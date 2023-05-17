Sigyn Therapeutics Discloses “DEVICES FOR ENHANCING THE ACTIVITY OF THERAPEUTIC ANTIBODIES” Patent Submission and Related ImmunePrep™ Trademark Application

SAN DIEGO, CA, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. (“Sigyn” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: SIGY), a development-stage medical technology company, disclosed today that it has submitted a provisional patent application entitled: “DEVICES FOR ENHANCING THE ACTIVITY OF THERAPEUTIC ANTIBODIES” to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”). Associated with this patent submission, the Company further disclosed that a trademark application to register ImmunePrepTM has also been filed with the USPTO.

ImmunePrepTM is a development-stage commercialization platform for antibody-based immunotherapies and their corresponding biosimilars. The platform is designed to permit the potential creation of selective plasma depletion devices that enhance the delivery of therapeutic antibodies without increasing drug toxicity.

Therapeutic antibodies are market-cleared to treat a variety of indications, including but not limited to Alzheimer’s disease, autoimmune disorders, and cancer. However, patient response to these therapies is often suboptimal as just a small portion of infused antibodies reach their intended therapeutic target. In many cases, infused antibodies are bound by drug decoys that display the antibody’s antigen binding site on their surface. As a result, these decoys are empowered to bind and sequester antibodies from being delivered to their therapeutic targets (such as cancer cells).

ImmunePrepTM is designed to allow for a monoclonal antibody to be the active component of a selective plasma depletion device that preemptively eliminates bloodstream decoys that would subsequently block the infused delivery of the same antibody. The mechanistic objective of this pre-treatment strategy is to increase the availability of antibodies to interact with their intended therapeutic targets without increasing drug toxicity. Concurrently, the ability of therapeutic targets to evade antibody interactions would be diminished.

The Company believes that the ImmunePrepTM platform establishes a novel strategy to create selective plasma depletion therapies that incorporate either market-approved or clinical-stage monoclonal antibodies. As of June 30, 2022, the Umabs antibody database reported 162 antibody therapies to be market-approved by at least one regulatory agency, including 122 approvals in the US, followed by 114 in Europe, 82 in Japan and 73 in China. In December 2022, the Antibody Society reported nearly 1200 therapeutic antibodies to be in clinical studies.

The World Health Organization’s (WHO) International Agency for Research on Cancer projects the market for therapeutic monoclonal antibodies will grow from $208.68 billion (USD) in 2023 to $566.72 billion (USD) in 2032.

About Sigyn Therapeutics™

Sigyn Therapeutics is a development-stage medical technology company headquartered in San Diego, California. The Company’s therapeutic candidates include Sigyn Therapy™, ChemoPrep™, ChemoPure™, and future products that may evolve from the ImmunePrepTM platform.

Sigyn TherapyTM is a candidate to treat pathogen-associated inflammatory disorders. The therapeutic blood purification technology has been proven to deplete a broad-spectrum of inflammatory cytokines, viral pathogens, and bacterial toxins from human blood plasma. First-in-human clinical studies are being directed toward the enrollment of end-stage renal disease patients with endotoxemia and concurrent inflammation.

ChemoPrepTM is a candidate to enhance the targeted delivery of chemotherapeutic drug agents and its system component ChemoPureTM is designed to reduce the post-treatment toxicity of chemotherapy.

To learn more about Sigyn Therapeutics, visit: www.SigynTherapeutics.com .

