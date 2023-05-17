New York, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032351/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) Market to Reach $794.9 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) estimated at US$124.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$794.9 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 26.1% over the period 2022-2030. Solid-State Drives, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 27.6% CAGR and reach US$387.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Adapters segment is readjusted to a revised 22.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $37.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 25% CAGR



The Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$37.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$132.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 25% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 22.3% and 21.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 16% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured)

- Broadcom

- Cisco

- Dell Inc.

- Excelero, Kingston Technology Europe Co LLP

- IBM Corporation

- Intel Corporation

- Lenovo

- Marvell

- Micron Technology, Inc.

- Microsemi

- NetApp

- Oracle

- Pure Storage, Inc.

- Samsung

- Toshiba Memory Corporation

- Western Digital Corporation





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032351/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World 8-Year Perspective for Non-Volatile Memory

Express (NVMe) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World Markets for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Solid-State Drives by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 8-Year Perspective for Solid-State Drives by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Adapters by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 8-Year Perspective for Adapters by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

All-Flash Arrays by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World 8-Year Perspective for All-Flash Arrays by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Servers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 10: World 8-Year Perspective for Servers by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2023 & 2030



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 8-Year Perspective for Other Products by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IT &

Telecom by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World 8-Year Perspective for IT & Telecom by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Consumer Goods & Retail by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 16: World 8-Year Perspective for Consumer Goods & Retail

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Media & Entertainment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 8-Year Perspective for Media & Entertainment by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 20: World 8-Year Perspective for Healthcare by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2023 & 2030



Table 21: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Energy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 22: World 8-Year Perspective for Energy by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2023 & 2030



Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Verticals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 8-Year Perspective for Other Verticals by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for BFSI

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 26: World 8-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2023 & 2030



Table 27: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

On-Premise by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 28: World 8-Year Perspective for On-Premise by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2023 & 2030



Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Remote by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 8-Year Perspective for Remote by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2023 & 2030



Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hybrid by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 32: World 8-Year Perspective for Hybrid by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2023 & 2030



Table 33: World Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) Market

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States

for 2023 (E)

Table 34: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) by Product - Solid-State

Drives, Adapters, All-Flash Arrays, Servers and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 35: USA 8-Year Perspective for Non-Volatile Memory

Express (NVMe) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Solid-State Drives, Adapters, All-Flash Arrays, Servers and

Other Products for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 36: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) by Vertical - IT & Telecom,

Consumer Goods & Retail, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare,

Energy, Other Verticals and BFSI - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 37: USA 8-Year Perspective for Non-Volatile Memory

Express (NVMe) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for IT & Telecom, Consumer Goods & Retail, Media &

Entertainment, Healthcare, Energy, Other Verticals and BFSI for

the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) by Deployment - On-Premise,

Remote and Hybrid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA 8-Year Perspective for Non-Volatile Memory

Express (NVMe) by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for On-Premise, Remote and Hybrid for the Years 2023 &

2030



CANADA

Table 40: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) by Product - Solid-State

Drives, Adapters, All-Flash Arrays, Servers and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 41: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Non-Volatile Memory

Express (NVMe) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Solid-State Drives, Adapters, All-Flash Arrays, Servers and

Other Products for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 42: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) by Vertical - IT & Telecom,

Consumer Goods & Retail, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare,

Energy, Other Verticals and BFSI - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 43: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Non-Volatile Memory

Express (NVMe) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for IT & Telecom, Consumer Goods & Retail, Media &

Entertainment, Healthcare, Energy, Other Verticals and BFSI for

the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) by Deployment - On-Premise,

Remote and Hybrid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Non-Volatile Memory

Express (NVMe) by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for On-Premise, Remote and Hybrid for the Years 2023 &

2030



JAPAN

Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 46: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) by Product - Solid-State

Drives, Adapters, All-Flash Arrays, Servers and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 47: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Non-Volatile Memory

Express (NVMe) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Solid-State Drives, Adapters, All-Flash Arrays, Servers and

Other Products for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 48: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) by Vertical - IT & Telecom,

Consumer Goods & Retail, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare,

Energy, Other Verticals and BFSI - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 49: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Non-Volatile Memory

Express (NVMe) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for IT & Telecom, Consumer Goods & Retail, Media &

Entertainment, Healthcare, Energy, Other Verticals and BFSI for

the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) by Deployment - On-Premise,

Remote and Hybrid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Non-Volatile Memory

Express (NVMe) by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for On-Premise, Remote and Hybrid for the Years 2023 &

2030



CHINA

Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 52: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) by Product - Solid-State

Drives, Adapters, All-Flash Arrays, Servers and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 53: China 8-Year Perspective for Non-Volatile Memory

Express (NVMe) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Solid-State Drives, Adapters, All-Flash Arrays, Servers and

Other Products for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 54: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) by Vertical - IT & Telecom,

Consumer Goods & Retail, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare,

Energy, Other Verticals and BFSI - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 55: China 8-Year Perspective for Non-Volatile Memory

Express (NVMe) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for IT & Telecom, Consumer Goods & Retail, Media &

Entertainment, Healthcare, Energy, Other Verticals and BFSI for

the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) by Deployment - On-Premise,

Remote and Hybrid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: China 8-Year Perspective for Non-Volatile Memory

Express (NVMe) by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for On-Premise, Remote and Hybrid for the Years 2023 &

2030



EUROPE

Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 58: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) by Geographic Region -

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 59: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Non-Volatile Memory

Express (NVMe) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 60: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) by Product - Solid-State

Drives, Adapters, All-Flash Arrays, Servers and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 61: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Non-Volatile Memory

Express (NVMe) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Solid-State Drives, Adapters, All-Flash Arrays, Servers and

Other Products for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) by Vertical - IT & Telecom,

Consumer Goods & Retail, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare,

Energy, Other Verticals and BFSI - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 63: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Non-Volatile Memory

Express (NVMe) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for IT & Telecom, Consumer Goods & Retail, Media &

Entertainment, Healthcare, Energy, Other Verticals and BFSI for

the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 64: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) by Deployment - On-Premise,

Remote and Hybrid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 65: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Non-Volatile Memory

Express (NVMe) by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for On-Premise, Remote and Hybrid for the Years 2023 &

2030



FRANCE

Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 66: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) by Product - Solid-State

Drives, Adapters, All-Flash Arrays, Servers and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 67: France 8-Year Perspective for Non-Volatile Memory

Express (NVMe) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Solid-State Drives, Adapters, All-Flash Arrays, Servers and

Other Products for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 68: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) by Vertical - IT & Telecom,

Consumer Goods & Retail, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare,

Energy, Other Verticals and BFSI - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 69: France 8-Year Perspective for Non-Volatile Memory

Express (NVMe) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for IT & Telecom, Consumer Goods & Retail, Media &

Entertainment, Healthcare, Energy, Other Verticals and BFSI for

the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 70: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) by Deployment - On-Premise,

Remote and Hybrid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 71: France 8-Year Perspective for Non-Volatile Memory

Express (NVMe) by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for On-Premise, Remote and Hybrid for the Years 2023 &

2030



GERMANY

Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 72: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) by Product - Solid-State

Drives, Adapters, All-Flash Arrays, Servers and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 73: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Non-Volatile Memory

Express (NVMe) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Solid-State Drives, Adapters, All-Flash Arrays, Servers and

Other Products for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 74: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) by Vertical - IT & Telecom,

Consumer Goods & Retail, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare,

Energy, Other Verticals and BFSI - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 75: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Non-Volatile Memory

Express (NVMe) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for IT & Telecom, Consumer Goods & Retail, Media &

Entertainment, Healthcare, Energy, Other Verticals and BFSI for

the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 76: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) by Deployment - On-Premise,

Remote and Hybrid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 77: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Non-Volatile Memory

Express (NVMe) by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for On-Premise, Remote and Hybrid for the Years 2023 &

2030



ITALY

Table 78: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) by Product - Solid-State

Drives, Adapters, All-Flash Arrays, Servers and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 79: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Non-Volatile Memory

Express (NVMe) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Solid-State Drives, Adapters, All-Flash Arrays, Servers and

Other Products for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 80: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) by Vertical - IT & Telecom,

Consumer Goods & Retail, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare,

Energy, Other Verticals and BFSI - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 81: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Non-Volatile Memory

Express (NVMe) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for IT & Telecom, Consumer Goods & Retail, Media &

Entertainment, Healthcare, Energy, Other Verticals and BFSI for

the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 82: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) by Deployment - On-Premise,

Remote and Hybrid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 83: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Non-Volatile Memory

Express (NVMe) by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for On-Premise, Remote and Hybrid for the Years 2023 &

2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom

for 2023 (E)

Table 84: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) by Product - Solid-State

Drives, Adapters, All-Flash Arrays, Servers and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 85: UK 8-Year Perspective for Non-Volatile Memory Express

(NVMe) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Solid-State Drives, Adapters, All-Flash Arrays, Servers and

Other Products for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 86: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) by Vertical - IT & Telecom,

Consumer Goods & Retail, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare,

Energy, Other Verticals and BFSI - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 87: UK 8-Year Perspective for Non-Volatile Memory Express

(NVMe) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for IT &

Telecom, Consumer Goods & Retail, Media & Entertainment,

Healthcare, Energy, Other Verticals and BFSI for the Years 2023 &

2030



Table 88: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) by Deployment - On-Premise,

Remote and Hybrid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 89: UK 8-Year Perspective for Non-Volatile Memory Express

(NVMe) by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

On-Premise, Remote and Hybrid for the Years 2023 & 2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 90: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) by Product - Solid-State

Drives, Adapters, All-Flash Arrays, Servers and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 91: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Non-Volatile

Memory Express (NVMe) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Solid-State Drives, Adapters, All-Flash Arrays,

Servers and Other Products for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 92: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) by Vertical - IT &

Telecom, Consumer Goods & Retail, Media & Entertainment,

Healthcare, Energy, Other Verticals and BFSI - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Non-Volatile

Memory Express (NVMe) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for IT & Telecom, Consumer Goods & Retail, Media &

Entertainment, Healthcare, Energy, Other Verticals and BFSI for

the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 94: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) by Deployment -

On-Premise, Remote and Hybrid - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 95: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Non-Volatile

Memory Express (NVMe) by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for On-Premise, Remote and Hybrid for the Years

2023 & 2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for

2023 (E)

Table 96: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) by Product - Solid-State

Drives, Adapters, All-Flash Arrays, Servers and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 97: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Non-Volatile

Memory Express (NVMe) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Solid-State Drives, Adapters, All-Flash Arrays,

Servers and Other Products for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 98: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) by Vertical - IT &

Telecom, Consumer Goods & Retail, Media & Entertainment,

Healthcare, Energy, Other Verticals and BFSI - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 99: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Non-Volatile

Memory Express (NVMe) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for IT & Telecom, Consumer Goods & Retail, Media &

Entertainment, Healthcare, Energy, Other Verticals and BFSI for

the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 100: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) by Deployment -

On-Premise, Remote and Hybrid - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 101: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Non-Volatile

Memory Express (NVMe) by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for On-Premise, Remote and Hybrid for the Years

2023 & 2030



REST OF WORLD

Table 102: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) by Product - Solid-State

Drives, Adapters, All-Flash Arrays, Servers and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 103: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Non-Volatile

Memory Express (NVMe) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Solid-State Drives, Adapters, All-Flash Arrays,

Servers and Other Products for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 104: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) by Vertical - IT &

Telecom, Consumer Goods & Retail, Media & Entertainment,

Healthcare, Energy, Other Verticals and BFSI - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 105: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Non-Volatile

Memory Express (NVMe) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for IT & Telecom, Consumer Goods & Retail, Media &

Entertainment, Healthcare, Energy, Other Verticals and BFSI for

the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 106: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) by Deployment -

On-Premise, Remote and Hybrid - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 107: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Non-Volatile

Memory Express (NVMe) by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for On-Premise, Remote and Hybrid for the Years

2023 & 2030



IV. COMPETITION

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032351/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________