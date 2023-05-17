Anti-parathyroid Agents Market Set to Register a CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2031 | Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent report published by Growth Plus Reports, the anti-parathyroid agents market is projected to register a CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2031. The anti-parathyroid agents market research report contains comprehensive data on the market's economics, trends, leading competitors, important geographies, revenue growth drivers, prospects, and in-depth revenue forecasting from 2023 to 2031.

Key Takeaways:

North America will emerge as a prominent market.

Increasing demand for drugs to treat parathyroid disorders will support market revenue growth.

The vitamin D analogue drug class will dominate the global anti-parathyroid agents market in terms of revenue share.

Anti-parathyroid Agents Market Scope

Report Attribute Details CAGR 5.2% Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Drug Class, Distribution Channel, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Market Drivers

The increasing prevalence of parathyroid disorders such as hyperparathyroidism and hypoparathyroidism will drive the market's revenue growth. Furthermore, aging populations, changes in dietary habits, lifestyle-related factors, and advances in drug delivery technologies are expected to fuel the market's revenue growth. Apart from this, rising healthcare expenditure, favorable reimbursement policies, and an increase in demand for drugs to treat parathyroid disorders are expected to support the market's revenue growth.

Market Segmentation

Growth Plus Reports has analyzed the global anti-parathyroid agents market from three perspectives: Drug Class, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Based on the drug class, the anti-parathyroid agents market is segmented into vitamin D analogue and calcium sensing receptor agonist.

Based on the distribution channel, the anti-parathyroid agents market is segmented into hospitals, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies.

Drug Class Segmentation

Based on the drug class, the anti-parathyroid agents market is divided into two categories: vitamin D analogue and calcium-sensing receptor agonist. Since vitamin D analogues are frequently used to treat parathyroid diseases, particularly those that include changes in the metabolism of calcium and vitamin D, it dominates the market.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, the global anti-parathyroid agents market is segmented into Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the anti-parathyroid agents market with the largest revenue share because of an aging population, a high frequency of parathyroid problems, a developed healthcare infrastructure, high healthcare spending, and growing public awareness of parathyroid disorders.

Competitive Landscape

The top companies in the anti-parathyroid agents market are:

Sanofi Company

Amgen Inc.

AbbVie Inc.

Teva Pharmaceuticals

Apotex Corporation

Marksans Pharma Limited

Jubilant Generics Limited

Aurobindo Pharma

OPKO Pharmaceuticals, LLC.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Inc

Recent Developments:

The US FDA authorized MBX 2109 as an orphan drug to manage hypoparathyroidism in July 2022. A parathyroid hormone (PTH) prodrug, MBX 2109, has a prolonged half-life. The goal of the experimental treatment is to provide active PTH peptides gradually.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2021 Base Year – 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) Regulatory Landscape MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL ANTI-PARATHYROID AGENTS MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY DRUG CLASS Vitamin D Analogue Calcium Sensing Receptor Agonist GLOBAL ANTI-PARATHYROID AGENTS MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

ANTI-PARATHYROID AGENTS MARKET TOC

