New York, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Non-PVC IV Bags Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032348/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Non-PVC IV Bags Market to Reach $4.1 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Non-PVC IV Bags estimated at US$2.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.1 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 5.4% over the period 2022-2030. Single-Chamber, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.7% CAGR and reach US$2.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Multi-Chamber segment is readjusted to a revised 8.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $794.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.8% CAGR
The Non-PVC IV Bags market in the U.S. is estimated at US$794.8 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$711.3 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.5% and 3.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured)
- Angiplast Pvt. Ltd.
- B.Braun
- Baxter
- Beijing Double Crane
- Cryovac Inc. (Sealed Air)
- Fresenius Group
- Huaren Pharmaceutical
- Jiangxi Sanxin Medtec Co., Ltd.
- Kelun Group
- Kraton Corporation
- Otsuka
- PolyCine GmbH
- Renolit
- Sartorius Stedim Biotech
- Shanghai Solve Care Co., Ltd.
- Shanghai Xin Gen Eco-Technologies Co., Ltd.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032348/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Non-PVC IV Bags - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Non-PVC IV Bags by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Non-PVC IV Bags by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Non-PVC IV Bags by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Single-Chamber by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Single-Chamber by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Single-Chamber by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Multi-Chamber by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Multi-Chamber by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Multi-Chamber by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Liquid Mixture by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Liquid Mixture by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Liquid Mixture by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Frozen Mixture by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Frozen Mixture by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Frozen Mixture by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ethylene Vinyl Acetate by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Ethylene Vinyl Acetate by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Ethylene Vinyl Acetate
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Copolyester Ether by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Copolyester Ether by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Copolyester Ether by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polypropylene by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Polypropylene by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Polypropylene by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Materials by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Materials by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Materials by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 28: World Non-PVC IV Bags Market Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Non-PVC IV Bags Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Non-PVC IV Bags by Type - Single-Chamber and Multi-Chamber -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA Historic Review for Non-PVC IV Bags by Type -
Single-Chamber and Multi-Chamber Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 31: USA 16-Year Perspective for Non-PVC IV Bags by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single-Chamber and
Multi-Chamber for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Non-PVC IV Bags by Content Type - Liquid Mixture and Frozen
Mixture - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA Historic Review for Non-PVC IV Bags by Content
Type - Liquid Mixture and Frozen Mixture Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 34: USA 16-Year Perspective for Non-PVC IV Bags by
Content Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Liquid
Mixture and Frozen Mixture for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Non-PVC IV Bags by Material - Ethylene Vinyl Acetate,
Copolyester Ether, Polypropylene and Other Materials -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA Historic Review for Non-PVC IV Bags by Material -
Ethylene Vinyl Acetate, Copolyester Ether, Polypropylene and
Other Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: USA 16-Year Perspective for Non-PVC IV Bags by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ethylene
Vinyl Acetate, Copolyester Ether, Polypropylene and Other
Materials for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Non-PVC IV Bags by Type - Single-Chamber and Multi-Chamber -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Non-PVC IV Bags by Type -
Single-Chamber and Multi-Chamber Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 40: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Non-PVC IV Bags by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single-Chamber
and Multi-Chamber for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Non-PVC IV Bags by Content Type - Liquid Mixture and Frozen
Mixture - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Non-PVC IV Bags by Content
Type - Liquid Mixture and Frozen Mixture Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Non-PVC IV Bags by
Content Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Liquid
Mixture and Frozen Mixture for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Non-PVC IV Bags by Material - Ethylene Vinyl Acetate,
Copolyester Ether, Polypropylene and Other Materials -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Non-PVC IV Bags by
Material - Ethylene Vinyl Acetate, Copolyester Ether,
Polypropylene and Other Materials Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Non-PVC IV Bags by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ethylene
Vinyl Acetate, Copolyester Ether, Polypropylene and Other
Materials for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Non-PVC IV Bags Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Non-PVC IV Bags by Type - Single-Chamber and Multi-Chamber -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Non-PVC IV Bags by Type -
Single-Chamber and Multi-Chamber Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 49: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Non-PVC IV Bags by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single-Chamber and
Multi-Chamber for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Non-PVC IV Bags by Content Type - Liquid Mixture and Frozen
Mixture - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Non-PVC IV Bags by Content
Type - Liquid Mixture and Frozen Mixture Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Non-PVC IV Bags by
Content Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Liquid
Mixture and Frozen Mixture for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Non-PVC IV Bags by Material - Ethylene Vinyl Acetate,
Copolyester Ether, Polypropylene and Other Materials -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: Japan Historic Review for Non-PVC IV Bags by Material -
Ethylene Vinyl Acetate, Copolyester Ether, Polypropylene and
Other Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Non-PVC IV Bags by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ethylene
Vinyl Acetate, Copolyester Ether, Polypropylene and Other
Materials for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Non-PVC IV Bags Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Non-PVC IV Bags by Type - Single-Chamber and Multi-Chamber -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: China Historic Review for Non-PVC IV Bags by Type -
Single-Chamber and Multi-Chamber Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 58: China 16-Year Perspective for Non-PVC IV Bags by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single-Chamber and
Multi-Chamber for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 59: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Non-PVC IV Bags by Content Type - Liquid Mixture and Frozen
Mixture - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: China Historic Review for Non-PVC IV Bags by Content
Type - Liquid Mixture and Frozen Mixture Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: China 16-Year Perspective for Non-PVC IV Bags by
Content Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Liquid
Mixture and Frozen Mixture for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 62: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Non-PVC IV Bags by Material - Ethylene Vinyl Acetate,
Copolyester Ether, Polypropylene and Other Materials -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: China Historic Review for Non-PVC IV Bags by Material -
Ethylene Vinyl Acetate, Copolyester Ether, Polypropylene and
Other Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: China 16-Year Perspective for Non-PVC IV Bags by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ethylene
Vinyl Acetate, Copolyester Ether, Polypropylene and Other
Materials for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Non-PVC IV Bags Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Non-PVC IV Bags by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: Europe Historic Review for Non-PVC IV Bags by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Non-PVC IV Bags by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Non-PVC IV Bags by Type - Single-Chamber and Multi-Chamber -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Non-PVC IV Bags by Type -
Single-Chamber and Multi-Chamber Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 70: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Non-PVC IV Bags by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single-Chamber
and Multi-Chamber for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Non-PVC IV Bags by Content Type - Liquid Mixture and Frozen
Mixture - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Non-PVC IV Bags by Content
Type - Liquid Mixture and Frozen Mixture Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Non-PVC IV Bags by
Content Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Liquid
Mixture and Frozen Mixture for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Non-PVC IV Bags by Material - Ethylene Vinyl Acetate,
Copolyester Ether, Polypropylene and Other Materials -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Non-PVC IV Bags by
Material - Ethylene Vinyl Acetate, Copolyester Ether,
Polypropylene and Other Materials Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Non-PVC IV Bags by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ethylene
Vinyl Acetate, Copolyester Ether, Polypropylene and Other
Materials for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Non-PVC IV Bags Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 77: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Non-PVC IV Bags by Type - Single-Chamber and Multi-Chamber -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: France Historic Review for Non-PVC IV Bags by Type -
Single-Chamber and Multi-Chamber Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 79: France 16-Year Perspective for Non-PVC IV Bags by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single-Chamber
and Multi-Chamber for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 80: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Non-PVC IV Bags by Content Type - Liquid Mixture and Frozen
Mixture - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: France Historic Review for Non-PVC IV Bags by Content
Type - Liquid Mixture and Frozen Mixture Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: France 16-Year Perspective for Non-PVC IV Bags by
Content Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Liquid
Mixture and Frozen Mixture for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 83: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Non-PVC IV Bags by Material - Ethylene Vinyl Acetate,
Copolyester Ether, Polypropylene and Other Materials -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: France Historic Review for Non-PVC IV Bags by
Material - Ethylene Vinyl Acetate, Copolyester Ether,
Polypropylene and Other Materials Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: France 16-Year Perspective for Non-PVC IV Bags by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ethylene
Vinyl Acetate, Copolyester Ether, Polypropylene and Other
Materials for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Non-PVC IV Bags Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 86: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Non-PVC IV Bags by Type - Single-Chamber and Multi-Chamber -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Germany Historic Review for Non-PVC IV Bags by Type -
Single-Chamber and Multi-Chamber Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 88: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Non-PVC IV Bags by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single-Chamber
and Multi-Chamber for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 89: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Non-PVC IV Bags by Content Type - Liquid Mixture and Frozen
Mixture - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: Germany Historic Review for Non-PVC IV Bags by
Content Type - Liquid Mixture and Frozen Mixture Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Non-PVC IV Bags by
Content Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Liquid
Mixture and Frozen Mixture for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 92: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Non-PVC IV Bags by Material - Ethylene Vinyl Acetate,
Copolyester Ether, Polypropylene and Other Materials -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Germany Historic Review for Non-PVC IV Bags by
Material - Ethylene Vinyl Acetate, Copolyester Ether,
Polypropylene and Other Materials Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Non-PVC IV Bags by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ethylene
Vinyl Acetate, Copolyester Ether, Polypropylene and Other
Materials for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 95: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Non-PVC IV Bags by Type - Single-Chamber and Multi-Chamber -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: Italy Historic Review for Non-PVC IV Bags by Type -
Single-Chamber and Multi-Chamber Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 97: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Non-PVC IV Bags by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single-Chamber and
Multi-Chamber for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 98: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Non-PVC IV Bags by Content Type - Liquid Mixture and Frozen
Mixture - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Italy Historic Review for Non-PVC IV Bags by Content
Type - Liquid Mixture and Frozen Mixture Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Non-PVC IV Bags by
Content Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Liquid
Mixture and Frozen Mixture for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 101: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Non-PVC IV Bags by Material - Ethylene Vinyl Acetate,
Copolyester Ether, Polypropylene and Other Materials -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: Italy Historic Review for Non-PVC IV Bags by
Material - Ethylene Vinyl Acetate, Copolyester Ether,
Polypropylene and Other Materials Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Non-PVC IV Bags by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ethylene
Vinyl Acetate, Copolyester Ether, Polypropylene and Other
Materials for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Non-PVC IV Bags Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 104: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Non-PVC IV Bags by Type - Single-Chamber and Multi-Chamber -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: UK Historic Review for Non-PVC IV Bags by Type -
Single-Chamber and Multi-Chamber Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 106: UK 16-Year Perspective for Non-PVC IV Bags by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single-Chamber and
Multi-Chamber for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 107: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Non-PVC IV Bags by Content Type - Liquid Mixture and Frozen
Mixture - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 108: UK Historic Review for Non-PVC IV Bags by Content
Type - Liquid Mixture and Frozen Mixture Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 109: UK 16-Year Perspective for Non-PVC IV Bags by
Content Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Liquid
Mixture and Frozen Mixture for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 110: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Non-PVC IV Bags by Material - Ethylene Vinyl Acetate,
Copolyester Ether, Polypropylene and Other Materials -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 111: UK Historic Review for Non-PVC IV Bags by Material -
Ethylene Vinyl Acetate, Copolyester Ether, Polypropylene and
Other Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 112: UK 16-Year Perspective for Non-PVC IV Bags by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ethylene
Vinyl Acetate, Copolyester Ether, Polypropylene and Other
Materials for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 113: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Non-PVC IV Bags by Type - Single-Chamber and
Multi-Chamber - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 114: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Non-PVC IV Bags
by Type - Single-Chamber and Multi-Chamber Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 115: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Non-PVC IV
Bags by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Single-Chamber and Multi-Chamber for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 116: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Non-PVC IV Bags by Content Type - Liquid Mixture
and Frozen Mixture - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 117: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Non-PVC IV Bags
by Content Type - Liquid Mixture and Frozen Mixture Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 118: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Non-PVC IV
Bags by Content Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Liquid Mixture and Frozen Mixture for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 119: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Non-PVC IV Bags by Material - Ethylene Vinyl
Acetate, Copolyester Ether, Polypropylene and Other Materials -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 120: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Non-PVC IV Bags
by Material - Ethylene Vinyl Acetate, Copolyester Ether,
Polypropylene and Other Materials Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 121: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Non-PVC IV
Bags by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Ethylene Vinyl Acetate, Copolyester Ether, Polypropylene and
Other Materials for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Non-PVC IV Bags Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 122: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Non-PVC IV Bags by Type - Single-Chamber and Multi-Chamber -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 123: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Non-PVC IV Bags by
Type - Single-Chamber and Multi-Chamber Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 124: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Non-PVC IV Bags
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Single-Chamber and Multi-Chamber for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 125: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Non-PVC IV Bags by Content Type - Liquid Mixture and Frozen
Mixture - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 126: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Non-PVC IV Bags by
Content Type - Liquid Mixture and Frozen Mixture Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 127: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Non-PVC IV Bags
by Content Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Liquid Mixture and Frozen Mixture for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 128: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Non-PVC IV Bags by Material - Ethylene Vinyl Acetate,
Copolyester Ether, Polypropylene and Other Materials -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 129: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Non-PVC IV Bags by
Material - Ethylene Vinyl Acetate, Copolyester Ether,
Polypropylene and Other Materials Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 130: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Non-PVC IV Bags
by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ethylene
Vinyl Acetate, Copolyester Ether, Polypropylene and Other
Materials for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF WORLD
Table 131: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Non-PVC IV Bags by Type - Single-Chamber and Multi-Chamber -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 132: Rest of World Historic Review for Non-PVC IV Bags by
Type - Single-Chamber and Multi-Chamber Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 133: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for Non-PVC IV
Bags by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Single-Chamber and Multi-Chamber for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 134: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Non-PVC IV Bags by Content Type - Liquid Mixture and Frozen
Mixture - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 135: Rest of World Historic Review for Non-PVC IV Bags by
Content Type - Liquid Mixture and Frozen Mixture Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 136: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for Non-PVC IV
Bags by Content Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Liquid Mixture and Frozen Mixture for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 137: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Non-PVC IV Bags by Material - Ethylene Vinyl Acetate,
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032348/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Non-PVC IV Bags Market to Reach $4.1 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Non-PVC IV Bags Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032348/?utm_source=GNW