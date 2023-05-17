Kforce Announces Participation at the Baird 2023 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference

TAMPA, Fla., May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ: KFRC) will participate at the Baird 2023 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference on June 7, 2023 taking place at the InterContinental New York Barclay Hotel. Kforce’s investor presentation may be accessed through Kforce’s website at https://investor.kforce.com/.

Kforce is a solutions firm specializing in technology and other professional staffing services. Each year, we provide career opportunities for approximately 25,000 highly skilled professionals on a temporary, consulting or direct-hire basis. These professionals work with approximately 2,500 clients, including a significant majority of the Fortune 500, helping them conquer challenges and meet their digital transformation goals. Together, we reimagine how business gets done. For more than 60 years, we’ve achieved our clients’ objectives by combining a KNOWLEDGEforce®—our namesake—with flexibility and an unmatched drive for excellence.

