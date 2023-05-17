New York, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Therapeutics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032349/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Therapeutics Market to Reach $54 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Therapeutics estimated at US$24.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$54 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 10.3% over the period 2022-2030. Targeted Therapy, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 11.7% CAGR and reach US$31.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Immunotherapy segment is readjusted to a revised 8.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.5% CAGR



The Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Therapeutics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$14.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 16.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.7% and 8.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.1% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured)

- AstraZeneca

- Boehringer Ingelheim

- Bristol-Myers Squibb

- Celgene Corp.

- Eli Lilly and Company

- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

- Genentech Inc.

- GlaxoSmithKline plc

- Novartis

- Pfizer Inc.

- Roche Holding AG

- Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032349/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Therapeutics - Global Key

Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Therapeutics

Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014

through 2030



Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Therapeutics by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World Historic Review for Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

(NSCLC) Therapeutics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 16-Year Perspective for Non-Small Cell Lung

Cancer (NSCLC) Therapeutics by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Targeted Therapy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 6: World Historic Review for Targeted Therapy by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 7: World 16-Year Perspective for Targeted Therapy by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Immunotherapy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 9: World Historic Review for Immunotherapy by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 10: World 16-Year Perspective for Immunotherapy by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Chemotherapy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 12: World Historic Review for Chemotherapy by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 13: World 16-Year Perspective for Chemotherapy by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Adenocarcinoma by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 15: World Historic Review for Adenocarcinoma by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 16: World 16-Year Perspective for Adenocarcinoma by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Squamous Cell Carcinoma by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 18: World Historic Review for Squamous Cell Carcinoma by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 19: World 16-Year Perspective for Squamous Cell Carcinoma

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Large Cell Carcinoma by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 21: World Historic Review for Large Cell Carcinoma by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 22: World 16-Year Perspective for Large Cell Carcinoma by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Therapeutics Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United

States for 2023 (E)

Table 23: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Therapeutics by Therapy -

Targeted Therapy, Immunotherapy and Chemotherapy - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 24: USA Historic Review for Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

(NSCLC) Therapeutics by Therapy - Targeted Therapy,

Immunotherapy and Chemotherapy Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 25: USA 16-Year Perspective for Non-Small Cell Lung

Cancer (NSCLC) Therapeutics by Therapy - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Targeted Therapy, Immunotherapy and

Chemotherapy for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Therapeutics by Histology -

Adenocarcinoma, Squamous Cell Carcinoma and Large Cell

Carcinoma - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA Historic Review for Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

(NSCLC) Therapeutics by Histology - Adenocarcinoma, Squamous

Cell Carcinoma and Large Cell Carcinoma Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 28: USA 16-Year Perspective for Non-Small Cell Lung

Cancer (NSCLC) Therapeutics by Histology - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Adenocarcinoma, Squamous Cell Carcinoma and

Large Cell Carcinoma for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 29: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Therapeutics by Therapy -

Targeted Therapy, Immunotherapy and Chemotherapy - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 30: Canada Historic Review for Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

(NSCLC) Therapeutics by Therapy - Targeted Therapy,

Immunotherapy and Chemotherapy Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 31: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Non-Small Cell Lung

Cancer (NSCLC) Therapeutics by Therapy - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Targeted Therapy, Immunotherapy and

Chemotherapy for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Therapeutics by Histology -

Adenocarcinoma, Squamous Cell Carcinoma and Large Cell

Carcinoma - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

(NSCLC) Therapeutics by Histology - Adenocarcinoma, Squamous

Cell Carcinoma and Large Cell Carcinoma Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 34: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Non-Small Cell Lung

Cancer (NSCLC) Therapeutics by Histology - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Adenocarcinoma, Squamous Cell Carcinoma and

Large Cell Carcinoma for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Therapeutics Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for

2023 (E)

Table 35: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Therapeutics by Therapy -

Targeted Therapy, Immunotherapy and Chemotherapy - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 36: Japan Historic Review for Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

(NSCLC) Therapeutics by Therapy - Targeted Therapy,

Immunotherapy and Chemotherapy Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 37: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Non-Small Cell Lung

Cancer (NSCLC) Therapeutics by Therapy - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Targeted Therapy, Immunotherapy and

Chemotherapy for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Therapeutics by Histology -

Adenocarcinoma, Squamous Cell Carcinoma and Large Cell

Carcinoma - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: Japan Historic Review for Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

(NSCLC) Therapeutics by Histology - Adenocarcinoma, Squamous

Cell Carcinoma and Large Cell Carcinoma Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Non-Small Cell Lung

Cancer (NSCLC) Therapeutics by Histology - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Adenocarcinoma, Squamous Cell Carcinoma and

Large Cell Carcinoma for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Therapeutics Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for

2023 (E)

Table 41: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Therapeutics by Therapy -

Targeted Therapy, Immunotherapy and Chemotherapy - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: China Historic Review for Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

(NSCLC) Therapeutics by Therapy - Targeted Therapy,

Immunotherapy and Chemotherapy Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 43: China 16-Year Perspective for Non-Small Cell Lung

Cancer (NSCLC) Therapeutics by Therapy - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Targeted Therapy, Immunotherapy and

Chemotherapy for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Therapeutics by Histology -

Adenocarcinoma, Squamous Cell Carcinoma and Large Cell

Carcinoma - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: China Historic Review for Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

(NSCLC) Therapeutics by Histology - Adenocarcinoma, Squamous

Cell Carcinoma and Large Cell Carcinoma Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: China 16-Year Perspective for Non-Small Cell Lung

Cancer (NSCLC) Therapeutics by Histology - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Adenocarcinoma, Squamous Cell Carcinoma and

Large Cell Carcinoma for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Therapeutics Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for

2023 (E)

Table 47: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Therapeutics by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 48: Europe Historic Review for Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

(NSCLC) Therapeutics by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Non-Small Cell Lung

Cancer (NSCLC) Therapeutics by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Therapeutics by Therapy -

Targeted Therapy, Immunotherapy and Chemotherapy - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

(NSCLC) Therapeutics by Therapy - Targeted Therapy,

Immunotherapy and Chemotherapy Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 52: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Non-Small Cell Lung

Cancer (NSCLC) Therapeutics by Therapy - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Targeted Therapy, Immunotherapy and

Chemotherapy for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Therapeutics by Histology -

Adenocarcinoma, Squamous Cell Carcinoma and Large Cell

Carcinoma - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

(NSCLC) Therapeutics by Histology - Adenocarcinoma, Squamous

Cell Carcinoma and Large Cell Carcinoma Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Non-Small Cell Lung

Cancer (NSCLC) Therapeutics by Histology - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Adenocarcinoma, Squamous Cell Carcinoma and

Large Cell Carcinoma for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Therapeutics Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for

2023 (E)

Table 56: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Therapeutics by Therapy -

Targeted Therapy, Immunotherapy and Chemotherapy - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: France Historic Review for Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

(NSCLC) Therapeutics by Therapy - Targeted Therapy,

Immunotherapy and Chemotherapy Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 58: France 16-Year Perspective for Non-Small Cell Lung

Cancer (NSCLC) Therapeutics by Therapy - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Targeted Therapy, Immunotherapy and

Chemotherapy for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 59: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Therapeutics by Histology -

Adenocarcinoma, Squamous Cell Carcinoma and Large Cell

Carcinoma - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: France Historic Review for Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

(NSCLC) Therapeutics by Histology - Adenocarcinoma, Squamous

Cell Carcinoma and Large Cell Carcinoma Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: France 16-Year Perspective for Non-Small Cell Lung

Cancer (NSCLC) Therapeutics by Histology - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Adenocarcinoma, Squamous Cell Carcinoma and

Large Cell Carcinoma for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Therapeutics Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for

2023 (E)

Table 62: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Therapeutics by Therapy -

Targeted Therapy, Immunotherapy and Chemotherapy - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: Germany Historic Review for Non-Small Cell Lung

Cancer (NSCLC) Therapeutics by Therapy - Targeted Therapy,

Immunotherapy and Chemotherapy Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 64: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Non-Small Cell Lung

Cancer (NSCLC) Therapeutics by Therapy - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Targeted Therapy, Immunotherapy and

Chemotherapy for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 65: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Therapeutics by Histology -

Adenocarcinoma, Squamous Cell Carcinoma and Large Cell

Carcinoma - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 66: Germany Historic Review for Non-Small Cell Lung

Cancer (NSCLC) Therapeutics by Histology - Adenocarcinoma,

Squamous Cell Carcinoma and Large Cell Carcinoma Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Non-Small Cell Lung

Cancer (NSCLC) Therapeutics by Histology - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Adenocarcinoma, Squamous Cell Carcinoma and

Large Cell Carcinoma for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 68: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Therapeutics by Therapy -

Targeted Therapy, Immunotherapy and Chemotherapy - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: Italy Historic Review for Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

(NSCLC) Therapeutics by Therapy - Targeted Therapy,

Immunotherapy and Chemotherapy Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 70: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Non-Small Cell Lung

Cancer (NSCLC) Therapeutics by Therapy - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Targeted Therapy, Immunotherapy and

Chemotherapy for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 71: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Therapeutics by Histology -

Adenocarcinoma, Squamous Cell Carcinoma and Large Cell

Carcinoma - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: Italy Historic Review for Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

(NSCLC) Therapeutics by Histology - Adenocarcinoma, Squamous

Cell Carcinoma and Large Cell Carcinoma Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Non-Small Cell Lung

Cancer (NSCLC) Therapeutics by Histology - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Adenocarcinoma, Squamous Cell Carcinoma and

Large Cell Carcinoma for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Therapeutics Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United

Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 74: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Therapeutics by Therapy -

Targeted Therapy, Immunotherapy and Chemotherapy - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: UK Historic Review for Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

(NSCLC) Therapeutics by Therapy - Targeted Therapy,

Immunotherapy and Chemotherapy Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 76: UK 16-Year Perspective for Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

(NSCLC) Therapeutics by Therapy - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Targeted Therapy, Immunotherapy and Chemotherapy for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 77: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Therapeutics by Histology -

Adenocarcinoma, Squamous Cell Carcinoma and Large Cell

Carcinoma - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: UK Historic Review for Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

(NSCLC) Therapeutics by Histology - Adenocarcinoma, Squamous

Cell Carcinoma and Large Cell Carcinoma Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: UK 16-Year Perspective for Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

(NSCLC) Therapeutics by Histology - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Adenocarcinoma, Squamous Cell Carcinoma and

Large Cell Carcinoma for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



SPAIN

Table 80: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Therapeutics by Therapy -

Targeted Therapy, Immunotherapy and Chemotherapy - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: Spain Historic Review for Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

(NSCLC) Therapeutics by Therapy - Targeted Therapy,

Immunotherapy and Chemotherapy Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 82: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Non-Small Cell Lung

Cancer (NSCLC) Therapeutics by Therapy - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Targeted Therapy, Immunotherapy and

Chemotherapy for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 83: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Therapeutics by Histology -

Adenocarcinoma, Squamous Cell Carcinoma and Large Cell

Carcinoma - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: Spain Historic Review for Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

(NSCLC) Therapeutics by Histology - Adenocarcinoma, Squamous

Cell Carcinoma and Large Cell Carcinoma Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Non-Small Cell Lung

Cancer (NSCLC) Therapeutics by Histology - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Adenocarcinoma, Squamous Cell Carcinoma and

Large Cell Carcinoma for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



RUSSIA

Table 86: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Therapeutics by Therapy -

Targeted Therapy, Immunotherapy and Chemotherapy - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: Russia Historic Review for Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

(NSCLC) Therapeutics by Therapy - Targeted Therapy,

Immunotherapy and Chemotherapy Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 88: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Non-Small Cell Lung

Cancer (NSCLC) Therapeutics by Therapy - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Targeted Therapy, Immunotherapy and

Chemotherapy for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 89: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Therapeutics by Histology -

Adenocarcinoma, Squamous Cell Carcinoma and Large Cell

Carcinoma - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 90: Russia Historic Review for Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

(NSCLC) Therapeutics by Histology - Adenocarcinoma, Squamous

Cell Carcinoma and Large Cell Carcinoma Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Non-Small Cell Lung

Cancer (NSCLC) Therapeutics by Histology - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Adenocarcinoma, Squamous Cell Carcinoma and

Large Cell Carcinoma for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 92: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Therapeutics by Therapy -

Targeted Therapy, Immunotherapy and Chemotherapy -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Non-Small Cell

Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Therapeutics by Therapy - Targeted Therapy,

Immunotherapy and Chemotherapy Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 94: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Non-Small Cell

Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Therapeutics by Therapy - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Targeted Therapy, Immunotherapy

and Chemotherapy for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 95: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Therapeutics by

Histology - Adenocarcinoma, Squamous Cell Carcinoma and Large

Cell Carcinoma - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 96: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Non-Small Cell

Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Therapeutics by Histology - Adenocarcinoma,

Squamous Cell Carcinoma and Large Cell Carcinoma Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 97: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Non-Small Cell

Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Therapeutics by Histology - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Adenocarcinoma, Squamous Cell

Carcinoma and Large Cell Carcinoma for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Therapeutics Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-

Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 98: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Therapeutics by

Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 99: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Non-Small Cell Lung

Cancer (NSCLC) Therapeutics by Geographic Region - Australia,

India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 100: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Non-Small Cell

Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Therapeutics by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Australia, India, South

Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Therapeutics by Therapy -

Targeted Therapy, Immunotherapy and Chemotherapy -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Non-Small Cell Lung

Cancer (NSCLC) Therapeutics by Therapy - Targeted Therapy,

Immunotherapy and Chemotherapy Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 103: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Non-Small Cell

Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Therapeutics by Therapy - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Targeted Therapy, Immunotherapy

and Chemotherapy for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Therapeutics by

Histology - Adenocarcinoma, Squamous Cell Carcinoma and Large

Cell Carcinoma - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Non-Small Cell Lung

Cancer (NSCLC) Therapeutics by Histology - Adenocarcinoma,

Squamous Cell Carcinoma and Large Cell Carcinoma Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 106: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Non-Small Cell

Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Therapeutics by Histology - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Adenocarcinoma, Squamous Cell

Carcinoma and Large Cell Carcinoma for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



AUSTRALIA

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Therapeutics Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia

for 2023 (E)

Table 107: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Therapeutics by Therapy -

Targeted Therapy, Immunotherapy and Chemotherapy - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 108: Australia Historic Review for Non-Small Cell Lung

Cancer (NSCLC) Therapeutics by Therapy - Targeted Therapy,

Immunotherapy and Chemotherapy Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 109: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Non-Small Cell

Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Therapeutics by Therapy - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Targeted Therapy, Immunotherapy

and Chemotherapy for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 110: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Therapeutics by Histology -

Adenocarcinoma, Squamous Cell Carcinoma and Large Cell

Carcinoma - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 111: Australia Historic Review for Non-Small Cell Lung

Cancer (NSCLC) Therapeutics by Histology - Adenocarcinoma,

Squamous Cell Carcinoma and Large Cell Carcinoma Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 112: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Non-Small Cell

Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Therapeutics by Histology - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Adenocarcinoma, Squamous Cell

Carcinoma and Large Cell Carcinoma for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



INDIA

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Therapeutics Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in India for

2023 (E)

Table 113: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Therapeutics by Therapy -

Targeted Therapy, Immunotherapy and Chemotherapy - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 114: India Historic Review for Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

(NSCLC) Therapeutics by Therapy - Targeted Therapy,

Immunotherapy and Chemotherapy Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 115: India 16-Year Perspective for Non-Small Cell Lung

Cancer (NSCLC) Therapeutics by Therapy - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Targeted Therapy, Immunotherapy and



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032349/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________