Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Global Market to Reach $6 Billion by 2030: Technology Advancements Fuel Demand for Replacement Systems

The global market for Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS estimated at US$3.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
PACS, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.7% CAGR and reach US$4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the VNA Software segment is readjusted to a revised 8.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.1% CAGR
The Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$469.1 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.6% and 5.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.8% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 155 Featured) -
- Agfa-Gevaert Group
- ASPYRA LLC
- BridgeHead Software Ltd.
- Carestream Health, Inc.
- Change Healthcare Inc.
- Dejarnette Research Systems, Inc.
- Dell, Inc.
- FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation
- GE Healthcare
- Hyland Software Inc.
- IBM Corporation
- INFINITT Healthcare Co. Ltd.
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Mach 7 Technologies Ltd.
- Novarad Corporation
- Sectra AB
- Siemens Healthineers AG
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|486
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$3.6 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$6 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Living with COVID-19 Becomes the New Normal
- "Stagflation" & An Imminent Recession Are the Newest Challenges in the Series of Setbacks for the Global Market in 2022 & 2023
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023
- COVID-19 Pandemic Brings the Importance of PACs and VNA in Spotlight
- Pandemic Impacts Imaging Procedure Volumes
- Imaging Screening Volume % Change 1H 2019 Vs 1H 2020 in U.S Hospitals
- COVID-19 Pandemic-Induced Work-from-Home Radicalizes Home PACS
- COVID-19 Pandemic Accelerates Digitalization in Healthcare, Driving Changes in IT Spending
- Adoption of Telemedicine Widens Led by Healthcare Digitalization
- Top Funded Digital Health Categories (in US$ Million): 2021
- Global Number of Telemedicine Patients (In Million) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2023 & 2025
- Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020E
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Information Technology Revolutionizes Healthcare Industry
- PACS and VNA: A Prelude
- Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS)
- Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA)
- VNA Characteristics
- Factors Driving Growth
- Market Outlook
- On-Premise Model Rules VNA & PACS Market, while Hybrid VNA Posts Robust Growth
- Market Witnesses Expedited Shift towards Cloud
- Regional Landscape
- Recent Market Activity
- WORLD BRANDS
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Vendor Neutral Archiving Takes Over Storage Functionality of PACS
- VNA Addresses DICOM Issues with PACS
- Ramping up of Digitization of Global Healthcare Systems and Growing Need for Medical Archiving Drives Demand for PACS and VNA Platforms
- COVID-19 Pandemic Accelerates Digitalization in Healthcare
- Increasing Volumes of Big Data in Healthcare and Rising Need for Medical Image Archiving Generates Demand for VNA
- Global Healthcare Data Generated: 2014, 2020, and 2025 (in exabytes)
- New Storage Options to Deal with Burgeoning Imaging Data
- Demand for Integrated RIS/PACS Solutions Surges High
- SaaS and Cloud Based Models - Key to Increasing Penetration of PACS and RIS
- Artificial Intelligence Integration Emerges as Buzzing Trend for PACS
- Global Healthcare Artificial Intelligence Market by Application: 2021
- Technology Advancements Fuel Demand for Replacement Systems
- Cloud PACS Takes Imaging to the Cloud & Grows in Prominence
- Benefits offered by Cloud-Based PACS
- Better Speed & Workflow Adaptations: Key Features of New Platforms
- Secure Cloud PACS Enjoys Real Moment with Emergence of AI & Machine Learning
- Sophisticated VNA Harmonizes Clinical Data to Yield True Health Data Library
- Compelling Merits of Advanced NVAs over Traditional Ones
- Other PACS, VNA Advancements
- New Systems Designed to Offer Better Integration with Third-Party Applications
- How Implementation of Integrated IT Solutions is Benefitting Cardiology Departments
- Growth in Mobile Imaging Drives Installations
- Increase in Healthcare Spending to Propel Demand
- World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017-2023
- Ageing Population and Growth in Imaging Procedure Volumes to Support Growth
- Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050
- Third-party Middleware Offerings to Make Inroads into Enterprise PACS Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
