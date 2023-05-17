Physical Vapor Deposition Market Size, Report | 2023-2028

Pune, India, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global physical vapor deposition market size is expected to experience considerable growth by reaching USD 40.97 billion by 2028 while exhibiting a CAGR of 8.2% between 2021 and 2028. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report, the report further mentions that the market stood at USD 22.43 billion in 2020. Factors such as the increasing demand for eco-friendly coating processes and the growing demand for medical equipment amid the COVID-19 crisis are expected to propel the product’s demand in the forthcoming years.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Physical Vapor Deposition Market Report:

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (USA)

Intevac (USA)

Oerlikon Balzers (Switzerland)

Impact Coatings AB (Sweden)

AJA International, Inc. (USA)

Dynavac (USA)

Denton Vacuum (USA)

Angstrom Engineering, Inc. (Canada)

CHA Industries, Inc. (USA)

IHI HAUZER Techno Coating B V (The Netherlands)

The Kurt J Lesker Company (USA)

Market Segmentation



On the basis of category, the market is divided into PVD equipment, PVD material, and PVD services.

Based on category, the PVD equipment segment held a global physical vapor deposition market share of about 59.5% in 2020 and is expected to showcase exponential growth during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing PVD adoption in several industrial applications such as medical, solar products, and data storage worldwide.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into data storage, microelectronics, solar products, cutting tools, medical equipment, and others. Finally, based on region, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

What does the Report Provide?

The market report provides an in-depth analysis of several factors, such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers different regions, contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves the leading companies and the adoption of strategies by them to introduce new products, announce partnerships, and collaborate that will further contribute to the market growth. Moreover, the research analyst has adopted several research methodologies such as PESTEL and PORTER’s Five Point Analysis to obtain information about the current trends and industry developments that will drive the physical vapor deposition market growth in the forthcoming years.

DRIVING FACTORS

Increasing Demand for Eco-friendly Coating Processes to Promote Growth

According to Eurostat, the industrial sector accounts for more than half of the total emissions in Europe. The rising concern over greenhouse emissions has propelled the demand for environmentally safe products. For instance, the physical vapor deposition process adopts eco-friendly products such as titanium nitride (TiN) and chromium nitride (CrN). These materials are coated on corrosion-resistant electroplating and further enhance the finish of the surface. In addition, they offer superior performance without the risk of environmental hazards. Therefore, owing to this, the high demand for eco-friendly coating processes across several industrial applications is expected to favor the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Attributes

Details Forecast Period 2021-2028 Forecast CAGR 8.2% 2028 Value Projection USD 40.97 Billion Market Size in 2020 USD 22.43 Billion Historical Data 2017-2019 No. of Pages 130 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Thickness

By Type

By Application Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Physical Vapor Deposition Market Growth Drivers 0.5 mm to Lead as it Provides Optimum Performance Increasing Demand from Various End-use Industries to Propel the Product Demand

REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Asia-Pacific – The region stood at USD 10.25 billion in 2020 and is expected to hold the highest position in the market during the forecast period. This is owing to the increasing consumption of medical equipment and solar products in countries such as China. Besides, the presence of eminent physical vapor deposition solution providers will favor regional growth during the forecast period.

North America – The region is expected to experience significant growth owing to the well-established supply chain network and distributorship in the region. Moreover, the increasing adoption of the physical vapor deposition process in the manufacturing of solar panels and cutting tools will boost the growth of the market between 2021 and 2028.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Major Companies Focus on Investment in R&D Activities to Brighten Their Market Prospects

The market comprises small, medium, and large companies that are striving to maintain a stronghold. The companies are investing in R&D activities to develop advanced physical vapor deposition solutions to cater to the growing demand from several industrial applications. Moreover, other key players are adopting organic and inorganic growth strategies that are likely to bode well for market growth.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Trends Key Developments Recent Technological Advancements Insights on Regulatory Scenario PORTER’s Five Forces Analysis List of Potential Customers

COVID-19 Impact Analysis Supply Chain Challenges Steps Taken by Government/Companies to Combat COVID-19 Potential Opportunities Due to COVID-19 Outbreak



TOC Continued...!

Industry Development:

January 2020 - Oerlikon announced the acquisition of D-Coat GmbH, a leading Erkelenz, Germany-based diamond coating technology provider. This is expected to expand the company’s surface treatment technology portfolio and further gain a competitive edge over its rivals.

