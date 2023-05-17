New York, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032338/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation Market to Reach $9.4 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation estimated at US$2.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.4 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 17% over the period 2022-2030. Reagents & Consumables, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 19% CAGR and reach US$6.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Workstations segment is readjusted to a revised 13.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $788.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.9% CAGR
The Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$788.3 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 15.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 14.6% and 13.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.9% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 32 Featured)
- Agilent Technologies
- Beckman Coulter (A Subsidiary of Danaher)
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- Berry Genomics
- BGI
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
- Illumina, Inc.
- Macrogen
- New England Biolabs, Inc.
- Novo Gene
- Nugen Technologies, Inc.
- Oxford Gene Technology
- Oxford Nanopore Technologies
- Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.
- Perkinelmer, Inc.
- Qiagen N.V
- Raindance Technologies, Inc.
- Swift Biosciences Inc.
- Thermo Fisher
- WuXi AppTec
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032338/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation - Global
Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Semi-Automated Library Preparation by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 10-Year Perspective for Semi-Automated Library
Preparation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2030
Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for NGS
Library Preparation Kits by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 10-Year Perspective for NGS Library Preparation
Kits by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2030
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automated Library Preparation by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 10-Year Perspective for Automated Library
Preparation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Clonal Amplification by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World 10-Year Perspective for Clonal Amplification by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2030
Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 10-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2030
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Oncology by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 10-Year Perspective for Oncology by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Consumer Genomics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World 10-Year Perspective for Consumer Genomics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2030
Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metagenomics, Epidemiology & Drug Development by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 16: World 10-Year Perspective for Metagenomics,
Epidemiology & Drug Development by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2021 &
2030
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Agrigenomics & Forensics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 10-Year Perspective for Agrigenomics &
Forensics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2030
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for HLA
Typing / Immune System Monitoring by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 20: World 10-Year Perspective for HLA Typing / Immune
System Monitoring by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2030
Table 21: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Academic Research by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 22: World 10-Year Perspective for Academic Research by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2030
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Clinical Research by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 10-Year Perspective for Clinical Research by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2030
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hospitals & Clinics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 26: World 10-Year Perspective for Hospitals & Clinics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2030
Table 27: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pharma & Biotech Entities by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 28: World 10-Year Perspective for Pharma & Biotech
Entities by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2030
Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 10-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2030
Table 31: World Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample
Preparation Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2014 through 2030
Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Next
Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: World 10-Year Perspective for Next Generation
Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years
2021 & 2030
Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Reagents & Consumables by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 35: World 10-Year Perspective for Reagents & Consumables
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2030
Table 36: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Workstations by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 37: World 10-Year Perspective for Workstations by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation Market
Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in
the United States for 2021 (E)
Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Next
Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation by Workflow -
Semi-Automated Library Preparation, NGS Library Preparation
Kits, Automated Library Preparation and Clonal Amplification -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA 10-Year Perspective for Next Generation
Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation by Workflow - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Semi-Automated Library
Preparation, NGS Library Preparation Kits, Automated Library
Preparation and Clonal Amplification for the Years 2021 & 2030
Table 40: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Next
Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation by Application -
Agrigenomics & Forensics, HLA Typing / Immune System
Monitoring, Other Applications, Oncology, Consumer Genomics and
Metagenomics, Epidemiology & Drug Development - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 41: USA 10-Year Perspective for Next Generation
Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Agrigenomics & Forensics, HLA
Typing / Immune System Monitoring, Other Applications,
Oncology, Consumer Genomics and Metagenomics, Epidemiology &
Drug Development for the Years 2021 & 2030
Table 42: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Next
Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation by End-Use -
Academic Research, Clinical Research, Hospitals & Clinics,
Pharma & Biotech Entities and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 43: USA 10-Year Perspective for Next Generation
Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation by End-Use - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Academic Research, Clinical
Research, Hospitals & Clinics, Pharma & Biotech Entities and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2030
Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Next
Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation by Product -
Reagents & Consumables and Workstations - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 45: USA 10-Year Perspective for Next Generation
Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation by Product - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Reagents & Consumables and
Workstations for the Years 2021 & 2030
CANADA
Table 46: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation by Workflow -
Semi-Automated Library Preparation, NGS Library Preparation
Kits, Automated Library Preparation and Clonal Amplification -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 47: Canada 10-Year Perspective for Next Generation
Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation by Workflow - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Semi-Automated Library
Preparation, NGS Library Preparation Kits, Automated Library
Preparation and Clonal Amplification for the Years 2021 & 2030
Table 48: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation by
Application - Agrigenomics & Forensics, HLA Typing / Immune
System Monitoring, Other Applications, Oncology, Consumer
Genomics and Metagenomics, Epidemiology & Drug Development -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 49: Canada 10-Year Perspective for Next Generation
Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Agrigenomics & Forensics, HLA
Typing / Immune System Monitoring, Other Applications,
Oncology, Consumer Genomics and Metagenomics, Epidemiology &
Drug Development for the Years 2021 & 2030
Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation by End-Use -
Academic Research, Clinical Research, Hospitals & Clinics,
Pharma & Biotech Entities and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Canada 10-Year Perspective for Next Generation
Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation by End-Use - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Academic Research, Clinical
Research, Hospitals & Clinics, Pharma & Biotech Entities and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2030
Table 52: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation by Product -
Reagents & Consumables and Workstations - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 53: Canada 10-Year Perspective for Next Generation
Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation by Product - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Reagents & Consumables and
Workstations for the Years 2021 & 2030
JAPAN
Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation Market
Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in
Japan for 2021 (E)
Table 54: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Next
Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation by Workflow -
Semi-Automated Library Preparation, NGS Library Preparation
Kits, Automated Library Preparation and Clonal Amplification -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 55: Japan 10-Year Perspective for Next Generation
Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation by Workflow - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Semi-Automated Library
Preparation, NGS Library Preparation Kits, Automated Library
Preparation and Clonal Amplification for the Years 2021 & 2030
Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Next
Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation by Application -
Agrigenomics & Forensics, HLA Typing / Immune System
Monitoring, Other Applications, Oncology, Consumer Genomics and
Metagenomics, Epidemiology & Drug Development - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Japan 10-Year Perspective for Next Generation
Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Agrigenomics & Forensics, HLA
Typing / Immune System Monitoring, Other Applications,
Oncology, Consumer Genomics and Metagenomics, Epidemiology &
Drug Development for the Years 2021 & 2030
Table 58: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Next
Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation by End-Use -
Academic Research, Clinical Research, Hospitals & Clinics,
Pharma & Biotech Entities and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 59: Japan 10-Year Perspective for Next Generation
Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation by End-Use - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Academic Research, Clinical
Research, Hospitals & Clinics, Pharma & Biotech Entities and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2030
Table 60: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Next
Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation by Product -
Reagents & Consumables and Workstations - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 61: Japan 10-Year Perspective for Next Generation
Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation by Product - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Reagents & Consumables and
Workstations for the Years 2021 & 2030
CHINA
Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation Market
Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in
China for 2021 (E)
Table 62: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Next
Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation by Workflow -
Semi-Automated Library Preparation, NGS Library Preparation
Kits, Automated Library Preparation and Clonal Amplification -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: China 10-Year Perspective for Next Generation
Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation by Workflow - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Semi-Automated Library
Preparation, NGS Library Preparation Kits, Automated Library
Preparation and Clonal Amplification for the Years 2021 & 2030
Table 64: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Next
Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation by Application -
Agrigenomics & Forensics, HLA Typing / Immune System
Monitoring, Other Applications, Oncology, Consumer Genomics and
Metagenomics, Epidemiology & Drug Development - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 65: China 10-Year Perspective for Next Generation
Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Agrigenomics & Forensics, HLA
Typing / Immune System Monitoring, Other Applications,
Oncology, Consumer Genomics and Metagenomics, Epidemiology &
Drug Development for the Years 2021 & 2030
Table 66: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Next
Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation by End-Use -
Academic Research, Clinical Research, Hospitals & Clinics,
Pharma & Biotech Entities and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 67: China 10-Year Perspective for Next Generation
Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation by End-Use - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Academic Research, Clinical
Research, Hospitals & Clinics, Pharma & Biotech Entities and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2030
Table 68: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Next
Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation by Product -
Reagents & Consumables and Workstations - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 69: China 10-Year Perspective for Next Generation
Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation by Product - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Reagents & Consumables and
Workstations for the Years 2021 & 2030
EUROPE
Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation Market
Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in
Europe for 2021 (E)
Table 70: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation by Workflow -
Semi-Automated Library Preparation, NGS Library Preparation
Kits, Automated Library Preparation and Clonal Amplification -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 71: Europe 10-Year Perspective for Next Generation
Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation by Workflow - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Semi-Automated Library
Preparation, NGS Library Preparation Kits, Automated Library
Preparation and Clonal Amplification for the Years 2021 & 2030
Table 72: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation by
Application - Agrigenomics & Forensics, HLA Typing / Immune
System Monitoring, Other Applications, Oncology, Consumer
Genomics and Metagenomics, Epidemiology & Drug Development -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 73: Europe 10-Year Perspective for Next Generation
Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Agrigenomics & Forensics, HLA
Typing / Immune System Monitoring, Other Applications,
Oncology, Consumer Genomics and Metagenomics, Epidemiology &
Drug Development for the Years 2021 & 2030
Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation by End-Use -
Academic Research, Clinical Research, Hospitals & Clinics,
Pharma & Biotech Entities and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: Europe 10-Year Perspective for Next Generation
Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation by End-Use - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Academic Research, Clinical
Research, Hospitals & Clinics, Pharma & Biotech Entities and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2030
Table 76: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 77: Europe 10-Year Perspective for Next Generation
Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy,
UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2021 & 2030
Table 78: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation by Product -
Reagents & Consumables and Workstations - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 79: Europe 10-Year Perspective for Next Generation
Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation by Product - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Reagents & Consumables and
Workstations for the Years 2021 & 2030
FRANCE
Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation Market
Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in
France for 2021 (E)
Table 80: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation by Workflow -
Semi-Automated Library Preparation, NGS Library Preparation
Kits, Automated Library Preparation and Clonal Amplification -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: France 10-Year Perspective for Next Generation
Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation by Workflow - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Semi-Automated Library
Preparation, NGS Library Preparation Kits, Automated Library
Preparation and Clonal Amplification for the Years 2021 & 2030
Table 82: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation by
Application - Agrigenomics & Forensics, HLA Typing / Immune
System Monitoring, Other Applications, Oncology, Consumer
Genomics and Metagenomics, Epidemiology & Drug Development -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 83: France 10-Year Perspective for Next Generation
Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Agrigenomics & Forensics, HLA
Typing / Immune System Monitoring, Other Applications,
Oncology, Consumer Genomics and Metagenomics, Epidemiology &
Drug Development for the Years 2021 & 2030
Table 84: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation by End-Use -
Academic Research, Clinical Research, Hospitals & Clinics,
Pharma & Biotech Entities and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 85: France 10-Year Perspective for Next Generation
Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation by End-Use - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Academic Research, Clinical
Research, Hospitals & Clinics, Pharma & Biotech Entities and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2030
Table 86: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation by Product -
Reagents & Consumables and Workstations - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: France 10-Year Perspective for Next Generation
Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation by Product - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Reagents & Consumables and
Workstations for the Years 2021 & 2030
GERMANY
Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation Market
Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in
Germany for 2021 (E)
Table 88: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation by Workflow -
Semi-Automated Library Preparation, NGS Library Preparation
Kits, Automated Library Preparation and Clonal Amplification -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 89: Germany 10-Year Perspective for Next Generation
Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation by Workflow - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Semi-Automated Library
Preparation, NGS Library Preparation Kits, Automated Library
Preparation and Clonal Amplification for the Years 2021 & 2030
Table 90: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation by
Application - Agrigenomics & Forensics, HLA Typing / Immune
System Monitoring, Other Applications, Oncology, Consumer
Genomics and Metagenomics, Epidemiology & Drug Development -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 91: Germany 10-Year Perspective for Next Generation
Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Agrigenomics & Forensics, HLA
Typing / Immune System Monitoring, Other Applications,
Oncology, Consumer Genomics and Metagenomics, Epidemiology &
Drug Development for the Years 2021 & 2030
Table 92: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation by End-Use -
Academic Research, Clinical Research, Hospitals & Clinics,
Pharma & Biotech Entities and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Germany 10-Year Perspective for Next Generation
Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation by End-Use - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Academic Research, Clinical
Research, Hospitals & Clinics, Pharma & Biotech Entities and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2030
Table 94: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation by Product -
Reagents & Consumables and Workstations - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 95: Germany 10-Year Perspective for Next Generation
Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation by Product - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Reagents & Consumables and
Workstations for the Years 2021 & 2030
ITALY
Table 96: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Next
Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation by Workflow -
Semi-Automated Library Preparation, NGS Library Preparation
Kits, Automated Library Preparation and Clonal Amplification -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 97: Italy 10-Year Perspective for Next Generation
Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation by Workflow - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Semi-Automated Library
Preparation, NGS Library Preparation Kits, Automated Library
Preparation and Clonal Amplification for the Years 2021 & 2030
Table 98: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Next
Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation by Application -
Agrigenomics & Forensics, HLA Typing / Immune System
Monitoring, Other Applications, Oncology, Consumer Genomics and
Metagenomics, Epidemiology & Drug Development - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Italy 10-Year Perspective for Next Generation
Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Agrigenomics & Forensics, HLA
Typing / Immune System Monitoring, Other Applications,
Oncology, Consumer Genomics and Metagenomics, Epidemiology &
Drug Development for the Years 2021 & 2030
Table 100: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation by End-Use -
Academic Research, Clinical Research, Hospitals & Clinics,
Pharma & Biotech Entities and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 101: Italy 10-Year Perspective for Next Generation
Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation by End-Use - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Academic Research, Clinical
Research, Hospitals & Clinics, Pharma & Biotech Entities and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2030
Table 102: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation by Product -
Reagents & Consumables and Workstations - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 103: Italy 10-Year Perspective for Next Generation
Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation by Product - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Reagents & Consumables and
Workstations for the Years 2021 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation Market
Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in
the United Kingdom for 2021 (E)
Table 104: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Next
Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation by Workflow -
Semi-Automated Library Preparation, NGS Library Preparation
Kits, Automated Library Preparation and Clonal Amplification -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: UK 10-Year Perspective for Next Generation
Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation by Workflow - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Semi-Automated Library
Preparation, NGS Library Preparation Kits, Automated Library
Preparation and Clonal Amplification for the Years 2021 & 2030
Table 106: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Next
Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation by Application -
Agrigenomics & Forensics, HLA Typing / Immune System
Monitoring, Other Applications, Oncology, Consumer Genomics and
Metagenomics, Epidemiology & Drug Development - Independent
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032338/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation Market to Reach $9.4 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032338/?utm_source=GNW