New York, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Next Generation OSS and BSS Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032336/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Next Generation OSS and BSS Market to Reach $211.4 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Next Generation OSS and BSS estimated at US$76.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$211.4 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 13.6% over the period 2022-2030. Revenue Management, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 12.7% CAGR and reach US$73.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Service Fulfilment segment is readjusted to a revised 14.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $22.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.9% CAGR
The Next Generation OSS and BSS market in the U.S. is estimated at US$22.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$36.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.9% and 10.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.8% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured)
- Accenture plc
- Amdocs, Inc.
- Asia Info Holdings, Inc.
- Capgemini SE
- CSG Systems International, Inc.
- Dorado Software
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company
- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
- IBM Corporation
- Infosys Limited
- Log Net Systems Ltd.
- NEC Corporation
- Nokia Corporation
- Oracle Corporation
- Sigma Systems
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032336/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Next Generation OSS and BSS - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Next
Generation OSS and BSS by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 8-Year Perspective for Next Generation OSS and
BSS by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Revenue Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 8-Year Perspective for Revenue Management by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Service Fulfilment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 8-Year Perspective for Service Fulfilment by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Network Management Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World 8-Year Perspective for Network Management
Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Customer Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 8-Year Perspective for Customer Management by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Service Assurance by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 8-Year Perspective for Service Assurance by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Networks by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World 8-Year Perspective for Other Networks by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 16: World 8-Year Perspective for Mobile by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cable & Satellite by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 8-Year Perspective for Cable & Satellite by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fixed & Wireless by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 20: World 8-Year Perspective for Fixed & Wireless by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 21: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for MVNO/
MVNE by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 22: World 8-Year Perspective for MVNO / MVNE by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 23: World Next Generation OSS and BSS Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Next Generation OSS and BSS Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023
(E)
Table 24: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Next
Generation OSS and BSS by Architecture - Revenue Management,
Service Fulfilment, Network Management Systems, Customer
Management and Service Assurance - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 25: USA 8-Year Perspective for Next Generation OSS and
BSS by Architecture - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Revenue Management, Service Fulfilment, Network Management
Systems, Customer Management and Service Assurance for the
Years 2023 & 2030
Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Next
Generation OSS and BSS by Network - Other Networks, Mobile,
Cable & Satellite, Fixed & Wireless and MVNO / MVNE -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA 8-Year Perspective for Next Generation OSS and
BSS by Network - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
Networks, Mobile, Cable & Satellite, Fixed & Wireless and MVNO/
MVNE for the Years 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 28: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Next Generation OSS and BSS by Architecture - Revenue
Management, Service Fulfilment, Network Management Systems,
Customer Management and Service Assurance - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 29: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Next Generation OSS and
BSS by Architecture - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Revenue Management, Service Fulfilment, Network Management
Systems, Customer Management and Service Assurance for the
Years 2023 & 2030
Table 30: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Next Generation OSS and BSS by Network - Other Networks,
Mobile, Cable & Satellite, Fixed & Wireless and MVNO / MVNE -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 31: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Next Generation OSS and
BSS by Network - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
Networks, Mobile, Cable & Satellite, Fixed & Wireless and MVNO/
MVNE for the Years 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Next Generation OSS and BSS Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 32: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Next
Generation OSS and BSS by Architecture - Revenue Management,
Service Fulfilment, Network Management Systems, Customer
Management and Service Assurance - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 33: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Next Generation OSS and
BSS by Architecture - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Revenue Management, Service Fulfilment, Network Management
Systems, Customer Management and Service Assurance for the
Years 2023 & 2030
Table 34: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Next
Generation OSS and BSS by Network - Other Networks, Mobile,
Cable & Satellite, Fixed & Wireless and MVNO / MVNE -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 35: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Next Generation OSS and
BSS by Network - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
Networks, Mobile, Cable & Satellite, Fixed & Wireless and MVNO/
MVNE for the Years 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Next Generation OSS and BSS Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 36: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Next
Generation OSS and BSS by Architecture - Revenue Management,
Service Fulfilment, Network Management Systems, Customer
Management and Service Assurance - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 37: China 8-Year Perspective for Next Generation OSS and
BSS by Architecture - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Revenue Management, Service Fulfilment, Network Management
Systems, Customer Management and Service Assurance for the
Years 2023 & 2030
Table 38: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Next
Generation OSS and BSS by Network - Other Networks, Mobile,
Cable & Satellite, Fixed & Wireless and MVNO / MVNE -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: China 8-Year Perspective for Next Generation OSS and
BSS by Network - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
Networks, Mobile, Cable & Satellite, Fixed & Wireless and MVNO/
MVNE for the Years 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Next Generation OSS and BSS Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 40: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Next Generation OSS and BSS by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 41: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Next Generation OSS and
BSS by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for
Years 2023 & 2030
Table 42: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Next Generation OSS and BSS by Architecture - Revenue
Management, Service Fulfilment, Network Management Systems,
Customer Management and Service Assurance - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 43: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Next Generation OSS and
BSS by Architecture - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Revenue Management, Service Fulfilment, Network Management
Systems, Customer Management and Service Assurance for the
Years 2023 & 2030
Table 44: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Next Generation OSS and BSS by Network - Other Networks,
Mobile, Cable & Satellite, Fixed & Wireless and MVNO / MVNE -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Next Generation OSS and
BSS by Network - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
Networks, Mobile, Cable & Satellite, Fixed & Wireless and MVNO/
MVNE for the Years 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Next Generation OSS and BSS Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 46: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Next Generation OSS and BSS by Architecture - Revenue
Management, Service Fulfilment, Network Management Systems,
Customer Management and Service Assurance - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 47: France 8-Year Perspective for Next Generation OSS and
BSS by Architecture - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Revenue Management, Service Fulfilment, Network Management
Systems, Customer Management and Service Assurance for the
Years 2023 & 2030
Table 48: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Next Generation OSS and BSS by Network - Other Networks,
Mobile, Cable & Satellite, Fixed & Wireless and MVNO / MVNE -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 49: France 8-Year Perspective for Next Generation OSS and
BSS by Network - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
Networks, Mobile, Cable & Satellite, Fixed & Wireless and MVNO/
MVNE for the Years 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Next Generation OSS and BSS Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 50: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Next Generation OSS and BSS by Architecture - Revenue
Management, Service Fulfilment, Network Management Systems,
Customer Management and Service Assurance - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Next Generation OSS
and BSS by Architecture - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Revenue Management, Service Fulfilment, Network Management
Systems, Customer Management and Service Assurance for the
Years 2023 & 2030
Table 52: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Next Generation OSS and BSS by Network - Other Networks,
Mobile, Cable & Satellite, Fixed & Wireless and MVNO / MVNE -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 53: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Next Generation OSS
and BSS by Network - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Other Networks, Mobile, Cable & Satellite, Fixed & Wireless and
MVNO / MVNE for the Years 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 54: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Next
Generation OSS and BSS by Architecture - Revenue Management,
Service Fulfilment, Network Management Systems, Customer
Management and Service Assurance - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 55: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Next Generation OSS and
BSS by Architecture - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Revenue Management, Service Fulfilment, Network Management
Systems, Customer Management and Service Assurance for the
Years 2023 & 2030
Table 56: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Next
Generation OSS and BSS by Network - Other Networks, Mobile,
Cable & Satellite, Fixed & Wireless and MVNO / MVNE -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Next Generation OSS and
BSS by Network - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
Networks, Mobile, Cable & Satellite, Fixed & Wireless and MVNO/
MVNE for the Years 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Next Generation OSS and BSS Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023
(E)
Table 58: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Next
Generation OSS and BSS by Architecture - Revenue Management,
Service Fulfilment, Network Management Systems, Customer
Management and Service Assurance - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 59: UK 8-Year Perspective for Next Generation OSS and BSS
by Architecture - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Revenue Management, Service Fulfilment, Network Management
Systems, Customer Management and Service Assurance for the
Years 2023 & 2030
Table 60: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Next
Generation OSS and BSS by Network - Other Networks, Mobile,
Cable & Satellite, Fixed & Wireless and MVNO / MVNE -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 61: UK 8-Year Perspective for Next Generation OSS and BSS
by Network - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
Networks, Mobile, Cable & Satellite, Fixed & Wireless and MVNO/
MVNE for the Years 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 62: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Next Generation OSS and BSS by Architecture - Revenue
Management, Service Fulfilment, Network Management Systems,
Customer Management and Service Assurance - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Next Generation
OSS and BSS by Architecture - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Revenue Management, Service Fulfilment, Network
Management Systems, Customer Management and Service Assurance
for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 64: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Next Generation OSS and BSS by Network - Other Networks,
Mobile, Cable & Satellite, Fixed & Wireless and MVNO / MVNE -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 65: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Next Generation
OSS and BSS by Network - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Other Networks, Mobile, Cable & Satellite, Fixed & Wireless
and MVNO / MVNE for the Years 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Next Generation OSS and BSS Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 66: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Next Generation OSS and BSS by Architecture - Revenue
Management, Service Fulfilment, Network Management Systems,
Customer Management and Service Assurance - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 67: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Next Generation
OSS and BSS by Architecture - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Revenue Management, Service Fulfilment, Network
Management Systems, Customer Management and Service Assurance
for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 68: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Next Generation OSS and BSS by Network - Other Networks,
Mobile, Cable & Satellite, Fixed & Wireless and MVNO / MVNE -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Next Generation
OSS and BSS by Network - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Other Networks, Mobile, Cable & Satellite, Fixed & Wireless
and MVNO / MVNE for the Years 2023 & 2030
REST OF WORLD
Table 70: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Next Generation OSS and BSS by Architecture - Revenue
Management, Service Fulfilment, Network Management Systems,
Customer Management and Service Assurance - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 71: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Next Generation
OSS and BSS by Architecture - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Revenue Management, Service Fulfilment, Network
Management Systems, Customer Management and Service Assurance
for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 72: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Next Generation OSS and BSS by Network - Other Networks,
Mobile, Cable & Satellite, Fixed & Wireless and MVNO / MVNE -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 73: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Next Generation
OSS and BSS by Network - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Other Networks, Mobile, Cable & Satellite, Fixed & Wireless
and MVNO / MVNE for the Years 2023 & 2030
IV. COMPETITION
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032336/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Next Generation OSS and BSS Market to Reach $211.4 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Next Generation OSS and BSS Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032336/?utm_source=GNW