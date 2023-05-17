Limoverse Gaining momentum: $LIMO Listing on Poloniex and Limoverse hosts World Biohack Summit

Dubai, UAE, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Limoverse also hosts the World Biohack Summit in Dubai on May 30 and 31. This significant milestone comes in line with the company's goal to bridge the gap between Web 2 and Web 3 users.





The WBHS, expected to attract over a thousand health, fitness, and wellness enthusiasts, will take place at the Grand Hyatt, Dubai. In a novel blend of physical and virtual, the summit will also be live-streamed in the Limoverse metaverse, LIMO VALLEY, thereby making it a 'phygital' summit. Tickets for the metaverse summit, available as NFTs, can be purchased: https://worldbiohacksummit.com/metaverselive.html .

The founder of Limoverse and the chief curator of WBHS, Sajeev Nair, emphasizes the need for transitioning the majority of the population from Web 2 to Web 3, with Limoverse leading the charge. Hosting global health and wellness events in both physical and virtual formats, Limoverse aims to educate health and wellness professionals about the potential of Web 3.

The WBHS enjoys the patronage of His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan Bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Union Cabinet Minister for Tolerance, UAE. The summit will be held in partnership with the UAE Genetic Diseases Association (UAEGDA) and is supported by the Dubai Tourism department and the 'Positive Spirit,' a community initiative of the Dubai Police.

The summit aligns with UAE’s National Strategy for Innovation, with a focus on enhancing health quality using technology. With a lineup of over 20 expert speakers from around the world, the summit will delve into various topics including epigenetics, longevity, peak performance, quantified self, ayurveda, yoga, and more. Attendees can also anticipate real-time biohacking experiences at the venue.

Limoverse's commitment to empowering people to take charge of their health shines through this event. The platform connects health and wellness practitioners and institutions globally with health seekers using a Web 3 format. It also incentivizes community members to stay healthy through various reward programs using LIMO utility tokens.

One of these programs, 'HealthFi,' encourages users to stay active by offering rewards for physical activities like walking, jogging, running, or burning calories during workouts. Entry to this project is enabled using a sneaker NFT. Thousands of users have already converted their sweat to LIMOs.



About Limoverse

With a vision to become the largest digital health economy in the world, Limoverse's LIMO tokens are currently trading on Hotbit, Bitmart, and Pancakeswap exchanges. They are also expected to start trading on three more exchanges, including two Tier 1 exchanges, in the third quarter of 2023. As the token expands its presence, Limoverse continues to break new ground in the wellness industry, leveraging Web 3 technology to empower individuals and communities alike.