adult Incontinence and Medical Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 97: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Non-Woven Adhesives

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other

Applications, Baby Care, Feminine Hygiene, Adult Incontinence

and Medical for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 98: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Woven Adhesives by Type - Styrenic Block Copolymers (SBC),

Amorphous Poly Alpha Olefin (APAO) and Ethylene Vinyl Acetate

(EVA) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 99: Germany Historic Review for Non-Woven Adhesives by

Type - Styrenic Block Copolymers (SBC), Amorphous Poly Alpha

Olefin (APAO) and Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 100: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Non-Woven Adhesives

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Styrenic

Block Copolymers (SBC), Amorphous Poly Alpha Olefin (APAO) and

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 101: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Woven Adhesives by Technology - Hot-Melt and Other

Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 102: Italy Historic Review for Non-Woven Adhesives by

Technology - Hot-Melt and Other Technologies Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 103: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Non-Woven Adhesives by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hot-Melt

and Other Technologies for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 104: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Woven Adhesives by Application - Other Applications, Baby

Care, Feminine Hygiene, Adult Incontinence and Medical -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 105: Italy Historic Review for Non-Woven Adhesives by

Application - Other Applications, Baby Care, Feminine Hygiene,

Adult Incontinence and Medical Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 106: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Non-Woven Adhesives by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other

Applications, Baby Care, Feminine Hygiene, Adult Incontinence

and Medical for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 107: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Woven Adhesives by Type - Styrenic Block Copolymers (SBC),

Amorphous Poly Alpha Olefin (APAO) and Ethylene Vinyl Acetate

(EVA) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 108: Italy Historic Review for Non-Woven Adhesives by

Type - Styrenic Block Copolymers (SBC), Amorphous Poly Alpha

Olefin (APAO) and Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 109: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Non-Woven Adhesives by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Styrenic Block

Copolymers (SBC), Amorphous Poly Alpha Olefin (APAO) and

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Non-Woven Adhesives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 110: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Woven Adhesives by Technology - Hot-Melt and Other

Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 111: UK Historic Review for Non-Woven Adhesives by

Technology - Hot-Melt and Other Technologies Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 112: UK 16-Year Perspective for Non-Woven Adhesives by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hot-Melt

and Other Technologies for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 113: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Woven Adhesives by Application - Other Applications, Baby

Care, Feminine Hygiene, Adult Incontinence and Medical -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 114: UK Historic Review for Non-Woven Adhesives by

Application - Other Applications, Baby Care, Feminine Hygiene,

Adult Incontinence and Medical Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 115: UK 16-Year Perspective for Non-Woven Adhesives by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other

Applications, Baby Care, Feminine Hygiene, Adult Incontinence

and Medical for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 116: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Woven Adhesives by Type - Styrenic Block Copolymers (SBC),

Amorphous Poly Alpha Olefin (APAO) and Ethylene Vinyl Acetate

(EVA) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 117: UK Historic Review for Non-Woven Adhesives by Type -

Styrenic Block Copolymers (SBC), Amorphous Poly Alpha Olefin

(APAO) and Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 118: UK 16-Year Perspective for Non-Woven Adhesives by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Styrenic Block

Copolymers (SBC), Amorphous Poly Alpha Olefin (APAO) and

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



SPAIN

Table 119: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Woven Adhesives by Technology - Hot-Melt and Other

Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 120: Spain Historic Review for Non-Woven Adhesives by

Technology - Hot-Melt and Other Technologies Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 121: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Non-Woven Adhesives by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hot-Melt

and Other Technologies for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 122: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Woven Adhesives by Application - Other Applications, Baby

Care, Feminine Hygiene, Adult Incontinence and Medical -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 123: Spain Historic Review for Non-Woven Adhesives by

Application - Other Applications, Baby Care, Feminine Hygiene,

Adult Incontinence and Medical Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032352/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________