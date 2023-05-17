Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Global Market to Reach $6 Billion by 2030: Technology Advancements Fuel Demand for Replacement Systems

Dublin, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS estimated at US$3.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

PACS, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.7% CAGR and reach US$4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the VNA Software segment is readjusted to a revised 8.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.1% CAGR



The Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$469.1 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.6% and 5.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.8% CAGR.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 486 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $3.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.6% Regions Covered Global

