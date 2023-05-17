Crypto Valley Conference Returns In June for Its Sixth Annual Event, Revealing Headline Speakers And Immersive Agenda





Rotkreuz, Switzerland, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Crypto Valley Association (CVA), a leading global blockchain and cryptographic technology ecosystem, has announced that its Crypto Valley Conference (CVC) is returning this summer. The flagship event will take place from 1st-2nd of June 2023, in Rotkreuz, Switzerland.

In partnership with Innosuisse and supported by IEEE, the two day immersive conference will host more than 1000 attendees from the start-up and business world. Now in its sixth year, the Crypto Valley Conference is synonymous with the Swiss blockchain ecosystem and will once again bring together the most influential leaders in the global blockchain and crypto industry.

With over 60 speakers lined up, the event will cover a broad range of topics across technology, economics and finance, and regulation. Keynote speakers include: Pascal Gauthier, Ledger; Marieke Flament, NEAR, Teana-Baker Taylor, Circle; Frederick Gregaard, Cardano Foundation and Dominic Williams, Dfinity. They will be joined by speakers from Coinbase, Kraken, CME Group, Nasdaq, Bitcoin Suisse, BitGo, Messari, Bullish, Kaiko, Youhodler, Fireblocks and Sygnum among others. Reflecting the current state of the industry, some of the topics that will be discussed this year include: regulation; institutional adoption; sustainability; risk management; crypto derivatives; crypto venture capital, gaming; AI; privacy and DeFi among various other thought provoking topics.

Organized in conjunction with Lucerne University, the conference will feature a strong academic focus, including a day of bespoke, subject-oriented masterclasses led by some of the industry’s most prominent companies such as CME Group, AON, Messari, the Cardano Foundation, MME and Cryptix among others. Attendees will enjoy an in-depth look at topics such as risk management in Web3; crypto derivative trading; crypto security; and leave with tangible takeaways they can then apply to their respective projects.

The first day of the conference will also feature some of the most innovative startups of the Crypto Valley as they pitch during the CVC23 Startup Competition. With over 150 startups applying for the competition, the expert panel of judges will have a hard time selecting the top 10 finalists who will get the chance to pitch their projects on the conference stage and win valuable prizes and funding.

Making new connections and strengthening existing ones has always been a key part of CVC and networking will be front and center throughout this year’s two-day event. There will be no shortage of opportunities to mix and mingle, culminating in the infamous sunset networking boat cruise for the finale of the event.

Commenting on the event, Emi Lorincz, President of the Crypto Valley Association, said: “From its inception, the Crypto Valley Conference has been bringing together the strongest, steadiest and most influential minds of the Swiss and global crypto ecosystem. While the market constantly changes, one thing is certain – the technology has never been stronger, and innovation is sprouting everywhere. This year we continue CVC’s tradition of bringing attendees high quality, established speakers and also showcasing the newest projects through our Start-up Competition. We will dive into exciting topics like the future of Bitcoin, privacy, market making, liquidity provision, sustainability and so much more. The Crypto Valley Conference is a wonderful mix of quality content and intimate networking that fuels our community. We can't wait to welcome you in June.”

With more speakers yet to be announced, keep an eye on the official agenda here. For more information, or to register for the event, visit https://www.cryptovalleyconference.com, follow @thecryptovalley on Twitter, or check out #CVC23.

Crypto Valley Association President Emi Lorincz is available for interview

About Crypto Valley Association:

Founded in January 2017, the Crypto Valley Association is a not-for-profit association established to support the development of cryptographic technologies, blockchain, and other distributed ledger technologies by supporting startups and other companies in Zug, Switzerland and internationally. Crypto Valley’s mission is to shape an open, free, and prosperous economy spanning multiple sectors and create a thriving ecosystem of individuals and companies passionate about building the future with blockchain.

From its inception, the Crypto Valley Conference has been bringing together the strongest, steadiest and most influential minds of the Swiss and global crypto ecosystem and while the market constantly changes, one thing is certain – the technology has never been stronger, and innovation is sprouting everywhere. This year we continue CVC’s tradition of bringing attendees high quality, established speakers but also showcasing the newest projects through our Startup Competition and diving into the latest topics like market making, risk management, sustainability and much more. The Crypto Valley Conference is a wonderful mix of quality content and intimate networking that fuels our ecosystem.