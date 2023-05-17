New York, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Next Generation OSS and BSS Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032336/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Next Generation OSS and BSS Market to Reach $211.4 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Next Generation OSS and BSS estimated at US$76.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$211.4 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 13.6% over the period 2022-2030. Revenue Management, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 12.7% CAGR and reach US$73.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Service Fulfilment segment is readjusted to a revised 14.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $22.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.9% CAGR



The Next Generation OSS and BSS market in the U.S. is estimated at US$22.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$36.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.9% and 10.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.8% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured)

- Accenture plc

- Amdocs, Inc.

- Asia Info Holdings, Inc.

- Capgemini SE

- CSG Systems International, Inc.

- Dorado Software

- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

- IBM Corporation

- Infosys Limited

- Log Net Systems Ltd.

- NEC Corporation

- Nokia Corporation

- Oracle Corporation

- Sigma Systems





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Next Generation OSS and BSS - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Next

Generation OSS and BSS by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World 8-Year Perspective for Next Generation OSS and

BSS by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Revenue Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 8-Year Perspective for Revenue Management by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Service Fulfilment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 8-Year Perspective for Service Fulfilment by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Network Management Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World 8-Year Perspective for Network Management

Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Customer Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 10: World 8-Year Perspective for Customer Management by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Service Assurance by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 8-Year Perspective for Service Assurance by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Networks by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World 8-Year Perspective for Other Networks by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 16: World 8-Year Perspective for Mobile by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2023 & 2030



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cable & Satellite by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 8-Year Perspective for Cable & Satellite by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fixed & Wireless by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 20: World 8-Year Perspective for Fixed & Wireless by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 21: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for MVNO/

MVNE by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 22: World 8-Year Perspective for MVNO / MVNE by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 23: World Next Generation OSS and BSS Market Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Next Generation OSS and BSS Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023

(E)

Table 24: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Next

Generation OSS and BSS by Architecture - Revenue Management,

Service Fulfilment, Network Management Systems, Customer

Management and Service Assurance - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 25: USA 8-Year Perspective for Next Generation OSS and

BSS by Architecture - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Revenue Management, Service Fulfilment, Network Management

Systems, Customer Management and Service Assurance for the

Years 2023 & 2030



Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Next

Generation OSS and BSS by Network - Other Networks, Mobile,

Cable & Satellite, Fixed & Wireless and MVNO / MVNE -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA 8-Year Perspective for Next Generation OSS and

BSS by Network - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other

Networks, Mobile, Cable & Satellite, Fixed & Wireless and MVNO/

MVNE for the Years 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 28: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Next Generation OSS and BSS by Architecture - Revenue

Management, Service Fulfilment, Network Management Systems,

Customer Management and Service Assurance - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 29: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Next Generation OSS and

BSS by Architecture - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Revenue Management, Service Fulfilment, Network Management

Systems, Customer Management and Service Assurance for the

Years 2023 & 2030



Table 30: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Next Generation OSS and BSS by Network - Other Networks,

Mobile, Cable & Satellite, Fixed & Wireless and MVNO / MVNE -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 31: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Next Generation OSS and

BSS by Network - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other

Networks, Mobile, Cable & Satellite, Fixed & Wireless and MVNO/

MVNE for the Years 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Next Generation OSS and BSS Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 32: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Next

Generation OSS and BSS by Architecture - Revenue Management,

Service Fulfilment, Network Management Systems, Customer

Management and Service Assurance - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 33: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Next Generation OSS and

BSS by Architecture - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Revenue Management, Service Fulfilment, Network Management

Systems, Customer Management and Service Assurance for the

Years 2023 & 2030



Table 34: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Next

Generation OSS and BSS by Network - Other Networks, Mobile,

Cable & Satellite, Fixed & Wireless and MVNO / MVNE -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 35: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Next Generation OSS and

BSS by Network - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other

Networks, Mobile, Cable & Satellite, Fixed & Wireless and MVNO/

MVNE for the Years 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Next Generation OSS and BSS Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 36: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Next

Generation OSS and BSS by Architecture - Revenue Management,

Service Fulfilment, Network Management Systems, Customer

Management and Service Assurance - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 37: China 8-Year Perspective for Next Generation OSS and

BSS by Architecture - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Revenue Management, Service Fulfilment, Network Management

Systems, Customer Management and Service Assurance for the

Years 2023 & 2030



Table 38: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Next

Generation OSS and BSS by Network - Other Networks, Mobile,

Cable & Satellite, Fixed & Wireless and MVNO / MVNE -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: China 8-Year Perspective for Next Generation OSS and

BSS by Network - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other

Networks, Mobile, Cable & Satellite, Fixed & Wireless and MVNO/

MVNE for the Years 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Next Generation OSS and BSS Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 40: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Next Generation OSS and BSS by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 41: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Next Generation OSS and

BSS by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for

Years 2023 & 2030



Table 42: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Next Generation OSS and BSS by Architecture - Revenue

Management, Service Fulfilment, Network Management Systems,

Customer Management and Service Assurance - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 43: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Next Generation OSS and

BSS by Architecture - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Revenue Management, Service Fulfilment, Network Management

Systems, Customer Management and Service Assurance for the

Years 2023 & 2030



Table 44: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Next Generation OSS and BSS by Network - Other Networks,

Mobile, Cable & Satellite, Fixed & Wireless and MVNO / MVNE -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Next Generation OSS and

BSS by Network - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other

Networks, Mobile, Cable & Satellite, Fixed & Wireless and MVNO/

MVNE for the Years 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Next Generation OSS and BSS Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 46: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Next Generation OSS and BSS by Architecture - Revenue

Management, Service Fulfilment, Network Management Systems,

Customer Management and Service Assurance - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 47: France 8-Year Perspective for Next Generation OSS and

BSS by Architecture - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Revenue Management, Service Fulfilment, Network Management

Systems, Customer Management and Service Assurance for the

Years 2023 & 2030



Table 48: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Next Generation OSS and BSS by Network - Other Networks,

Mobile, Cable & Satellite, Fixed & Wireless and MVNO / MVNE -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 49: France 8-Year Perspective for Next Generation OSS and

BSS by Network - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other

Networks, Mobile, Cable & Satellite, Fixed & Wireless and MVNO/

MVNE for the Years 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Next Generation OSS and BSS Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 50: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Next Generation OSS and BSS by Architecture - Revenue

Management, Service Fulfilment, Network Management Systems,

Customer Management and Service Assurance - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Next Generation OSS

and BSS by Architecture - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Revenue Management, Service Fulfilment, Network Management

Systems, Customer Management and Service Assurance for the

Years 2023 & 2030



Table 52: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Next Generation OSS and BSS by Network - Other Networks,

Mobile, Cable & Satellite, Fixed & Wireless and MVNO / MVNE -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 53: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Next Generation OSS

and BSS by Network - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Other Networks, Mobile, Cable & Satellite, Fixed & Wireless and

MVNO / MVNE for the Years 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 54: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Next

Generation OSS and BSS by Architecture - Revenue Management,

Service Fulfilment, Network Management Systems, Customer

Management and Service Assurance - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 55: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Next Generation OSS and

BSS by Architecture - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Revenue Management, Service Fulfilment, Network Management

Systems, Customer Management and Service Assurance for the

Years 2023 & 2030



Table 56: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Next

Generation OSS and BSS by Network - Other Networks, Mobile,

Cable & Satellite, Fixed & Wireless and MVNO / MVNE -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Next Generation OSS and

BSS by Network - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other

Networks, Mobile, Cable & Satellite, Fixed & Wireless and MVNO/

MVNE for the Years 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Next Generation OSS and BSS Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023

(E)

Table 58: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Next

Generation OSS and BSS by Architecture - Revenue Management,

Service Fulfilment, Network Management Systems, Customer

Management and Service Assurance - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 59: UK 8-Year Perspective for Next Generation OSS and BSS

by Architecture - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Revenue Management, Service Fulfilment, Network Management

Systems, Customer Management and Service Assurance for the

Years 2023 & 2030



Table 60: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Next

Generation OSS and BSS by Network - Other Networks, Mobile,

Cable & Satellite, Fixed & Wireless and MVNO / MVNE -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 61: UK 8-Year Perspective for Next Generation OSS and BSS

by Network - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other

Networks, Mobile, Cable & Satellite, Fixed & Wireless and MVNO/

MVNE for the Years 2023 & 2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 62: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Next Generation OSS and BSS by Architecture - Revenue

Management, Service Fulfilment, Network Management Systems,

Customer Management and Service Assurance - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Next Generation

OSS and BSS by Architecture - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Revenue Management, Service Fulfilment, Network

Management Systems, Customer Management and Service Assurance

for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 64: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Next Generation OSS and BSS by Network - Other Networks,

Mobile, Cable & Satellite, Fixed & Wireless and MVNO / MVNE -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 65: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Next Generation

OSS and BSS by Network - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Other Networks, Mobile, Cable & Satellite, Fixed & Wireless

and MVNO / MVNE for the Years 2023 & 2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Next Generation OSS and BSS Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 66: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Next Generation OSS and BSS by Architecture - Revenue

Management, Service Fulfilment, Network Management Systems,

Customer Management and Service Assurance - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 67: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Next Generation

OSS and BSS by Architecture - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Revenue Management, Service Fulfilment, Network

Management Systems, Customer Management and Service Assurance

for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 68: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Next Generation OSS and BSS by Network - Other Networks,

Mobile, Cable & Satellite, Fixed & Wireless and MVNO / MVNE -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Next Generation

OSS and BSS by Network - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Other Networks, Mobile, Cable & Satellite, Fixed & Wireless

and MVNO / MVNE for the Years 2023 & 2030



REST OF WORLD

Table 70: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Next Generation OSS and BSS by Architecture - Revenue

Management, Service Fulfilment, Network Management Systems,

Customer Management and Service Assurance - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 71: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Next Generation

OSS and BSS by Architecture - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Revenue Management, Service Fulfilment, Network

Management Systems, Customer Management and Service Assurance

for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 72: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Next Generation OSS and BSS by Network - Other Networks,

Mobile, Cable & Satellite, Fixed & Wireless and MVNO / MVNE -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 73: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Next Generation

OSS and BSS by Network - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Other Networks, Mobile, Cable & Satellite, Fixed & Wireless

and MVNO / MVNE for the Years 2023 & 2030



IV. COMPETITION

